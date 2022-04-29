AMC Entertainment: Looking Around For Other Ideas As Its Core Business Struggles

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

It is becoming increasingly clear that AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) core business will struggle to make it back to pre-pandemic levels. The overall domestic box office was down -44% in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2019 and April 2022 looks likely to end up down pretty close to that compared to April 2019.

This leaves AMC in the position of needing to come up with various other ideas such as investing in distressed companies to try to keep the attention of meme stock investors. It will likely eventually need to raise more equity funding to repay some of its debt and fund its ongoing operations. AMC's bonds have trended lower in price over the last few months, indicating the concern over its longer-term future.

Investment In Hycroft Mining

AMC invested $27.9 million in cash in Hycroft Mining (HYMC) in exchange for 23.4 million units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $1.07.

AMC's investment (combined with retail investor interest) has given Hycroft a lifeline after it ceased mining operations in late 2021. Hycroft will need to raise additional funding to reach production, and is probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for commercial production if things go well.

AMC currently has a paper profit of $17 million in its Hycroft Mining investment. However, given its significant ownership stake in the company, it will be hard to monetize its position without crashing the stock. As well, Hycroft Mining is at least several years away from generating positive cash flow, so AMC is unlikely to see a cash return on its investment for a while.

The value of the Hycroft Mining investment is probably more in keeping the attention of meme investors anyway. Even if AMC realized its current paper profit, that would cover less than one month of cash burn in a scenario where movie attendance was at around 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Box Office Performance

Domestic movie theater attendance continues to remain weak. The domestic box office for Q1 2022 ended up down -44% compared to Q1 2019.

It also appears that April 2022's overall domestic box office performance will end up down at least -40% compared to April 2019. The comparison to 2019 is a tough one due to the late-April 2019 debut of Avengers: Endgame, but April 2022's domestic box office still is on track to be lowest April since April 2008.

There have been arguments in the past that people would flock back to the movie theaters once the perceptions of COVID risk declined. However, there is increasing evidence that such a scenario is unlikely to happen. I can see movie attendance rebounding a bit further, but my assessment is that the new normal will involve domestic box office results that average approximately 80% of pre-pandemic levels. This is a scenario that could result in AMC having several hundred million in cash burn per year.

Other Notes

AMC's bonds have deteriorated in the last few months, with its 10% second-lien notes due 2026 now yielding 15% to maturity. If this keeps up, refinancing its notes with new debt will not be a viable option, and AMC would require an equity offering to pay down some of its debt and fund its ongoing operations.

In this scenario, AMC will need to keep the interest of meme stock investors so that it can issue new equity at a decent share price. AMC had mentioned potentially investing up to $500 million into other distressed companies. I've found that retail investors (particularly with meme stocks) are often quite optimistic about the chances of long-term initiatives panning out.

Thus AMC may be able to keep meme investors satisfied by investing in distressed companies (and other initiatives) that would take at least a few years to pan out (or not). The Hycroft Mining investment makes sense with that criteria, since it will probably take until at least 2025 before there is an idea whether Hycroft can produce gold cost efficiently.

Conclusion

AMC's core movie theater business seems unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels. The domestic box office is down over -40% year to date compared to pre-pandemic, and I believe that it will end up averaging around 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

This is also reflected in the state of AMC's bonds. AMC's 10% second-lien bonds due 2026 are trading at 84 cents on the dollar and yielding around 15% to maturity.

AMC will likely need to issue more equity in the future to reduce its debt and fund operations. The movie theater results are unlikely to be exciting to investors, so it is looking for investments like Hycroft Mining which may or may not pan out years down the road, but will give investors something more exciting they can be optimistic about.