Fintech stocks have taken a beating in 2022, but Visa (NYSE:V) may have provided some light that these stocks may be ready to turn the corner. Prior to releasing its Q2 earnings, shares of Visa were trading down $50 from recent highs, which equates to a 50% pullback from its 52-week high.

However, on Tuesday the company reported strong Q2 results on the back of strong travel demand. I remain bullish on this stock, something I alluded to in my YouTube videos that the company has a huge tailwind based on the pent-up demand for travel across the globe.

Travel Surge Fuels Strong Earnings

Visa reported strong Q2 earnings this week, even with higher analyst estimates as they baked in the demand from travel. We have seen this in a big way based on strong results from domestic airliners such as United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) who had huge quarters. The United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, was quoted in his quarterly earnings call saying:

"I've never seen in my career, and I've been in this industry a long time, such a hockey stick increase of demand."

This is exactly what we are seeing when it comes to Visa, and the exciting part was summer is still yet to come, often the biggest travel time of the year.

The credit card company reported Q2 2022 revenues of $7.2 billion, easily outpacing analyst expectations of $6.8 billion, which is a difference of $400 million. Revenue for the quarter grew 25% over the prior year.

In terms of earnings, Visa reported adjusted EPS of $1.79, again easily outpacing analysts' expectation of $1.65. Earnings per share grew 30% over the prior year.

So what led to this stellar quarter? Travel demand was up in a BIG way. In March alone, TSA saw an uptick of 65% in average daily travelers come through checkpoints at airports across the US. Those March travelers were up by 105% from the March 2020 numbers.

Through the first three weeks of April, average daily TSA checkpoint travelers are up 53% from 2021 and up 1,885% from April 2020, showing the strong resurgence.

Higher travel has a direct impact on credit card companies like Visa. The company's strong Q2 saw payment volumes increase 17% year over year, cross-border volume up 38%, and processed transactions up 19%.

Visa tracks both card present spend and card not present spend, which gives a look into the retail sector physical locations as well as e-commerce spends by consumers. Another metric showing the surge in travel and consumers getting comfortable returning to stores was the 17% growth Visa saw in card present spends, which was also 21% above 2019 levels, which is very notable.

China still remains a dull area for the company due to its current pandemic policy, but management believes the travel tailwind is just beginning. CFO Vasant Prabhu, noted that:

the pace of travel recovery to and from Asia will be a key driver of the future trajectory."

Not Priced For Strong Travel Season

After reporting the company's Q2 earnings, shares of V rebounded nearly 10% in the following two days. Currently, shares of Visa trade with a P/E of 32x. Looking back over the past five years, shares of V have traded with an average P/E of 34x.

Analysts expect the company to end the year with adjusted earnings of $7.15 and then $8.40 in 2023 representing growth of 21% and 17%, respectively over the next 18 months. Using the 2023 EPS estimates, this would have shares of V trading at a forward P/E of 26x, which is well below their 5-year average valuation.

If the company is able to meet these expectations and shares trade at the same valuation, investors could be looking at a rate of return close to 30%. As noted above, analysts were looking for 21% growth this year, but I believe we could see higher than that given the travel demand. March was the strongest month in years, and we have seen April continuing the trend as more and more hit to the road or the skies.

Investor Takeaway

It is well known that travel demand is there, but it is hard to see how it is baked into the share price of Visa, especially prior to the earnings release. The Q2 results further supported the idea that Visa will be a major beneficiary of the return of travel during this spring and summer season that is ahead of us.

Currently, 17 analysts that cover Visa have an average rating of 'Strong Buy' on the shares with an average price target of $273.60, implying 24% upside from current levels.

Valuation definitely still looks intriguing for long-term investors. Visa also sports a dividend of $1.50 per share which equates to a low dividend yield of 0.70%. Although the yield is low, the company has been very strong in terms of dividend growth. Over the past five years, Visa has increased their dividend an average of 18% per year. In addition, the company has increased the dividend for 13 consecutive years now.

After a nice pop in the stock, look for any pullback as an opportunity to add to this dividend growth stock.