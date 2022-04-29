Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG)

We won't waste much time trying to explain to our clients why Alphabet is such a phenomenal business, we believe that is quite self-evident. The better explanation is why we never bought Alphabet before. The reason was a personal bias we held based on three beliefs (which we now believe to be incorrect)

Growth in YouTube would stall as the increased ad-load would turn-off viewers (the double ad-load at the beginning of videos for example)

Consumers will focus on discovery rather than search to purchase new items. For example - using Instagram/TikTok to decide what new clothes to buy instead of 'googling' for clothes.

Other Bets: In general, we felt that capital spent on "Other Bets" has been a bit wasteful with the segment earning just around $3.1bn in revenue versus nearly $21bn in operating losses over the last five years.

However, the most recent earnings call and the decline in stock price, and thus valuations, made us look at the company again. We decided to purchase stock in the company for a few reasons:

Change in thinking: The recent earnings demonstrated that our three assumptions were quite wrong. Not only has YouTube ad growth accelerated in 2021 vs 2020 (growth of 45% in 2021 versus 30.5%) but users continue to grow, with online data showing that 1.7bn unique users visited the site in 2021, second globally only to Google itself. Now revenue growth is certainly related to increased ad-loads, but the growth in users shows that more ads is not turning off users. Our personal consumption of YouTube backs this up, and now that we are shareholders, we feel less guilty about how much time we spend on the site. Further, while the likes of TikTok and Instagram are taking share with regards to search, Apple's (AAPL) IDFA changes illustrate how effective search engines are with regards to advertising. Searching for something immediately illustrates interest in a way scrolling does not, and thus attribution and measurement become significantly easier for advertisers. Lastly, while Other Bets still appears inefficient, losses make up both a very small percentage of cash and market cap. Given that Alphabet's biggest Other Bet - Waymo, is rolling out self-driving vehicles in major US cities, we could see a tipping point soon.

Valuation: The market dislocation allowed us to pick up shares of Alphabet at a near 5% free-cash flow yield, the highest it has been since 2017. Further on a comparative basis to Amazon (which we sold), Google trades at a 13x next year EBITDA versus 19x for Amazon (AMZN), despite similar top-line growth profiles moving forward. Thus, we felt we were getting a better deal.

Exposure to cloud services: The one part of Amazon that continues to impress is AWS, and as stated above, its growth has been accelerating. Google Cloud competes with AWS and while it is yet to become profitable, it is growing faster (44% YoY). Thus, while we sold Amazon, our investment in Alphabet allows us to maintain cloud infrastructure exposure.

