The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento is a bit out of left field for us with regards to the industry, and thus, is one of the most unique positions in our portfolio. Atento is a player in the BPO (business process outsourcing) space, and predominantly operates in Latin America.

It used to originally be part of Telefónica (largest Spanish telecom company, also still their largest customer) to deal with customer relationship management (CRM). Atento was spun out of Telefónica and sold to Bain capital in 2012 for $1.3bn. This deal was backed by lenders, who in May 2020 (five years after IPO) were handed the share via a payment-in-kind note when Bain wanted out.The lenders (GIC, HPS, and Farallon) are now stuck with the shares until the middle of this year when their lockup expires.

We think that to get an adequate return on their investment they would need to sell the shares for $55 (current share price is around $25). Considering the lenders own over 60% of the company and liquidity of the stock is quite poor, selling their share in the open market is out of the question, they must find a buyer for the company.

Now the question becomes why anyone would want to buy Atento, so we'll touch on the business fundamentals below.

Atento offers services including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office. The company initially started serving Telecom and Financial services. However, over the last few years they have begun to service other industries, including "Born Digital" companies that result in high margin contracts due to the automation involved.

Atento is a recognized leader in the CRM BPO space, and on February 16, 2021, the company announced that they have been positioned among the top 4 leading global players in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for BPO Customer Management.

In 2020, the Everest Group has selected Atento as one of the leading companies in Customer Experience Management (CXM) in its annual lPEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 report. This recognition is based on the company's ability to improve and evolve through the pandemic.

Taking a step back, it's important to note that the BPO industry was essentially a people- heavy, low margin, sleepy business. However, a few things have changed over the last several years to make BPOs far more efficient. These efficiencies have been driven by:

Management Tools that allow teams to work from home (thus less need for physical spaces) Cloud computing - replacing expensive onsite servers Multi-tasking; such as offering services beyond just basic customer care Increased measurement and data to drive efficiencies Artificial Intelligence - essentially allowing for bots to take over human functions.

Atento has seized these changes and implemented a "Three Horizons Strategy" which is as follows.

Operational Improvements (sales and operational efficiencies, and a reduction in SG&A)

Digital Acceleration (High Value Voice, Integrated Multichannel, and Automated Back Office)

New Growth Avenues (Expanding in non-LATAM markets such as the US and focusing more on high-margin industries such as tech/retail/healthcare).

This strategy was implemented by new management that was installed in late 2019 headed by CEO Carlos López Abadía and CFO José Azevedo. Their strategy has been showing results, and while revenue has been declining through a roll off lower-value contracts, EBITDA margins are increasing significantly as the current/new contracts are much more profitable.

This increase in margin is offsetting the revenue decline, and as margins continue to improve and revenue recovers the company will see record EBITDA figures. Further, 2019 EBITDA (post- IFRS 16) was 9.0% and we suspect that the company will do an EBITDA of close to 14% by the end of this year, and a few points higher next year. This will bring it just shy of the industry average of around 17%.

But the interesting part here is that Atento trades at a 4x EBITDA multiple whereas the industry trades at close to 12x. Thus, as Atento continues to improve its metrics, and brings on higher-value contracts, it should make a juicy acquisition target, as currently even at double the current multiple, it would trade at a discount to its peers. Further, management is well-incentivised to kick off a sale with RSUs worth around $40MM and additional share-based comp based on EBITDA margins, in line with turnaround targets.

Now, a fair question investors should ask is what we are doing investing in a business like this. We have long stated that we look far and wide for interesting investments, and the only real common thread is we look for a company's growing market share in markets that are growing. Atento fits that definition and is the market leader in LATAM. Pre-covid, they had a 15%+ share of the market, almost 5% higher than the next competitor. It also has a growing market share in the US where new business means less exposure to Emerging Market currencies. Hard currency exposure (ie USD/Euro) now makes up 26% of EBITDA.

As highlighted, there are two parts of this setup. First a proven turnaround story trading extremely cheaply and second, majority investors looking for a sale.

There is also a third element, via an activist investor, where Kyma Capital (a UK based fund who owns more than 5% of Atento) and a few other investors are banding together to make changes on the board level, and push for a sale based on Luxembourg Takeover Bid laws (Atento is domiciled in Luxembourg). This third element will hopefully push the board to take strategic action sooner rather than later (Bloomberg has reported that Atento has hired Goldman to explore a sale).

As 'juicy' as this investment sounds, it is not without risk. For one, as highlighted, most of the business comes from LATAM which has its own geopolitical and currency risks. Second, toward the end of last year the company suffered a cyberattack which will limit growth in the short- term (but should recover by the second half of this year). Lastly, as mentioned, liquidity is poor.

Considering this, and for the sake of discipline, we have sized the position modestly.

