While Buffett-led Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is famous for their conglomerate status, I expect few investors know about a small project being developed in the California desert: direct lithium extraction from underground salt brines. In SoCal beyond Palm Springs and San Diego lies a massive inland sea, the Salton Sea, which actually formed in 1905 because of a Colorado River canal flooding. However, the phenomenon is not unique, as the entire region was once connected to the ocean and periodically became blocked by river sediments. Similar to salt plains in the interior of continents, salts and sediments became trapped in the Salton Trough over the centuries, allowing important minerals to collect. Now, salty brine groundwater sits beneath the current sea, waiting to be tapped.

Another important geological feature of the Salton Trough area is that it is situated along the San Andreas Fault. While famous for the earthquake risk, this area of the fault is close to where the Pacific and North American plates are pulling apart. This leads to a thin crust and plenty of volcanic heat. In fact, there is an active volcano field on the south end of the Salton Sea. This has led to a proliferation of geothermal energy plants in the region, and one of the major developers is Berkshire Hathaway Energy. This article will quickly summarize the important points of BHE's R&D.

Lithium Potential

Due to the high salt content beneath the sea, and the huge lack of lithium extraction potential to meet battery demand, tremendous amounts of research has gone into direct lithium extraction techniques (DLEs). The main region of focus for this research in the US, and even worldwide, is at the Salton Sea (although I discuss another famous brine region in my article on Standard Lithium (SLI)) While not the only company attempting to extract lithium in the region, BRK is a major player, and competitors include General Motors (GM). The image below highlights DLE projects around the world, and provides expectations for the Salton area.

Development is already underway for Berkshire, thanks to cooperation and grants with the California Energy Commission and DoE. Demonstration facilities are being developed with geothermal energy infrastructure integration as the focus, and the company expects full commercial production by 2026. Want a dose of that lithium mining hype, but in a financially friendly package? Here you go!

Multiple companies are pursuing DLE projects focused on geothermal and other brines (e.g., Table 3); however, the most important demonstrations for U.S. lithium production are focused on Salton Sea brines. One of the most recently announced projects is a demonstration at the Salton Sea that began in 2020 with financial support from California Energy Commission through their EPIC program (BHER Minerals 2020). The demonstration facility will be sited at an existing geothermal power plant, with the project managed by BHER Minerals (wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy). The project aims to process 100 gpm (378 L/min) of geothermal injectate using an ion-exchange process to extract >85% of the lithium at a cost <$4,000/mt LCE while restricting water use to less than 190 m3 /mt Li2CO3 and showing potential for a 5-year payback for a commercial-scale facility.

Considering current lithium prices are skyrocketing to over $70,000 per mt, far above normal levers over the past decade, the value of this mining project is rising quickly. If prices stay high, the initial investment will look quite favorable, revenues and margins will be high, and I do expect an impact to the BRK.B income statements within a decade or so. To what extent, though, I remain unsure. The most important factor would be annual production capability, and this will not scale up until the initial commercialization is successful.

Berkshire Hathaway Renewables Current State

The lithium extraction plant is set to be under the Renewable segment of BRK Energy. While there are many other pundits who can offer deep insights into BRK as a whole, I will provide a quick summary of the renewables unit performance of late. The company has over 4,500 megawatts of solar, wind, natural gas, and geothermal capacity owned and being constructed, which is about the same as the amount of installed solar capacity in the State of Nevada. The company is pouring billions of dollars into expanding renewable energy infrastructure, and one of the most important parts of that is lithium for EV and energy storage applications. As such, in-house sourcing will allow for that trademark BRK profitability and efficiency.

Financially, BHE Renewables is 10% of the $3.9 billion adjusted earnings for FY 2021. I am not sure where and how revenues are derived, as I assume most energy is passed to the BHE utilities. With BHE reducing coal exposure by the 2030s, significant growth in the renewable segment will lead to tremendous investment capital amounts, far above what will be necessary to develop the early stages of lithium extraction in the Salton Sea. Upon success, I can imagine the company will quickly expand their capabilities far beyond what other competitors will be able to. This contrasts with names like Standard Lithium that I have covered that are in need of significant outside investment and/or dilution in order to succeed. Unfortunately, one risk is that net production is flat over the past two years due to the large number of new projects coming online, limiting near term revenue growth.

Conclusion

I find that Berkshire Hathaway offers low-risk exposure to a novel lithium extraction technique being developed in the Salton Sea region of California. With plenty of operation profits and infrastructure in place, the technology has a large likelihood of success in developing an important US-based lithium source for BRK to leverage. This can be in the form of their own in-house battery applications, or bulk sales to EV and Energy Storage names. While unlikely to impact BRK financials for at least five years, the high demand for lithium offers close to limitless potential, and production capacity will be the limiting factor.

Using prices shown above, and an estimated 20,000 mt/year production rate per extraction plant, BRK should be able to obtain over $1.6 billion in revenues per year, per facility. Considering lithium consumption was approximately 350,000 mt/year in 2020, and set to increase 6x by 2030, income from this segment will be meaningful. While many factors will be shifting and influencing returns, I find the most important factor, prices of lithium, to remain elevated over the next few years as demand skyrockets. I look forward to what BRK can do with their insane amount of available capital, as they have little excuse not to capitalize on the lithium supply issue. However, there will be plenty of time to consider the investment prior to any valuation impact. I believe competitors should be scared.

