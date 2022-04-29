oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Attractive Financing Alternative To Elevated Interest Rates

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is a net lease REIT that engages in sale-leasebacks to growing, middle-market businesses across the United States. In other words, EPRT buys real estate from otherwise bank-dependent business operators so that those companies can reinvest the money into their core business rather than leave it as stagnant assets on their balance sheets.

EPRT uses its own lease form in nearly all of these sale-leasebacks, a lease form that requires the tenant-operator to pay for all property-level expenses and to tie multiple properties together into a cross-default master lease. Effectively, the sale-leaseback is just another form of financing for a middle-market business, an alternative to a bank loan, private debt, or equity issuance.

It is often assumed that higher interest rates hurt net lease REITs by raising their cost of debt, and that is true. But for net lease REITs that focus on sale-leasebacks, like EPRT, rising interest rates also increase the cost of debt for their customers/tenants/operators. This, in turn, makes sale-leasebacks more attractive as a form of financing, because real estate cap rates follow interest rates higher only slowly and with a long lag.

Cap rates remain relatively low, while interest rates have rapidly risen higher. Ipso facto, higher interest rates should paradoxically increase acquisition opportunities for a REIT like EPRT. Indeed, in the Q1 earnings release, we find that they have done just that.

In Q1, EPRT invested ~$238 million into new properties, well above the quarterly average of $200 million. Management attributed that to customers wishing to take advantage of the lag between cap rate movements and interest rates.

EPRT also increased its 2022 AFFO per share guidance to a range of $1.50 to $1.53, representing 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. That puts EPRT at a price-to-AFFO of 16.7x, which strikes me as way too low for a REIT capable of growing as fast as EPRT can.

As such, EPRT is a buy today.

Update On EPRT

EPRT now owns 1,545 single-tenant properties that are leased to 323 tenants across 16 industries. That huge tenant roster is intentional and reflects a risk-mitigation strategy appropriate for middle-market lessees.

EPRT Website

The portfolio is 100% occupied and boasts a very long weighted average remaining lease term of 13.9 years. Only 4.9% of annual base rent is expiring over the next five years.

One beneficial aspect of sale-leasebacks is the ability of the landlord to negotiate lease terms in their favor. Here are some of those landlord-friendly lease terms:

Over 60% of EPRT's cash rent derives from master leases

EPRT's leases have an average annual rent escalation of 1.6%

98.5% of cash rent derives from properties that provide unit-level financial reporting

You might think that this model looks a lot like that of the Warren Buffett-approved STORE Capital (STOR). You'd be right. A decade ago, some of EPRT's executives worked with Chris Volk, the former CEO and co-founder of STOR who was a key pioneer of the net lease sale-leaseback business model as applied to middle-market companies.

And now you might be thinking, "Why wouldn't I just buy STOR since it is cheaper, higher-yielding, and has the Buffett stamp of approval?" Here are a few reasons you might choose to allocate capital to EPRT instead of STOR:

EPRT is smaller than STOR, with $3.3 billion of real estate assets (at cost) compared to STOR's $10+ billion. All else being equal, growth is easier for REITs off of a smaller base. Lower leverage: EPRT has 4.6x net debt to EBITDA, compared to STOR's 5.6x at the end of 2021. EPRT has narrower investment criteria focused on arguably stronger and more resilient industries/property types than STOR.

On this last point, compare STOR's top ten tenant industries...

STOR Q4 2021 Presentation

...to EPRT's industry diversification:

EPRT Q1 2022 Supplemental

The writing in this image may be small, so I will point out that EPRT's four largest tenant industries, which it considers its "Tier 1" industries, are

Early childhood education (14.1%) Quick service restaurants (12.9%) Car washes (11.5%) Medical/dental care (11.4%)

Together, these four industries make up ~50% of EPRT's cash rent, and I believe the fundamentals supporting them are generally stronger and more resilient than those of the average STOR tenant industry.

This focus on (at least perceived) higher quality tenants shows up in the delta between EPRT's and STOR's acquisition cap rates. The latter typically acquires properties at cash cap rates between 20 and 50 basis points higher than EPRT. Though sale-leasebacks are by no means a perfectly efficient market, they are efficient enough to indicate that STOR is taking on a bit more perceived risk in its acquisitions than EPRT.

None of this is to disparage STOR, but rather merely to give some reasons why one might buy EPRT over STOR.

Since both of these REITs predominantly engage in sale-leasebacks for growth, they both should enjoy the same benefit from customers wishing to sell their occupied real estate as a form of long-term financing instead of tapping new debt.

Here is CEO Pete Mavoides from the Q1 2022 conference call:

[W]hile we had expected our investment pace to moderate this year, this has not come to pass for a number of reasons. One, there is a growing sense among owner-operators that now is a good time to monetize the real estate, given the lagging effect that interest rates have on historical cap rates. Two, sale leaseback financing has become increasingly more attractive relative to alternative financing options. And three, competition for new investments has moderated in the recent months.

Here we might point out a fourth reason one might buy EPRT over STOR: cost of equity. EPRT's price/AFFO in the 16.5x to 17x range is higher than STOR's in the 13.5x to 14x range. A higher valuation makes equity issuance, which is necessary for net lease REITs, more accretive to per-share earnings, all else being equal.

Enough of the comparison games. Back to EPRT's above-average Q1 acquisition volume.

Here's Chief Operating Officer Gregg Seibert with some additional details on Q1's acquisitions from the conference call:

The weighted average lease term of our investments this quarter was 15 years. The weighted average annual rent escalation was 1.4%. The weighted average unit level coverage was 3.3 times and the average investment per property was $2.2 million. Consistent with our investment strategy, 100% of our quarterly investments were originated through direct sale leaseback, which are subject to our lease form with ongoing financial reporting requirements, and 83% contain master lease provisions.

The weighted average cash cap rate (i.e., the initial NOI yield that does not include future rent escalations) of these acquisitions in Q1 was 7.0%, down about 10 basis points from 2021's average investment yield.

While it is good for EPRT in a sense that rising interest rates have increased tenant/customer desire to engage in sale-leasebacks, it is not so good for EPRT in the REIT's need to issue debt along with equity for growth purposes.

Fortunately, on April 27th, Fitch upgraded EPRT's credit rating to BBB. That is the second investment-grade credit rating the REIT has received, after garnering its first one last year. Having investment-grade credit ratings should make EPRT's interest rate on new debt lower than it otherwise would be.

Even so, BBB bond yields have nearly doubled from their lowest point in the last year. Issuing debt via the bond market is not nearly as attractive as it was a year ago.

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, EPRT has very little debt to worry about rolling over, with no significant maturities until 2024. Net debt to EBITDA is one of the lowest in the net lease sector at 4.6x, and net debt to total enterprise value is likewise ultra-low at 25.9%.

Meanwhile, including the credit facility, total liquidity ended the quarter at $467 million.

EPRT will almost certainly need to raise new debt for growth purposes in the second half of this year, so it will be interesting to see what interest rate they are able to get.

In any case, management was evidently confident enough in their ability to raise attractively priced capital to hike the AFFO per share guidance for 2022. That is saying something.

Bottom Line

Even in a difficult capital markets environment, EPRT is managing to perform well and secure acquisitions that meet its investment criteria. The first quarter's higher-than-expected acquisition volume is a sign that middle-market companies continue to grow and perform well, and also that sale-leasebacks have become a more attractive form of long-term financing for them than new debt.

For now, this has benefited EPRT, enough for the REIT to raise its AFFO per share guidance for this year. But unless cap rates gradually rise in tandem with interest rates, the rising cost of debt will eventually bite EPRT.

What will happen first? Will interest rates fall? Will cap rates rise commensurate with elevated interest rates? Or will neither happen and EPRT's investment spread be compressed?

The outlook is uncertain, but it is encouraging that management has shown confidence in their ability to execute by raising guidance. I think that is enough to make EPRT a "buy."