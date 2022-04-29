Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) calmed the nerves of Wall Street after bouncing back from its disastrous Q4 2021 meltdown. The company beat Q1 2022 earnings estimates with $2.72 EPS ($2.56 expected) and 1.96 billion DAUs (1.95 billion expected). Meta posted $27.91 billion in revenue but missed estimates of $28.2 billion.

Daily active user growth gave Wall Street hope that things are turning around for the social media giant.

Facebook DAU Growth Q1 2022 (fb.com)

I truly believed Meta Platforms would tank during this earnings report and bought 4/29 $150 put options hoping to bank big profits. I was initially up 150% but decided to hold them through earnings and now I'm licking my wounds due to greed.

I was wrong about Meta Platforms in the short run but the Q1 2022 report doesn't mean Meta is safe from all of its core issues.

The Competition Is Getting Stronger

The social media industry took a huge turn in fate when Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter for $54.20 per share. Twitter (TWTR) stock has done nothing over the last 8 years and my guess is the Twitter board of directors was happy to cash out their chips and invest the money elsewhere.

This is definitely not good news for Meta Platforms due to Elon Musk's massive notoriety and fame. When Twitter banned Donald Trump last year, many right-wing supporters left Twitter altogether. Facebook banned Trump as well, giving him the motivation to launch his own social network.

Now that Elon Musk plans to make huge changes to Twitter, I believe Meta Platforms could lose millions of DAUs in the future. Facebook has peaked in my opinion and Zuckerberg was caught off guard with the rise of TikTok. The company launched Facebook and Instagram Reels to attract more users, but it showed Zuckerberg and the company failed to innovate and played catchup to its competition.

To make matters worse, Elon Musk tweeted that Truth Social is the #1 ranked app on the Apple Store while Facebook nor Instagram appear in the top 5.

Many Meta bears point out that Facebook has a huge fake account problem. Facebook's core demographic is getting much older and younger users prefer TikTok or Snapchat over Meta's suite of apps. Will they simply switch over to Facebook as they age or has Meta Platforms shown its desperation to push the Metaverse to save its market share?

Net Income Continues To Decline

Meta Platforms doesn't pay a dividend so investors are holding the stock in expectation of growth in the future. The truth is Meta Platforms has performed poorly over the last 5 years when compared to other big tech stocks.

Meta Platforms continues to see a decrease in net income over the last 5 quarters, which indicates that Meta Platforms peaked during Q4 2020 at the height of the global pandemic.

Meta Platforms Net Income (fb.com)

The Metaverse is the future of the internet but Meta's investment could take several years to pay off. If FB stock doesn't pay a dividend and continues to earn less net income, then why should investors get excited over 1 single earnings report?

Meta is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 14 with revenue expected to reach $153.12 billion in 2023.

Meta Annual Revenue Projections (seekingalpha.com)

Meta must cut expenses to maintain profit margins and net income because revenue growth is slowing. FB stock looks cheap from a value investor's standpoint, but it doesn't possess hypergrowth in the future due to several risk factors.

Risk Factors

There are so many headwinds affecting Meta in the short run. Here's a list of them:

DAU growth has slowed down significantly. I expect Truth Social, TikTok, and Twitter to make big gains while Meta will struggle.

Apple's privacy rules update will cost the company $10 billion in annual revenue according to Meta's CFO.

The Metaverse investment is costing too much money and the company stated they will cut down on spending this year.

Facebook is no longer a platform for free speech and many people will move to Twitter once Elon Musk revamps it.

Net profit continues to decrease without any signs of recovery.

FB stock has done nothing over the last 3 years while companies such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG) absolutely crushed it.

Data by YCharts

FB is the only stock in the group listed above to post single-digit returns. The recent earnings bump may change this in the short run, but it's no surprise that Meta has underperformed big tech by a wide margin over the last few years.

Meta continues to underperform the rest of the bunch because the company relies 100% on advertising to generate revenue and doesn't own the most popular social media app in the world. According to TechCrunch, TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide in Q1 2022.

The other big tech companies own or control the #1 product in their respective markets. Meta cannot make the same claim due to TikTok's emergence.

Reels is Meta's answer to the growing TikTok problem and could be the savior the company needs. Only time will tell if the Reels video product becomes a massive success.

Conclusion

I understand the market's obsession with Meta Platforms and I'll admit I was wrong about this quarterly earnings report. However, nothing changes the fact that Meta Platforms isn't the best tech stock to hold right now.

If you bought FB stock before earnings or call options, then congratulations. Now is the time to cash in your profits and move on to better stocks with hypergrowth returns.