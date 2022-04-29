JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Since the end of 2017, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock price has been muted while the S&P 500 has returned ~60% excluding dividends. Over that time, Intel has seen revenue growth slow and gross margins contract roughly 700 bps as competitors like AMD rapidly gain CPU market share. Intel has also had issues with releasing new products on time, specifically with their 10-nanometer and 7-nm processors which I believe has aided competitors like AMD (AMD), Arm (OTCPK:SFTBY), and Apple (AAPL) in taking over CPU market share.

While Intel has had its struggles, I believe there is potential for a strong turnaround. In my opinion, Intel still holds incredibly strong competitive advantages as it still controls the majority of the x86 CPU market.

Statista

This means Intel still has expansion potential moving forward because of secular growth in x86 processing architecture through PC and data center demand.

The key to Intel's potential turnaround lies within its future manufacturing ability, in my opinion. Intel recently launched its IDM 2.0 strategy which is a massively capital-intensive project that plans to create a foundry ecosystem to increase manufacturing capacity and accelerate its technology roadmap. Intel currently focuses its manufacturing efforts on Intel-specific chips but with IDM 2.0 they will be able to provide manufacturing services to fabless chip companies like AMD, Nvidia (NVDA), Apple, and Qualcomm (QCOM) allowing them to compete with other Pure-Plays like Taiwanese Semiconductor (TSM).

While this project requires substantial amounts of CAPEX (capital expenditures), governments domestically and internationally are subsidizing future foundry plans. With the support of government subsidies and potential continued growth in CPU demand, I believe Intel will be able to re-position themselves as CPU and manufacturing leaders, driving long-term growth.

Background

Company Background

Intel is currently the integrated device manufacturing [IDM] leader of microprocessors that can be found in personal computers and data centers. Intel has had a great influence on our daily lives by being a key player in powering digital transformation through semiconductor development. The first central processing unit [CPU] was a 4-bit unit released in 1971 by Intel (Intel 4004). Since then, processing power has grown exponentially following closely Moore's Law, which was a term coined by Intel founder Gordon Moore stating that computing power tends to approximately double every two years.

Extreme Tech

Today, Intel organizes its business into 6 different segments:

Intel 10-K

Intel's revenue is broken down as follows:

Intel 10-K

Industry Background

As of 2018, the semiconductor industry did just under $0.5 trillion in revenue growing at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 13% over the last 20 years.

SIA

The largest semiconductor end market revolves around products ultimately purchased by consumers (laptops, smartphones, automotive). The 2018 end market breakdown is below:

SIA

The United States is currently responsible for roughly 45% of global semiconductor sales but Asian countries are responsible for ~82% of global manufacturing capacity, showing the potential risks if supply chains become disrupted. This is because the U.S. is home to many Fabless suppliers like AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm which don't offer foundry services but design the chips instead. Other forms of semiconductor companies include Pure-Play foundries that specialize in manufacturing (ex: TSMC) and Integrated Device Manufacturers [IDM] that can design and manufacture chips (ex: Intel, Samsung).

McKinsey & Company

Thesis Support

Secular Growth

With personal computers making up a significant portion of Intel's total revenues (~51%), the recent weakness in demand may worry investors. Gartner blames much of the total fall in PC demand on the supply chain issues as the U.S. PC market saw its second consecutive quarter of double-digit decline. I believe the educational system and office reopenings will continue to drive PC demand which may positively impact Intel earnings. Currently, the U.S. demand is hindering total PC numbers but in other regions like EMEA and the Asia Pacific, the PC market grew 7.4% and 11.5% respectively YoY showing demand ex-U.S. is currently strong, in my opinion.

Data center growth is also expected to be very strong over the next decade as both public and private sectors potentially look to beef up infrastructure with the world becoming more cloud-based. As governments around the world continuously look to subsidize the private sector, growth may even accelerate from the current rates.

IDM 2.0

While overall CPU demand may mean continuous growth in the future, the reason I believe Intel could be a high ROI investment is because of its manufacturing transition. IDM 2.0 intends to be the next iteration of Intel's integrated device manufacturing [IDM] model by combining their internal factory network, use of external foundries, and new Intel Foundry Services [IFS] business. I believe the key to propelling IDM 2.0, and Intel's future growth lies within IFS. Intel has recently made massive fab investments in Arizona ($20 billion), Ohio ($20 billion), and Rio Rancho, New Mexico/Malaysia sites ($10.5 billion) to help boost total manufacturing capacity domestically and internationally.

Intel

Following a global semiconductor supply chain debacle and rising geopolitical tensions, the U.S. government and EU made conscious efforts to localize chip manufacturing. After the U.S. saw its domestic share of global manufacturing capacity fall from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, the $52 billion CHIPS Act was passed in order to help fund new manufacturing capacity and R&D costs which may directly benefit Intel. With geopolitical tensions rising as well, the Department of Defense awarded Intel an agreement to provide commercial foundry services for the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program.

Similar to the U.S., the EU passed the EU Chips Act which may help fund Intel's expected investment of $88 billion in Europe over the next decade.

Not only may new manufacturing capacity allow for Intel to control its supply chain and more efficiently produce its locally designed chips, but it may also create more business from fabless designers. In an interview with Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, the GPU giant mentioned that it was foreseeable to utilize Intel's IFS in the future. Huang specifically stated that:

Intel is an excellent partner and we are interested in us using their foundries and we're interested in exploring it…. We're open-minded to considering Intel and delighted by the efforts they are making.

I believe if the U.S. government continues to subsidize domestic chip production, we may see more fabless U.S.-based chip companies utilize IFS.

Financials

Valuation & Forecasts

Based on the street's forward EPS forecasts, Intel trades at 13.5x NTM EPS. Since 2010, Intel has typically traded between 10x and 15x earnings:

Koyfin

Even with the street forecasting contracting margins almost in-line with management's expectations, the stock still trades below the top of its typical PE channel.

While I believe Intel will still have a few years of heavy investment that may draw down margins, long-term if IDM 2.0 is successful, earnings growth will be rapid in my opinion. I have included potentially heavy CAPEX, COGS, and R&D spending in my forecasts below. I also conducted a DCF (discounted cash flow) analysis in order to capture the potential long-term growth associated with Intel's IDM 2.0 shift.

Forecast Notes:

Top-line growth gradually builds to management's expected long-term outlook of 10-12% YoY growth.

I keep long-term growth below those expectations to be more conservative.

Kept gross margins at 52% through FY3 to reflect management's expectations of 51-53% margins which accounts for potential investments in new capacity.

Forecasted CAPEX to stay elevated before slowly tapering to 20% of sales in FY5.

I included my DCF calculations through FY17 since my growth and % of sales plug-ins stay the same through FY 30.

Created By Author Created By Author Created By Author

Price Targets

Below are my FY 5 price targets [PTs] for Intel. I based my average bear, base, and bull case PTs on EPS and Operating Income forecasts and multiples:

All PT returns are based on the current stock price of $45.95.

Created By Author

While the price targets still show great 5-year returns, in my opinion, they are still reflective of heavy CAPEX and R&D spending which may put pressure on margins over this period. That's why I believe the DCF could be an even more accurate long-term representation of potential price action because it reflects a longer period of IDM 2.0 coming to fruition.

Like any forecast, the DCF and multiple-based price targets have many imperfections and could be an inaccurate portrayal of future prices.

Risks

Competition

Intel faces immense competition within the x86 market as well as ARM-based processors, in my opinion. While Intel has eaten back roughly 300 basis points of x86 market share in the last year, I believe they are still facing heavy competitive pressures from AMD especially as they look to get back on track with new CPU releases. There has also been chatter surrounding major data center players like Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) switching to ARM-based processors. Amazon has already utilized ARM for its new Graviton data center processor showing that competition in this space could be heating up for Intel.

Slowing PC Market

Even though I laid the framework earlier for long-term secular PC growth, it is still worrisome to see demand down in the past few quarters:

Gartner

I believe a lot of the slowing growth results from supply chain issues but if the problem persists it could be troubling for Intel in the foreseeable future as PCs still make up over half of the total revenues.

CAPEX

Intel is expected to spend over $100 billion on new projects over the next decade to fund IDM 2.0. Subsidies from governments may support their CAPEX spree but it's still vital that the company is successful in these new developments, in my opinion. While new manufacturing capacity can increase efficiencies with their own products as well as support fabless designers, if total chip demand dries up and fabless players like Nvidia don't utilize their foundries, IDM 2.0 could prove to be a low ROIC (return on invested capital) investment.

Summary

Following the Q1 earnings print, Intel is down 4% after hours and is trading towards the bottom of its ~4-year price channel.

TradingView

Since the start of 2018, Intel has traded most of the time between $44 and $60 per share with a few instances breaking above the $60 per share mark. Currently trading down close to that $44 level, Intel could be supported by simple price action and upward moves could be catalyzed by progression in IDM 2.0, secular chip growth, and supply chain alleviations.

I believe there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Intel's stock but if management can successfully turn the company into a top-class manufacturer and get new CPU releases back on track, the current entry could be excellent for long-term holders.