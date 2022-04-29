JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As with most recent quarters, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported solid numbers compared to expectations, but the chip giant typically guides to ever increasingly weak numbers. The company is struggling with tough competition and taking on risks by aggressive spending for the new fab strategy. My investment thesis remains very Bearish on the stock due to ongoing pressures on chip demand and market share losses.

Down, Down, Down

The market gets so caught up on whether a company beats quarterly estimates and guides up for the next quarter that investors miss the bigger picture. In some cases, a company can have a big quarterly beat due to offering weak guidance setting up an easy hurdle.

Intel is such a company with just about every metric down for the quarter. The company beat Q1'22 estimates due to weak guidance, but actual revenues were down 7% due in part to divestitures. Non-GAAP revenues were still down 1% YoY despite the $80 million beat in the quarter.

Source: Intel Q1'22 earnings release

The key here is not only were revenues down, but margins and income were down. The one number up was the expense line with Intel spending $1.1 billion more in the quarter above the Q1'21 levels for a large 25% increase.

Even the key EPS line beat estimates by a wide $0.08, but Intel still saw earnings plunge 35% in the quarter. The headlines probably suggest a solid quarter due to the beats, but the reality is that the chip company is struggling in an environment where competitors such as QUALCOMM (QCOM) just reported a quarter where revenues surged 41% in a sector that Intel exited by selling the business unit to Apple (AAPL).

The guidance is encouraging in that Intel doesn't forecast any slowdown in the chip business long term. The company is sticking to the prior revenue guidance of $76.0 billion for the year, but the Q2'22 guidance is weaker than expected at $18.0 billion with concerns over China demand due to the lockdowns and some potential inventory burn in the computer market.

The company guides to an EPS of just $0.70 compared to the $1.24 earned last Q2 and the $0.73 analyst consensus. Gross margins continue to collapse to 51% via Q2'22 guidance after Intel held onto 53% in the prior quarter. The weak gross margins continue to suggest AMD (AMD), NVIDIA (NVDA) and others are taking market share in premium chips with higher margins with Intel only collecting sales in lower margin chip markets despite the ongoing supply constraints in some areas. A turnaround in the gross margin will be the first sign of a recovery in the business, but Intel isn't providing any signs of a recovery yet.

Data by YCharts

Intel is guiding towards $19.8 billion per quarter in revenues in the 2H of the year. The market will likely be very skeptical the chip giant can report higher revenues in Q4 than the $19.5 billion from last year after a year of negative numbers.

With the Chinese COVID lockdowns and the negative GDP print in the US ahead of more Fed rate hikes, Intel seems unlikely positioned to start growing revenues again this year. One shouldn't invest in the stock based on this rebound in revenues and the IDM 2.0 project remains a major distraction.

Stay Away

The biggest reason to stay away from Intel even after the dip to the mid-$40s is the risk related to the heavy capex spending. The chip giant still forecasts spending $27 billion this year on capex, up from $20 billion last year.

The company guided the 2022 EPS up to $3.60, but Intel has long ways to go to achieve these numbers after a weak June quarter. The stock only trades at ~13x forward EPS targets, but right now margins and profits are still heading in the wrong way with no signs of improvement ahead.

Data by YCharts

The company has almost no net cash on the balance sheet after years of aggressive share buybacks and dividend payouts. Intel forecasts cash outflows of up to $2 billion this year prior to paying $6 billion in annual dividends and any further weakness could place the company in a precarious cash position with the hefty spending and a suddenly weak balance sheet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel isn't appealing trading near the lows due to the ongoing margin compression in the business and the heavy spending in the years ahead. Investors should continue to watch from the sidelines until the story starts to improve which isn't exactly guaranteed.