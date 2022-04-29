ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

One of the largest players in the global heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation markets is a firm called Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR). Over the past few years, management has pushed the company through a few big changes. That makes analyzing the company a bit difficult. What information we do have about the firm suggests that, despite experiencing some weakness recently, the overall fundamental condition of the enterprise remains strong. Having said that, this does not mean the company makes for an attractive opportunity at this time. Although the firm will likely generate value for its investors in the long run, shares seem to be more or less fairly valued at this time.

A major player in its market

According to the management team at Carrier Global, the company's focus at this time is on three key segments. The largest of these is the HVAC segment, a unit that provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers alike. Brands under this category include, but are not limited to, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, and its own namesake Carrier brand. Generally speaking, the company sells these products and other solutions to building contractors and owners, as well as to independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, and retail outlets. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment accounted for 54.2% of the company's overall revenue and 60.4% of its profits.

The next largest segment we have is the Fire & Security segment. Through this, the company provides residential, commercial, and industrial technologies aimed at helping people and protecting property. Brands here include, but are not limited to, Kidde, Edwards, and GST. More specifically, the products the company sells include applications and cloud-based services for niche needs. But the business also sells fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection technologies. The company also sells portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, various alarms, and more. This segment accounted for 26.2% of the firm's revenue and for 23% of its profits last year. And finally, we have the Refrigeration segment, which includes brands such as Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech. Specific offerings include refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls centered around this market. The company also offers services and digital solutions that relate to said technologies. Last year, this segment accounted for 19.6% of the company's revenue and 16.6% of its profits.

It's also worth noting that there are other ways to look at the company's operations. For instance, it could be useful to know the geographic breakdown of the firm's revenue. In 2021, 54% of the company's sales came from the Americas. A further 29% was attributable to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions, while the final 17% came from the Asia Pacific region. Also important to know is the fact that 73% of the company's sales come from new equipment. That leaves an impressive 27% that is attributable to aftermarket products and services.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the fundamental picture of the company has been a bit lumpy. But when it comes to revenue, the general trend is looking up. After seeing revenue rise from $17.81 billion in 2017 to $18.91 billion in 2018, sales then began declining year after year, eventually hitting $17.46 billion in 2020. Despite this, sales jumped to $20.61 billion in 2021. Now would be a good time to mention that sales do vary year over year in part because of acquisitions and divestitures made by management. Most recently, the company sold off its Chubb Fire & Security business in a transaction valued at $3.1 billion. That transaction was completed in January of 2022 and resulted in net proceeds of $2.6 billion. With that said, the 18% rise in revenue the company experienced last year was driven in large part by a 15% rise in organic and operational activities. Only 1% of the increase came from the net of its acquisitions and divestitures.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even more recent than that is the data provided by management covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Revenue for the firm came in at $4.65 billion. Although that was down slightly from the $4.70 billion generated one year earlier, it's important to know that sales beat analysts’ expectations by over $100 million. To build off of the point that I made in the previous paragraph, the business did see sales hit to the tune of 10% as a result of its M&A activities over the year. However, the company also saw a 10% benefit from organic growth, offset only modestly by a 1% hit caused by foreign currency translation.

When it comes to the company's bottom line, the picture has been similarly volatile. According to management, after net income rose from $1.23 billion in 2017 to $2.73 billion in 2018, the figure started declining year after year, eventually plunging to $1.66 billion in 2021. At first glance, you might then view the surge in profitability experienced during the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year as something of a turnaround. After all, it is no small feat to go from generating $384 million in profits in the first quarter of last year to the $1.38 billion the company reported the same time this year. On a per-share basis, this took the company's profitability up to $1.58. That compares to the $0.43 per share generated in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to the $0.65 per share analysts were anticipating. But before you get too excited, it's worth noting that a significant portion of this improvement came from a gain from its aforementioned asset sale in the amount of $1.11 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company saw its profitability come in at $0.54, beating out the non-GAAP earnings estimate by $0.07 per share.

In addition to reporting the net income for the quarter, the company also released other fundamental data. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from a positive $184 million in the first quarter last year to negative $202 million this year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it still would have declined, dropping from $454 million to $329 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA did improve nicely, climbing from $670 million to $725 million.

As part of its earnings announcement, the management team at the business reaffirmed their outlook for the current fiscal year. They currently anticipate revenue coming in at around $20 billion, with organic revenue rising at high single-digit rate. Earnings per share should come in at between $2.20 and $2.30. At the midpoint, this implies net income of roughly $1.91 billion. Management said that free cash flow will be around $1.65 per share. If this comes to fruition, and if capital expenditures match what they did last year, this would imply operating cash flow of $1.99 billion. Meanwhile, if we apply the same year-over-year decline in that to the EBITDA of the company, then EBITDA should be around $2.59 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this data, we can then price the company. Using our 2021 results, the price to earnings multiple of the business is 21.5. The price to operating cash flow approach is 16, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 14.1. Using our 2022 estimates, these multiples would be 18.7, 17.9, and 15.9, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 19.8 to a high of 33.6. Only one of the companies was cheaper than Carrier Global. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 14.8 to 31.6. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 13.4 to 19.3. In both of these scenarios, only two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Carrier Global 21.5 16.0 14.1 Trane Technologies (TT) 24.8 22.2 15.7 A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 19.8 15.1 13.4 Johnson Controls International (JCI) 28.0 18.4 13.6 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 31.6 31.6 19.3 Masco Corporation (MAS) 33.6 14.8 16.0

Takeaway

At this point in time, Carrier Global is doing quite well for itself. In addition to the aforementioned positives and negatives, it's also worth noting that the business, in January of this year, announced a $500 million accelerated share buyback plan, which will leave $1.1 billion under its buyback initiative remaining. That, combined with a $750 million reduction in debt planned for the year, will ultimately come from the net proceeds the company received from its Chubb Fire & Security business. All things factored together, this makes the company look even more solid from a management perspective. But at the same time, even though shares might be on the cheaper end relative to peers, I cannot believe that the stock is any better than fairly valued. The volatility in revenue and profitability over the years, including prior to the pandemic, helps to further solidify this idea. But the big driver for me was the fact that shares are not exactly cheap at this time.