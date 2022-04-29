lusia599/iStock via Getty Images

"Inflation is taxation without legislation." - Milton Friedman

If you follow The Lead-Lag Report on Twitter, you'd note that I put out a lot of content with the intention of breaking down the various contours of the current inflation malaise that has upended our world. Inflation has a widespread impact on different cogs of the economy and one dispiriting aspect of the current scenario is that it is growing at a pace well above the earnings growth of your Average Joe.

In an environment such as this, it is pivotal that you buttress your wealth and capital by pursuing investment options that are better placed to navigate these pressures. I'd like to think that the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) is one of those products. We've faced elevated inflationary pressures for over a year now, but during the last 1 year, this ETF has managed to comfortably outperform the S&P500.

So what makes RAAX different from most other ETFs? Well, essentially it follows the fund of funds set up, where the fund managers pursue exchange-traded products, which in turn pursue assets that can maintain their value during high inflation regimes such as commodities, natural resource equities, REITs, MLPs, and financial assets such as gold and bitcoin. The benefit of a product such as this is that not only does it aim to generate ample real returns, it is also quite well-versed in reducing downside risks during sustained market declines as it can shift to 100% cash (as determined by the management team). Also consider the stellar yield on offer, which currently hovers closer to the 8% levels (this is almost 4x as much as the asset class median)

Assessing Inflationary Conditions

The inflation narrative has been ranging for over a year now and the question is are we going to see some relief any time soon? Well, I don't believe that will be the case.

Firstly, consider that there does not appear to be any end in sight with the Russian-Ukraine tussle. Given some of the destruction that we've already seen, I believe even if a truce of sorts is called there will no doubt be lingering damages to the agricultural systems that won't be rectified overnight. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, both these regions are giants across various agricultural markets and you can't dismiss the ramifications of what this could do to global food inflation. Note that the FAO food price index is currently at levels seen over three decades ago!

Besides, pressures in the food terrain, you also have to consider the impact of recent lockdowns across China on account of its 'Zero-Covid policy'. These draconian lockdowns will likely cripple the industrial momentum across the country, and you have to think of the effects this will have on global supply chain that was already reeling from issues such as the chip shortage not too long ago. I believe these recent China-related challenges will likely only give another leg up to inflationary conditions as these pressures will first be felt on the producers' side of things.

As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, the trend of PPI can often prove to be rather prescient when gauging future inflation expectations and you have to state that the recent reading of an 11% annual jump looks rather daunting. We already know that the Fed is now well underway in tightening conditions and increased financial costs will also put pressure on the debt service coverage levels of firms across the board. At one end you have heightened debt service coverage pressures, at another end, you have higher input costs, and finally also don't forget a potentially higher labor cost element as a lot of laborers will start demanding higher wages to keep pace with these inflationary pressures. All in all, firms will be forced to hike prices.

I also want investors to consider another inflation-themed angle. This has not been mooted too much in the financial press but have you ever wondered if it's probably in the Fed's best interest if they let inflation climb up the walls? I say this because we know that Federal debt is now well over $30 trillion and if we see the Fed Funds rate hit 3%, this will only likely add hundreds of billions of dollars to the already bloated financial bill. Annual interest expenses last year were already $500 bn and I'm not sure how we can stomach a scenario where this number transitions closer to $1trillion. During conditions such as this, would it be the worst thing in the world if inflation were allowed to cascade even further and erode the value of debt?

Conclusion

I believe inflationary pressures will continue to remain a dominant theme in the months ahead and this could aid the prospects of RAAX. However, over the long-term, I believe conditions will likely transition to a deflationary scenario; one terrain where this could play out is the housing market where surging mortgage rates are going to raise serious questions about the affordability quotient of the general populace. Besides higher mortgages, one could also see a surge in the supply of homes and this could combine to engender a rather unsavory deflation canvass. Tread cautiously, for now, RAAX looks good.