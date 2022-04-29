Vedanta Limited (VEDL) CEO Sunil Duggal on Q4 FY22 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2022 7:45 AM ET

Sandep Agrawal

Thank you, [Senthil], and hello everyone. I am Sandeep Agarwal. On behalf of Vedanta, I am delighted to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full year FY22 earnings call. We have with us today, our Group CEO, Mr. Sunil Duggal; our Group acting CFO, Mr. Ajay Goel; we are also joined by Deputy CEO, Aluminium, Mr. Rahul Sharma; Deputy CEO Oil and Gas, Mr. Prachur Sah; CEO, Iron & Steel, Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar. We will start with an update on key highlights of our performance and then answer the questions which you may have.

Please note today's entire discussion will be covered by Safe Harbor clause mentioned on Page 2 of the presentation. Now, without further ado, I would like to hand over to Mr. Duggal to take us through the presentation. Over to you Mr. Duggal.

Sunil Duggal

Thank you, Sandep. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Vedanta Limited fourth quarter and full financial year ’22 earnings conference call. The commodity market had a remarkable spell in the financial year 2022 initially driven by energy crisis in China, natural gas shortage in Europe, coal supply shortage due to Australian/Indonesian coal supply curtailment, and then due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Metal supply chain is seeing disruptions with increased energy cost, financing issues due to sanctions on Russia and logistic issues due to trouble in ports accessed from Russia and Ukraine. Production cuts by various European manufacturers particularly for aluminium and zinc coupled with abysmally low inventories have led to all time high metal prices.

Oil and gas prices have also jumped amidst increased demand and Europe's high dependence on Russia’s oil and gas. It appears that strong supply side disruptions continue to outweigh potential of economic risk from high inflation and rising COVID cases in China. Metal prices can remain elevated for longer, especially in short to medium term.

Indian economy remained resilient on the back of record exports, improving manufacturing and services, government led interest spending, buoyant GST and other tax collections. Rising new investment proposals indicate investment cycle revival. The core sector output growth was also at a four month high of 5.8% YoY in February, signaling a rebound in industrial activities.

Vedanta continues to deliver strong performance underpinned by asset quality and business model strength. We have delivered best ever annual financial performance within an EBITDA of ₹45,319 crores and strong free cash flows driven by record volume growth across our key businesses. EBITDA margins remain strong, despite inflationary pressure on cost of production. In line with our earning distribution track record, we had record ₹45 per share dividend payout in FY22.

As per our redefined ESG strategy, our overall purpose is supported by three pillars. Under the first pillar of transforming the community, we have worked to uplift the quality of communities through various initiatives including drinking water and sanitation, health care, community infrastructure, children well being etc. 4.36 million lives benefited across 1268 villages. We are proud to announce that we established more than 3200 Nand Ghars benefiting 2,40,000 children and women.

Under the second pillar of transforming the planet, we took a very significant action by signing 580 megawatts of renewable power delivery agreement; we launched Restora & Restora Ultra brand of green Aluminium to usher in new area of green metals. In line with our aim to move to a greener business model, Jharsuguda dispatched first fly ash rake to cement plant.

We are saddened by loss of three lives in the fourth quarter. Our senior leadership team has completed an incident investigation. The outcomes have been shared immediately with all our sites to deploy the learnings. Safety stand downs have been conducted across the sites to communicate learning to all employees and business partners.

We are making steady progress towards aim to ensure gender parity, diversity and inclusivity across the organization from the senior leadership and decision making bodies through review and enabling functions. Our aim is to strengthen our position as an equal opportunity employer.

We have launched group-wide program Green Spark to scale up partnership with innovative startups to leverage their technological capability and execution speed, aimed towards achieving strategic goals in operational excellence, new product development and 360-degree sustainability.

For the Atmanirbhar Bharat, India needs to reduce electronics imports. Semiconductor which is a critical raw material for electronics manufacturing has significant demand supply gap. We are partnering with the largest global player Foxconn to start semiconductor production in two years time. This has a very large potential for shareholder value creation.

Now, I will turn to business verticals. Our aluminum business recorded highest ever annual aluminum and alumina production of 2.3 million tons and 2.0 million tons, respectively, driven by strong focus on operational excellence and asset optimization. Fourth quarter was also exceptional with 8% YoY metal production growth. Quarterly aluminium COP was $2,182 per ton, impacted by input commodity headwinds, particularly power costs.

With our continued focus on growth and integrated operation, aluminium business has now become second largest contributor in group's profitability. It is poised to be third largest global player ex-China with $1.4 billion CapEx program over the next two years for growth and vertical integration to create sustainable value and reduce market volatility impact.

Zinc India achieved historic high mined metal production crossing 1 million ton mark. Quarterly mined metal production was 295kt, was also best ever since underground transition. The cost of production was down by 1% to $1,136 per ton on QoQ basis and input commodity inflation impact was more than offset by higher volumes, operational efficiency, including improved recoveries and favorable LME.

Zinc International: Gamsberg is now well poised to deliver significant value. Gamsberg achieved 220kt annualized run rate of MIC production in the month of March. The COP increased mainly due to spend on south pit recovery projects and exchange rate appreciation. We successfully finished the commissioning of the Zinc Rougher Cell, which resulted in 3% to 5% recovery improvement. We are spending $466 billion to increase Gamsberg MIC capacity to 450ktpa. Gamsberg has potential to become South Africa's largest zinc producer, and one of the biggest smelting -- zinc smelting complex in the world.

Oil and gas business operations remain stable. The natural field decline was largely offset by volume addition, with infill wells, polymer injection and RDG field gas ramp-ups. OpEx increased to $12.4 per barrel in the fourth quarter primarily on increased polymer prices, in line with higher oil prices and polymer consumption to arrest decline.

We notified two OALP hydrocarbon discoveries, Durga-1 in Rajasthan and Jaya-1 in Cambay, adding 40 million barrels to resources. To augment our reserves and resources and mitigate natural decline we will spend $687 billion on exploration work in OALP and PSC block, infill well programs and shell exploration.

In iron ore, we achieved highest our annual production with 30% YoY growth. Quarterly sales grew 17% YoY with support from all key operational projects. VAB achieved record annual production of 790kt. VAB recorded highest ever annual margin of under $111 per ton. Quarterly VAB margin but down due to higher coking coal prices after a partial offset from higher steel prices.

Steel delivered record hot metal production of 1.36 million ton. To enhance furnace operations, quarterly hot metal production grew 3% YoY. The margin was higher by 10% QoQ mainly on improved market despite input commodity headwinds. We commenced commercial production from recently acquired two iron ore mines in Orissa. This will enable ESL to have 100% iron ore security.

FACOR continues its turnaround journey. It achieved historic annual ferrochrome production with 10% YoY growth. Our annual EBITDA margin was up by 3x YoY to $534 per ton. Quarterly ferrochrome production was 18kt, lower due to maintenance shutdown.

Overall, if you see, we have made significant progress across our strategic priorities, creating value for all stakeholders. Our world class assets have delivered outstanding financial results driven by operational performance and supportive commodity prices. Our underlying businesses remain strong and we are committed to make it stronger through growth, vertical integration, operational efficiencies, unlocking through technology and digitalization and targeted acquisitions.

With this now I would like to hand over to my friend, Mr. Ajay Goel, CFO for the financial performance.

Ajay Goel

Thank you, Sunil, and good evening, everyone. We achieved our best ever financial performance not only for the quarter, but also the full year was a record year in terms of various financial matrices by a significant margin. This quarter, witnessed our highest ever revenue, and EBITDA performance. And the leverage ratio, which is net debt-to-EBITDA, was the lowest in last five years.

The quarter was benefited by positive operational performance across our key businesses, and favorable sales realization, following strong demand and elevated commodity prices for all our major commodities, namely zinc, aluminium or Brent. The record earnings and resultant cash flows supported the full year dividend of ₹45 per share with total quantum of dividend payout at rupees ₹16,728 crores.

I’d like to highlight a few of the vital few numbers for the fourth quarter, the quarter just bygone. Highest over quarterly EBITDA of ₹13,768 crores, up 51% YoY and up 26%, with an underlying margin of 39%, we maintain the leadership position across the industry on margins. PAT before exceptions and any one-time gains, stands at ₹7,570 crores, up 48% YoY and 40% quarter-on-quarter.

We continue to maintain our strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents at ₹32,130 crores. With that the net debt stands at about ₹21,000 crores which is down 24% quarter-on-quarter. Let me add, this is the quarter where we also paid dividends. So net debt is down 24% quarter-on-quarter with net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.5 which again, as I mentioned, is the lowest in last five years and is the best amongst Indian peers.

I also want to call out a couple of key numbers for the full fiscal FY22. All-time high EBITDA of ₹45,319 crores, up 66% from the previous year with an underlying margin of 39%. PAT before exceptional and any one-time gains stands at ₹24,299 crores, it is up by 95% from the previous year. The ROCE, return on capital employed was 30%, which is 1.6 times higher versus last year number of 19%. So, our profitability is racing ahead of need for the capital.

We have a detailed income statement in the appendix. And I want to just update you on couple of items in that income statement. It's in the Page #31 in the IR presentation. Deficit charge for the fourth quarter was ₹2,379 crores. It is 60% higher YoY due to higher overall depletion charge for RG and oil and gas and higher ore volumes and capitalization at zinc. The depreciation quarter-on-quarter increased by 5% which is in line with the business management for the current quarter.

The finance cost for Q4 was ₹1,333 crores, up 1% YoY primarily on account of one-time repayment charge on loan refinancing. It is partly offset by lower average borrowings and lower interest rate. Income from investment for the fourth quarter was ₹520 crores, down 40% YoY and up 1% quarter-on-quarter due to MTM accounting, mark-to-market movement and change in the mix of the investment.

The normalized ETR for the full fiscal stands at about 28%, which is in line with the guidance provided. As we know, the normalized ETR excludes any tax on exceptional items or any deferred tax assets reverses on the losses.

I’ll now move to EBITDA bridge, so where the EBITDA is up 51% YoY and 26% up quarter-on-quarter. As you may have seen from the bridge, the strong demand for all our commodities and higher pricing, have positively impacted our EBITDA, along with higher volumes across all our key businesses. This has been partly offset by input inflation across various commodities, specifically in the aluminum business.

Moving on to the net debt bridge, net debt as on the year end March 31, stands at about ₹20,979 crores reduced by ₹6,590 crores from the previous quarter. This is supported by strong cash flow from operations and partly offset by payment of dividends in the fourth quarter and CapEx spending.

From balance sheet viewpoint, long term strategic balance sheet management is a key enterprise-wide priority for us. The average maturity for long term debt is about 3.5 years, with an average cost of borrowings at 7.9%. The 7.9% now has come down to 7.7% as at March end. I'm very happy to report to you that our rating has been augmented to AA with a stable outlook in the fourth quarter, both by India Rating and CRISIL. And that demonstrate our strong financial performance and free cash flows.

As you are aware, we announced our allocation of capital policy in the fourth quarter, sometimes in February. This policy establishes various guardrails on allocation of funds. The policy focuses on rapid and responsible growth with the key objective of deleveraging across the group and at the same time maximizing shareholder value. Our CapEx programs is progressing quite well and it is in line with overall policy on allocation of capital which intends to invest in next phase of those projects.

You may have seen on the guidance provided for the current fiscal as in F23, we have planned for $2 of growth CapEx in the current year wherein we are investing in aluminium business towards vertical integration. We are also investing in oil gas to augment R&R and mitigate any natural decline in the oil fields. We are also looking to double the capacity at Zinc International and ESL.

In FY22, we achieved highest ever cash flows before CapEx of about ₹3.6 billion, which shows the strength of our operations. Our CapEx programs over the various previous years has been largely self-funded and we will continue doing so in the near future as well.

Overall, in summary, with an excellent yearly performance, we delivered record profitability. We are progressing well on the path of deleveraging and rewarding shareholders through consistent dividend. I also want to mention that we ensured highest level of corporate governance and transparency with clean statutory audit report across the Group as at year end. With this, we are confident that we will continue to sustain our strong performance in the current fiscal as well and create further value for the shareholders.

Thank you all. And I go back to operator for any Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

The first question is from Amit Dixit from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.

Amit Dixit

Yeah, good evening. Thanks for the opportunity and congratulations for a good set of numbers. I have two questions. The first one is essentially on the green aluminium products Restora & Restora Ultra. If you can throw some timeline, some light on the timeline, the volume and the premium, that these products will command over your regular aluminium products? That is the first question.

Sunil Duggal

So may I go ahead with the first question? Or you want to go ahead with second and then I answer?

Amit Dixit

Yeah, Sure.

Sunil Duggal

No, I’ll answer this. So, these are two products, one is Restora and Restora Ultra. Restora Ultra is made with the green power so renewable power, it was made. So it is with the intensity of, say 3.2 ton of CO2 per ton of metal compared to a traditional 17 ton to 18 ton of CO2 per ton of metal. So, this is Restora and the other is Restora Ultra. Restora Ultra is made from the aluminium dross. So, the aluminium dross is normally dumped in the secure landfill. So our sister organization Runaya set up the technology to process this dross to convert it into aluminium. So, with this the overall -- the carbon pattern of metal is around 0.32 -- yes, 0.37. Not 0.32, this is 0.37 ton per ton of metal. So, this is Restora Ultra. And I may also tell you that the globe -- as per the global standard, the green metals are made with CO2 of 4.0 ton CO2 equivalent per ton of metal. So, even our Restora metal is better than the global standard and the Restora Ultra is also better than the global standard. So these numbers have been ratified and verified by DNV, the third party. And based on that certification, we have launched this product in the market. This is enabling us to earn good premium from the export market. But my colleague Rahul is also there. Rahul, anything you want to add on what premium we are earning from the market on this?

Rahul Sharma

No, no. Thanks, Mr. Duggal. I think the point is that why we have gone for it is obvious reason, you know? And we want to be -- see that from metal side and more from the ESG side. That's a part of our journey to make, 25%, sorry, 25% ESG reduction by 2030. And that was the first product which had been launched last year. It's been registered and launched as a Restora brand. And as Mr. Duggal said that, this product has better than the global average which is less than 4 ton CO2 emission of per ton of aluminium. And the last year, as we say that we have already produced 130kt and this year also we have already a customer with us and we'll continue to ramp up the volume but that's the volume which we did last year. And more then with premium, I think it’s more of a segment which is more friendly and more conscious of the environment. They are demanding and we are contributing towards our ESG goal and the demand.

Amit Dixit

Okay, thanks for the comprehensive answer. The second question is essentially on the balance sheet, so and cash flow. So, if I look at the working capital build up that is almost ₹10,000 crores, ₹8,100 crores is in receivable but if I look at the balance sheet and the trade receivables, they have gone up but not to the extent of ₹8,100 crores. So, just wanted to understand where the remaining receivables have gone?

Ajay Goel

Yeah, sure. Sure, Amit. So, if you also look at the overall the bridge in terms of free cash flow for the full fiscal and you're right, the working capital is an investment for the full fiscal. But we should not look at just the absolute value. As you may have seen, our revenue has grown from about ₹87,000 crores last year to about ₹1.3 lakh crore, it is 1.5 times. So, the investment in the working capital be it the inventory or in terms of debtors is all led by the pricing, the higher volume in the current fiscal. If you look at the number of days outstanding, our working capital in fact is ,lower than the last year.

Amit Dixit

Now that’s fine. My question was more on receivables. So, if I look in cash flow, the receivables have gone up by ₹8,100 crores, but in balance sheet, trade receivables are up like ₹1500 odd crores in current assets and in non-current assets they are up like, they are hardly up. So I mean, I can't reconcile the difference in receivables ₹8,100 crores has gone up the trade receivable have gone up by only ₹1,500 crores. Just wanted to understand that what is the other component of the receivables?

Ajay Goel

It is multiple components, Amit. It is the normal trade debtors and including the power debtors. What we can do, we can send you a breakup over the e-mail.

Amit Dixit

Great. So I have a few questions but I'll come back into the queue. Thanks, and all the best.

Ajay Goel

Thank you.

Operator

Operator

The next question is from Pinakin from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Pinakin Parakh

Thank you very much, sir. So, I have two questions. My first question relates to the aluminum segment. Now the company has laid out the three coal mines, Jamkhani and other two and the expectations of the mining commissioning. So my first question relates to coal is that, can you give us a sense of what is the expected volumes from each of the mine? And what would be the total all-in cost at these mines versus your current procurement of coal cost adjusted for calorific values? I'm trying to understand what could be the potential savings from this captive coal mine?

Sunil Duggal

So, I’ll go about it. So we have three mines we want to auction. One is Jamkhani, another is Radhikapur and third is Kurloi. So, these are -- these mines are located within the stone's throw from our Jharsuguda operation. So, Jamkhani coal block, we are planning to make it operational next month. This mine has a license capacity of 2.6 billion ton per annum but the potential is much larger. So, once we start operation and we would like to have a mine plan for much larger value -- much larger capacity and my own sense is that this can go to 6 million tons to 8 million tons per annum. The current estimated cost from this mine is around ₹0.80 per GCV. So irrespective of GCV value, we convert it into the figure of paisa per GCV. So this is ₹0.80 per GCV. The current cost has been varying over the quarters. The current cost is, say ₹1.15 or so, which was the average for the last quarter. So, I'm just mentioning this figure just for the comparison, and you can work out your numbers. But the Radhikapur West, this mine has a capacity of 6 million ton per annum. So this mine, we want to make it operational in the second half of the year. The potential cost per GCV could be, as per our internal calculation is ₹0.53 per GCV. And the third mine is Kurloi North, which has a license capacity of 8 million tons. And this also has a potential of around 8 million tons. So this will become operational by first half of FY24. So in the next 12 to 15 months time, our belief is that all these three mines should become operational. With the current license capacity, it should produce around 17 million ton. With the full potential it can produce 25 billion tons to 26 million tons. And the overall cost of all these three -- the average cost of all these three could be ₹0.57 to ₹0.60 against the last quarter call, which I mentioned was around ₹1.15.

Pinakin Parakh

Thank you. Thank you very much, sir. So my second question relates to Slide #48. Now Vedanta Resources’ standalone net debt stands as of March 31st at $8.9 billion. Now, given the dividend that the company has paid out, and the cash flows that Vedanta Limited will generate, can we get a sense of how much the net debt at the parent unlisted entity is expected to reduce in the next financial year? The Chairman had talked about a number of $5 billion over four years. But can we break this down into the expected debt reduction over the next 12 months at the unlisted parent?

Ajay Goel

Yeah, sure, Pinakin. You may have and you’re right, Page 48, it shows Vedanta Resources’ debt at, standalone is about $8.9 billion. And today also, the board announced its first interim dividend of almost $1.6 billion. And in that case, almost a billion becomes a receipt at VRLs hand. This proceeds will be mostly used for part for 1 million bonds, which are due in July. Overall what we committed a couple of months ago in our Mumbai event, is deleveraging Vedanta Resources of $4 billion over three years, and we don't have breakup by the year. But one thing I can commit to you, that the whole $4 billion over three years will not be back-ended, will be front-ended. So at least a billion deleveraging in the current fiscal is our target.

Sunil Duggal

I will add on a couple of sentences here. You see, we have made EBITDA $6.3 billion last year, so with a run rate of say $1.2 -- of $1.92 billion in quarter four. So if you do your maths and the commodity prices and the performance phase here, it has a potential of $8 billion. With the efforts and the projects in the pipeline which will integrate the operation and you just heard about operationalization of the coal mines. And you also know that we are raising the capacity of our Lanjigarh operation from 2 million ton to 5 million ton. Here, even with the imported bauxite, it has a differential contribution of $150 per ton. But with the local bauxite it has a potential of another $150 per ton. With the power cost potential of say $300 per ton, $350 per ton and this potential $300 per ton, the cost reduction, the integration of the operations, adding the value, added product capacity, increasing it from 44% to 90% and the ESL capacity going up. So we have the projects all over. I also talked about Zinc International, the potential the Zinc International has. And I'm also very happy to report you that the SRK has just certified the report that we have added another $100 billion and 100 million tons of R&R in our Zinc International operation. So we have a huge potential in the -- looking at all the potential and if we capture the full potential, I think the revenues could be $30 billion, $35 billion in the next two years. And EBITDA could be $12 billion to $13 billion dollar. With that EBITDA and if you can look our CapEx and the other line items, it could deliver us a cash flow of $7 billion to $8 billion. And with a debt of $9 billion, and the cash flow of this, you can do your own math that where we can land.

Pinakin Parakh

Understood. Thank you very much, sir.

Sunil Duggal

Thank you.

Operator

Operator

The next question is from Vishal Chandak from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Vishal Chandak

Thanks for taking my question. So my first question was with regards to the overall cost at Vedanta and if you -- [indiscernible] and if you could highlight what are the -- what is the breakup of your imported coal, e-auction coal and linkage coal?

Sunil Duggal

So I gave you the overall cost of ₹1.15 and the power cost in quarter four was $826 per ton. But if you want the overall break up, I have my colleague Rahul. Rahul, in brief, if you can tell the breakup of the various sources of the coal procurement which you have and the overall breakup of the power cost?

Rahul Sharma

Thanks Mr. Duggal. Now, there if you see in the last year the total requirement was $22 million. And the percentage per se, linkage was 31% and e-auction was 63%. And that's five to 6%, more of aggregator and total cost per GCV was ₹1. And we know that always linkage costs is close to ₹0.70 or ₹0.72. And that's all you can find out from the calculation what I said, you can calculate. And the Q4 per se was ₹1.15, which Mr. Duggal also said that. So that's a percentage breakup what I have said for the last year for $22 million, which we have consumed as total.

Vishal Chandak

If you could just highlight on the Q4, because I believe Q4 was significantly different because the coolant e-auction volumes were low, and the premiums were significantly higher. And how would you look for it for the next two quarters in terms of now coolant has not been able to allocate coal for the e-auctions and FSA, so is not coming up to most of the aluminum guys?

Rahul Sharma

Yeah, basically, if you see that, from a coal point of view, I think you must understand, one, as I said that I have 100% coal security and what has -- movement has happened from Q3 to Q4 is that my Tranche V, which is my major quantity of 63%. That is around at ₹0.72, right? And the balance is -- comes as rupees of -- e-auction was ₹1.19. And then if you average out, it comes to entire is ₹1.18. And I understand that today, the challenge is not the coal availability, today is the challenge of metallization. And that's how we are also -- face some challenges maybe and which we are coming by now, to convert from rail to RCR mode, rail to road. And that's how we are managing and that's how we are looking our coal metallization. Because 30%, we have 100% security, rather better security movement from Q3 to Q4 because Q3 was 30% on linkage, which have moved to just double from Q3 to Q4. Hope I have answered your question.

Vishal Chandak

Yeah, so basically, you've just said that, if I understand this correctly, sir. You've mentioned that from Q3 to Q4 your FSA procurement has doubled from 31% to 63% and e-auctions actually halved from 63% to 27%. And your cost of production on equivalent basis for 4Q was ₹1.18% GCV.

Rahul Sharma

Yeah. And if you see our overall cost for Q3 to Q4 was -- remained flat.

Vishal Chandak

And flattish?

Rahul Sharma

Yeah.

Vishal Chandak

So second question was with regard to --

Sunil Duggal

I will add on, you see, and you can see that the overall power cost has remained stable over quarter three and quarter four. And, as Raul said, that the materialization is a key factor. And as he said that, [indiscernible] that the option of road will be able to materialize it better because the distances were not very large from our operation but apart from that, as I told you that the operationalization of the coal mines, so Jamkhani coal block getting operationalized just at the beginning of the next month itself. So along with that if the pending rate, the linkage rate materialization comes up, I think it will help us to conserve and bring down our cost in the coming quarter. So there all efforts are in that direction and the cost, power cost has picked up in the last quarter. So anything and everything which will happen, it will only reduce the cost from now on.

Vishal Chandak

Yeah, so that is that is actually very great to hear about how you have managed your power cost. And that was a big surprise as well. So my second question was with regards to the repayment schedule at the parent. You mentioned $1 billion is coming up for July, which has now already been arranged and that's what we also anticipated. Now, if you could just highlight what are the other -- what's the schedule of repayment at the promoter entities for the next two years?

Ajay Goel

Yeah, sure. So if I give you a breakup of the current year and in the current fiscal, in the first half, almost $2 billion worth of loans or term loans are falling due for repayment. Same way, the second half is almost $0.7 billion. So in the FY23, the value is about $2.7 billion, and then in F24 it's about $3 billion. So net-net, if you may have seen, as I mentioned, almost $1 billion if not more, we will repay using our free cash flows. Balance would be a mix of repayment or refinancing. With our current profitability, which lead to again, robust free cash flows. And secondly, the current structure which is 70% holding of Vedanta Resources into Vedanta Limited, we feel that in terms of refinancing or repayment, we are quite comfortable.

Vishal Chandak

That's really useful. So, thank you so much.

Ajay Goel

Thank you.

Operator

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ritesh Shah from Investec. Please go ahead.

Ritesh Shah

Yeah, hi. So, thanks for the opportunity. A couple of questions. First one is, on the ESG slide you have indicated in the presentation on the PDA as well as substitution on natural gas. Would it be possible for you to explain the underlying economics on how it will actually help us versus the current sourcing on energy that we have?

Sunil Duggal

Yeah, so we have done the PDA for 580 megawatt which is 200 megawatt of BALCO, 200 megawatt of Zinc and 180 megawatt of Jharsuguda. So, the PDAs which has been done, today's cost at Hindustan Zinc is around ₹5.50 or so, current cost, against which the PDAs are at a much lesser cost. Similarly, at BALCO and Jharsuguda, we will get a benefit of, say, 20%, 25% from the current marginal cost and this project has overall a year and a half more than 25%.

Ritesh Shah

Okay, so, if I had to simplistically look at it from a rupees per kilowatt hour basis, what should one look at that particular number corresponding to this 580 megawatt on some total dealers?

Sunil Duggal

So, roughly the average for 580 megawatt is around ₹4 per unit.

Ritesh Shah

Okay, that's helpful. And then secondly, on the gas side, wherein we have indicated partnership with GAIL, how should one look at the volume and economics over here?

Sunil Duggal

So, this is at the feasibility stage. They have to connect the pipeline from the GAIL pipeline to the complex. That will also need CapEx. So, we are looking at the feasibility and the overall economics, but definitely, it is going to be cheaper than what we are doing today. The similar project we did for Hindustan Zinc for our smelting complex at Chanderiya and we also did for our Pantnagar operation, and there we got the cost benefit of say 30%, 40%, at time. And we believe that similar benefits should come here.

Ritesh Shah

Okay. So my second question is on the Hindustan Zinc call, they had indicated that they have taken hedges on zinc. Sir, what was the thought process behind that and if you have done on zinc, why not for other commodities which will actually give us safety on that on forward basis?

Sunil Duggal

No, it is a very conscious call we have taken. We wanted to secure business plan and when the future predictions we looked at and our own strategy team deliberated and a part of the production we have hedged for the next few months. So, the overall I think, any anything, Ajay, you want to add on this?

Ajay Goel

Yeah, I’d like to supplement a couple of areas. You're right, traditionally, Vedanta’s philosophy has been to capture the average LME or the average of Brent for the month of production and we have not been hedging strategically. But as you would appreciate, given the current environment is quite volatile, very tumultuous and even the pricing is quite lofty, we want to capture the benefits in our income statement. So using that route, we have made this time, one course correction. And across three key commodities, which is zinc, aluminium and oil and gas, oil specifically, we are hedged about 15% of the volume for the current fiscal, and that will secure our profitability for next three, four months.

Ritesh Shah

So as you indicated, oil you’ve hedged at 15% of the total volume?

Ajay Goel

Yes and also zinc, aluminium and oil, give and take 15% on average, the business plan volume for the current fiscal has been hedged.

Ritesh Shah

Sir, can you indicate the pricing, given, this is quite critical and a great step actually what the company has taken?

Ajay Goel

I can give you ballpark number. Zinc, for example, we have more than $4,100 per ton. Aluminum is about $3,600 per ton and oil at about $100 per Brent.

Sunil Duggal

That’s $102.

Ritesh Shah

This is great. Thank you so much. I have more questions probably I’ll just joined back the queue. Thank you so much for the answers.

Sunil Duggal

Thank you.

Operator

Operator

The next question is from the line of Rahul Jain from Systematics. Please go ahead.

Rahul Jain

Yeah, hi, sir. Thanks for taking my question. Sir, firstly on the, you gave great detail about the coal sourcing and so how should we read it? So in the next two quarters, are we going to see cost remaining where they were in the fourth quarter? Or because e-auction are still high and so how should we read on the cost trends?

Sunil Duggal

See, the market is very volatile. You see, I'm in these -- you know, everything what is happening in the market. So the market is very volatile. But we are doing what we can do. So we have Tranche V, which gives us a security of 1 million ton to 1.1 million ton of coal through the Tranche V and this will have a cost -- legged cost of say ₹0.75, ₹0.78 per GCV depending on the mode we transport and land at our operation. But as we explained earlier, we have taken a call where we have decided that we will transport the coal through road if the rate availability is becoming a constraint and with that belief, we believe that the materialization of the Tranche V coal could become better. With this a 60%, 70% of the security could be provided. And then, as I said that we are operationalizing the Jamkhani coal block and which also has -- which will deliver coal to us at around ₹0.80, ₹0.82% per GCV. And with this two combination, if we are able to do and whatever we have done in the quarter three and quarter four, last year, I believe that anything which has happened in quarter three, quarter four has picked up and from now on with these initiatives, the coal cost should become better from now on.

Rahul Jain

Right. So that was helpful. So then, going forward , so if I see your CapEx plans and you know the guidance on volumes that you have provided. So we haven't really done much on Zinc International where we have such robust plans and so are we going to kick start these projects? And similarly for oil also, so even for the guidance for this year seems to be quite off, so I'm just wondering, when are you going to work on these two? We are just focused on, more on cash generation rather than doing more CapEx?

Sunil Duggal

So on Zinc International, you know that we set up this project with a -- with the designed volume delivery of say 200ktpa. This was the Anglo, the zinc asset from whom we acquired. They did not put up the project last many, many years [indiscernible], but, we took a call to put up this project partnered with the global technology supplier like [Good group] and all that and designed that project. So, it had certain impurities like manganese and mineralogy was such that it was difficult to float, but over the three year we have mastered the art of floating this. We have done a lot of modification in the plant like in the flotation circuit putting up the rougher, cleaner, filters, and all of the things what we wanted to do. And as we said that the success now in the month of March/April, in the last quarter is such that this crossing now, we designed capacity. It has given us the full confidence. With that confidence, we have designed another circuit, which is a parallel circuit incorporating all those learnings which we got from first phase and even building up the capacity better than that. My sense is that the full potential from both these lines could be 600ktpa. And if that be the case, we could be making it as a -- one of the biggest complex in the world. And we have also decided that with this success coming up, we may look at putting up the smelting capacity here, but now, we have already ordered the second phase of the project at a CapEx $450 million. A part of it will come in the cash flow. This will have a timeline of 16 months to 18 months from now. We -- the kickoff has already taken place and the groundbreaking work is about to start.

Rahul Jain

You were saying in ’25 you will have 600kt, is it right to look at it that way? In FY25?

Sunil Duggal

See, again, the second phase will get commissioned in FY24 and if we take the call to put up a smelter in the next few months, we believe that we deserve to put up the smelter there. So, with 600kt and we are also have the Black Mountain Mine there we are also we are doing some bit of de-bottlenecking and the capacity may go up to 100ktp with the full capacity of you know 600 ktpa to 700 ktpa, this complex and can get fully integrated into a finished metal of 600 ktpa capacity. We are on drawing board, we will come back and report to you and we will progress but that is our vision and our belief is that we should be able to convert this complex to this size.

Rahul Jain

Right. And so about oil and gas?

Sunil Duggal

Yes, so oil and gas my colleague is there, he will tell you. But basically, apart from addressing the infill drilling doing some target exploration and ordering now ASP which is enhanced oil recovery program in our MBA site and doing the pilot on pilot on shale oil, these are the four major areas but Pachur, you should -- you may give a little more detail and more color on this.

Prachur Sah

Sure. Thank you, Duggalji. I think you covered most of it. I think so that the gross profits in all are broken up into two. One is the infilling, as Duggalji mentioned, which is primarily going to cater to manage the natural decline. So whatever natural decline is there, we manage through the infill projects. The three growth projects that is going to add the reserve and subsequent production is the enhanced recovery in our MBA fields, which is supposed to be adding about 200 million barrels overall, once success. And then we are going to do our shale probably starting in June or July. And then third will be exploration across the different acreages we have in our existing blocks and our new blocks. And combining this, these three projects with the gestation period about one and a half, two years, we should see the volumes coming through.

Rahul Jain

Were there any CapEx number for this year in your Oil & Gas business or it’s still like?

Prachur Sah

Yes.

Rahul Jain

What is the number?

Prachur Sah

The CapEx number for this year is $687 million, if I'm not wrong.

Ajay Goel

Yeah.

Prachur Sah

Out of which 15%, close to 15% is in the infill projects to manage the natural decline. And the remaining is on the three growth projects that I mentioned. Correct me if I’m -- I think my number is right. Ajay, right? $687 million.

Ajay Goel

That’s right Prachur.

Sunil Duggal

But cash flow could be a part of it.

Rahul Jain

Right, right. Yeah, thank you so much. Thank you.

Operator

Operator

The next question is from the line of Bhavin Chheda from Enam Holdings. Please go ahead.

Bhavin Chheda

Yeah, congratulations on the record numbers. Two questions, one on the aluminum expansion to 3 million ton, at what stage are we in all the approvals on the environment side and all the other approvals? And how much is order?

Sunil Duggal

So, on 3 million ton, you may know that we have ramped up almost all pods at Jharsuguda and the balance pods are going to be online this quarter. Apart from that, the expansion of 0.4 million ton at our BALCO complex, we have the proposal by EC has been cleared. We may get EC at any at any point of time. In the meantime, ordering and the attending is being finalized and we will put the shovel on the ground soon. Anything, Rahul, you want to add?

Rahul Sharma

No just to add that like whether we talked about our Lanjigarh BALCO, we have got all the EC in hand, all approvals are in hand. BALCO also we have got recently, [Norman] clearance. So that's not a point issue on the table. A point coming from the expansion as almost you know 75% order is already in place and this -- all the project is in full swing and we see that momentum in terms of the project progress and we have given the timeline also, when we are planning to have BALCO in Lanjigarh which is already part of our presentation.

Bhavin Chheda

Good for you there. As for last question, the [coal], you mentioned that 15.3 million ton in Tranche V, have you started receiving coal from this Tranche V?

Sunil Duggal

Yes.

Rahul Sharma

Yes, yes. We have been receiving a coal from the Tranche V. Materialization was not so good but now, the materialization has improved. And now with this decision taken, I think we should be able to get almost full quantity.

Bhavin Chheda

This is cumulative 15.3 million tons you get over five years, right?

Rahul Sharma

No, no, every year is a 15 million ton against the requirement of 22 million ton, every year. So around 1.11 million, 1.2 million tons per month.

Bhavin Chheda

Per month? So you have been getting that kind of quantity because Coal India has been reducing quantities to the non-power sector. So how much was based on that front? And if I believe that normally what they do is that it gets carried forward where they don't supply. So can you update on that?

Rahul Sharma

See the quantity has been going up, we have got around two together, the volume has not been so good but in the in the month of March, we got good quantity, say around 0.5 million ton plus we got. So the quantity has not been so bad. Of late, it has been ramping up. So with this decision taken, I think and we believe that we should be able to get almost the full quantity.

Bhavin Chheda

Thank you.

Operator

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we take the last question from the line of Abhiram Iyer from Deutsche CIB Centre. Please go ahead.

Abhiram Iyer

Congratulations on a good set of numbers. I had a quick question on, so on the holding company levels, so could you just let us know what the current cash is at the holding company level? And is this inclusive of the dividend that was paid that was sort of announced in March? And the second question is, so what -- do you have any update on -- you mentioned that you will be doing a mix of refinancing and repayment of the loans at the holding company. Do you have any update for us on any refinancing that's occurred at the holding company, any debts that’s been pushed back or refinanced to a new maturity?

Ajay Goel

So I partly answered that maybe in that call previously. And our overall intent is about deleveraging at least $1 billion every fiscal and overall $4 billion over three years. And that is all using our organic free cash flows. In terms of maturities, we've got a page in our deck, I just requests that we’ll limit this calls questions mostly on Vedanta Limited. We'll have another call for Vedanta Resources once we are done with the financials, and we can cover Vedanta Resources, more in detail in that call, please. Thank you.

Sandep Agrawal

Sandep Agrawal

Thank you all for taking the time to join us this evening. I hope we were able to answer most of your questions. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach either me or rest of the Investor Relations team.

This concludes today's call. We look forward to reconnect with you for next quarter earnings. Thank you.

This concludes today's call. We look forward to reconnect with you for next quarter earnings. Thank you.

