Pears2295/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this month, ARK Investment Management LLC's principal Cathie Wood asserted that the fund manager's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) would see a 50% compound annual rate of return over the next five years. Furthermore, Miss Wood said that fund manager is seeing inflows into its funds. This assertion came shortly after Morningstar deemed ARKK the worst-performing US equity fund of Q1 2022 among all the funds in its coverage and a downgrade in its rating on account of its vulnerability for more losses.

The fund manager's value proposition comes from two distinct features:

The fund manager's vision on the technology landscape that might drive their chosen stocks' performance. The "actively-managed ETF" structure.

The second part is a very interesting facet in a crowded universe of ETFs. While most ETFs are "passive" instruments that track an index, "actively-managed ETFs" provide exposure to a portfolio driven by a fund manager's strategy. While indexes are bound by publicly-available rule-driven methodologies that adhere to a timetable for "rebalancing" the weights of their constituents (typically once every quarter) and the "reconstitution" of the entire portfolio itself (typically once a year), "actively-managed ETFs" have more flexibility in making changes to strategy much more frequently - provided they warn investors about the risks and disclose portfolio holdings regularly.

ARK isn't the only "active" ETF manager in town. There are, in fact, quite a few other ETFs with varying degrees of overlap with ARK's focus areas that are also "actively" managed. A side-by-side comparison alongside these funds would be beneficial.

Now, the two aforementioned two features imply that analysis can be done along two distinct axes. The first axis would be the realm of technological innovation. In this, we compare ARKK, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) alongside:

The BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK), an actively-managed ETF which provides diversified exposure to innovative companies that can shape the global economic future.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP), an ETF that tracks an index. The index begins equal weighted, but is adjusted with a conviction weighting that "overweights" the companies growing and projected to grow revenue, EPS, and cash flow the fastest. This index rebalances monthly and includes (but isn't limited to) companies engaged in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicle technologies, virtual reality, mixed/augmented reality and other similarly disruptive technological innovations.

Along the "actively-managed ETF" structure axis, there are plenty of alternatives. Along the classical idea of value for shareholders, there are:

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV), which invests in a broad set of U.S. small-cap companies with low valuations and higher profitability ratios.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA), which uses a rules-based quantitative model to evaluate and invests in stocks with lower market valuations relative to fundamentals.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which actively selects US stocks that exhibit high shareholder yield which is calculated by considering company’s cash flow measures. Note: Prior to March 26, 2018, the fund was actively managed, and prior to June 1, 2020, it tracked the Cambria Shareholder Yield Index.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) which invests in micro-cap equities, the smallest companies in the marketplace, via a proprietary systematically-driven methodology that selects the highest-ranked stocks using said methodology.

Specifically focused on the financials sector (which was expounded upon in a recent article), there are:

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL), which invests in financial stocks and seeks to outperform the S&P500 Financials Index but not mirror it.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN), which provides access to U.S. companies with financials exposure, as classified using a proprietary classification system.

On the energy front (which was also discussed in an earlier article), there is the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), which invests in midstream MLPs that collect, process, store, or transport energy products.

All of these will be compared versus ARKK which, as the flagship fund, has a significant overlap with both ARKG and ARKW, albeit the overlapping stocks have different weights in each of these ETFs.

Historical Ratio Analysis

Just as with the ETF comparison in recent articles, proximate ratios are calculated in the constituent average as well as weighted average (driven by ETF constituent weight) formats over a series of one-year windows - with two additional windows to show the most recent states - in order to evaluate the ETFs.

Now, data services tend to not report ratios that are too high or too low. Given that the U.S. equity market is the most overvalued in the world, the former is more likely than the latter. Given ARK products' predominant focus on growths stocks, this becomes a concern.

Thus, the proportion of tickers with unreported PE ratios relative to total number of tickers is calculated. Given that fund managers of "actively-managed" ETFs have substantial flexibility in altering the weighing schema and composition (unlike with passive ETFs), there will be no weight consideration for this metric.

The "Technology" Axis

The trends in ratio performance along the "technology" axis yield some interesting insights:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

To wit, some pertinent observations are:

ARKK's sky-high valuations in Price to Sales (PS) Ratio in mid-2021 as well as its high reported valuations in Price to Earnings (PE) Ratio in mid-2020 have now diminished into three-year lows but the percentage of unreported PE valuations remain at nearly the same level. A somewhat similar trend is seen in ARKG but ARKW shows the opposite in trends, along with a 3-year increase in unreported PE valuations.

BTEK has shown a cool-off in both PS and PE calculations since its launch in September 2020. However, it's Price to Book (PB) calculation has shown an uptick in recent times. The number of unreported PE valuations remain fairly consistent at the halfway mark.

LOUP, meanwhile, has a lower unreported PE valuations percentage from a year ago with all three ratios also lower.

The "Fund Structure" Axis

For the reader's convenience, analysis along this axis will be split up into two panels. The first panel will consider ARKK versus the "Value" ETFs (with the Micro Cap ETF thrown in for good measure):

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

From this panel, it's evident that:

"Value" ETFs have far greater ratio efficiency as well as consistency in practically every window along with substantially better unreported PE metrics than ARKK.

On the other hand, DWMC's performance - while not as distended as ARKK in past periods - is a somewhat mixed bag with PE ratios comparable to ARKK and far higher PB ratios in the present. However, the unreported PE metric is comparatively much better.

Roughly analogous trends can be seen in the second panel's results, which examines ARKK alongside the financials-oriented ETFs as well as the energy-oriented ETF:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

While the computed ratios are certainly much better in all these ETFs compared to ARKK, AMZA has a relatively high unreported PE metric relative to its peers in this panel. Relative to ARKK, however, it's miles ahead.

AUM vs Price Trends

To gauge investor sentiment, let's consider the same dates for an analysis of trends in Assets Under Management (AUM) for these ETFs versus price movements. The May 2019 date is the "zero" line. Thus, in comparison to itself, net increase in AUM and Price is (of course) as of that date is zero. Each subsequent comparison notes the change in AUM and price as of that date relative to the same in the prior date.

The "Technology" Axis

Along the "technology" axis, a general downturn in both AUM and price is readily apparent:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

In comparison to the decrease in AUM in excess of the decrease in price seen as of January of this year, the decrease in ARKK's AUM is less than that seen in the ETF's price. Thus, Miss Wood is indeed correct in that regard: there have been some inflow into the fund manager's flagship. However, it's clearly evident that ARKG and ARKW continue to show outflows.

The "Fund Structure" Axis

On the other hand, along the first panel of the "fund structure" axis, it's clear that "value" ETFs have been growing in AUM despite downturns in price. This trend is discernible even in the "Microcap" ETF:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

In the second panel of this axis, there is a pretty mixed bag in trends:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

While the more "traditional" DFNL (derived from S&P 500 Financials constituents) had steady outflows over the past twelve months, the "proprietary" IEFN continues to attract funding despite recent downturns in price.

Meanwhile, given the facts presented in the energy article published earlier, it should come as no surprise that AMZA continues to attract inflow and display upward-trending prices at the same time.

Conclusion, Recommendation and a Daring Strategy (Perhaps)

Given that niche "technological innovation" stocks had typically enjoyed extremely high investor interest in the frenzied zeitgeist until recently, it is perhaps natural that this outlook comes a cropper at a time where economists at Goldman Sachs (GS) now assign 35% odds to a recession happening sometime in the next 24 months. This could also have been deduced from currently-ongoing trends in inflation vis-à-vis wage stagnation in real purchasing power terms over the past year or so. A palpable "flight of capital" towards value stocks that provide exposure to established lines of business in the economy is to be expected (if not an outright "cashing out" from the market by many retail/"small lot" investors feeling the pinch).

Times like these are a quandary for ARK or any other asset manager whose products and services' USP is a "vision" for the future: technological innovation that might deliver in some unspecified time in the future isn't sufficient to hold investor interest. While "active ETF" managers do have the flexibility to pivot, a comprehensive change in holdings towards more ratio-efficient stocks will devalue their USP.

Thus, a broad recommendation can be outlined thus:

Unless the percentage in portfolio holdings is very small, it would likely prove beneficial for the pragmatic investor to diversify away from speculative tech stocks (or products based on the same) into "value" stocks (and products based on the same). Present times also highlight why diversification is the byword for seasoned and professional investors. In that regard, both "passive" and "active" ETFs have a lot to offer to retail investors. The theme to focus on would be "value", i.e. investment products providing exposure to established lines of business in the current economy.

Growth stocks and related products are valuable when they aren't massively overvalued; overvaluation brings with it an enhanced potential for downward volatility. Outside of outright betting on ARK ETFs' downside, another interesting strategy that daring and disciplined investors currently exposed to the likes of ARK ETFs can try out is an outright exit for now.

Overvalued growth stocks/products are likely to continue their downturn until a "floor" becomes apparent. Investors can buy into the "growth story" at a reasonable price after the "floor" is close at hand and wait liftoff again. Of course, whether this liftoff happens sometime later this year, next year or even three years from now cannot presently be predicted in good faith.