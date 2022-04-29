Farrer Wealth - PAR Technology Corp: Re-Writing DNA Takes Time
Summary
- PAR Technology Corp is a leader in the enterprise POS space.
- Our conversations with PAR Technology management led us to believe that the strategy PAR was employing was difficult.
- Given the drawdowns and other opportunities in the market, we sold our PAR position.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology is a leader in the enterprise POS space, servicing restaurant chains such as Arby's, Dairy Queen, and Five Guys.
The company was in the hardware space for most of its existence, but when a new CEO, Savneet Singh, was installed a few years ago, he refocused the company on a newly purchased software called Brink. Singh had done a decent job of shifting the company's focus to software sales, removing the technical debt inherent in Brink, and making smart acquisitions such as Punchh (loyalty platform).
However, our conversations with management led us to believe that the strategy PAR was employing was difficult, as re-writing the DNA of a company takes time. Thus, it started to become one of those investments where we kept saying to ourselves "let's give them one more quarter" which in hindsight, should have been an internal red flag. Our patience ran out these past few months and given the drawdowns and other opportunities in the market, we sold our position.
That said, we never built PAR into anything but a small position, and it was our smallest position at the time of sale. Considering most of our clients owned the stock from anywhere from $10-25, the end outcome was reasonable despite our thumb sucking.
We do think PAR will eventually be quite successful in their space, however we think it best to put our money elsewhere for now. We wish the company and management the best and will root for their success from the sidelines.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Farrer Wealth Advisors Private Limited (UEN: 201930862E) (“Farrer Wealth”) is a Registered Fund Management Company under the Securit ies and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore, and an exempt financial adviser under the Financial Advisers Act, Chapter 110 of Singapore, in Singapore. This write-up contains confidential and proprietary information of Farrer Wealth and is intended for the exclusive use of the clients of Farrer Wealth. This write-up does not constitute an offer or a solicitation on behalf of any of the investment manager, their affiliates, products or strategies the information of which may be contained herein. Securities mentioned in this write-up are done so for discussion purposes only and any discussion should not be construed as investment advice . This analysis is meant to be read by Accredited Investors (as such term is defined in Section 4A of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap 280 of Singapore) only.
For further information please contact pratyush@farrerwealth.com.
©Farrer Wealth Advisors