The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas limited partnership Dorchester Minerals (DMLP). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top 100 Stock list which ranks stocks by highest Weighted Alpha; a measure of how much a stock has changed in the one-year period first by the closest to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. The stock is within .33% of its 52-week high and gained 15.01% since it got a Trend Spotter buy signal on 3/2.

DMLP price vs. Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

94.00+ Weighted Alpha

77.54% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 8.21% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.53%

Technical support level at 26.0

Recently traded at 27.43 with a 50-day moving average of 24.63

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $991 million

P/E 13.30

Dividend yield 9.91%

At the present time, none of the Wall Street firms are giving Revenue and Earnings projections for this partnership

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide: