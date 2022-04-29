400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Google ((NASDAQ:GOOG),(NASDAQ:GOOGL)) reported Q1 results after market close on April 26th, missing expectations on earnings but beating slightly on revenue. The shares dropped after hours and in early trading on April 27th, but have since recovered to almost all of the post-earnings drop. The larger story on Google is the substantial decline since late 2021. The shares are currently 21% below the 12-month high closing price of $3,014.18 on November 18, 2021. The shares have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, but have substantially lagged for the YTD.

Google owns a series of globally dominant brands, aside from the eponymous search platform. YouTube has over 2 billion monthly signed-in users. Google’s Cloud business grew revenue 44% YoY. And, of course, Google Workspace has continued to improve and grow, boosted by improved collaboration functions and informed by the work-from-home trend.

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic statistics for GOOG (Source: Seeking Alpha)

With a forward P/E of 20.4 and TTM P/E of 20.8, GOOG looks fairly inexpensive. This is the lowest GOOG’s P/E has gotten for years, although the P/E reached a low of 21.8 in mid 2019.

GOOG EPS grew steadily coming out of the pandemic-driven panic of early 2020. Prior to the Q1 miss, GOOG had substantially beaten EPS estimates for 6 consecutive quarters. Part of the sell-off in tech stocks has been caused by rising interest rates via the discount rate applied to future earnings in valuing stocks. High P/E stocks are valued based on earnings that are expected to be realized further into the future, so any increase in discount rates disproportionately reduces net present value. This effect should impact a company like GOOG less than stocks with richer valuations, so it is odd that GOOG has fallen almost as much as the QQQ for the YTD.

ETrade

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for GOOG. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (Source: ETrade)

Since mid-2021, we have seen GOOG shares fall relative to the consensus price target. At this point the spread between the market price and the consensus price target is very large. The share price had generally tracked the consensus price target for several years, although a gap did open up during the COVID-driven tumble of early 2020. The current decoupling between the price target and the market price suggests that the market is losing faith in Google’s growth narrative but the analysts have not. Granted, history suggests that analysts are reluctant to cut their price targets for GOOG (although a number have done so following the Q1 earnings miss), so part of this may be behavioral bias.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus price target vs. actual share price for GOOG (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I last wrote about GOOG on February 7, 2021, at which time I assigned a neutral / hold rating on the shares. In the period since, GOOG has returned 13.5% as compared to 10.0% for the S&P 500. At that time, the forward P/E was 31, which was reasonable but the shares did not look inexpensive. The Wall Street analyst consensus rating was bullish, but the consensus 12-month price target was only 10% above the share price at that time. In addition to fundamentals and the Wall Street analyst consensus, I rely on the options market in forming a rating on a stock. The market-implied outlook, which represents the implicit consensus view from the options market, was neutral in early 2021, becoming slightly bearish by the middle of the year.

For readers who have not encountered the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that is implied by the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For more information than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this monograph from the CFA Institute.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for GOOG to early 2023 and compared this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for GOOG

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for GOOG by combining ratings and 12-month price targets published by ranked analysts over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish, as it has been for all of the past year. The consensus 12-month price target is 40.6% above the current share price. This expected price appreciation is markedly different from my previous analysis, when the consensus price target was 10.7% above the share price.

ETrade

Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target for GOOG (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using ratings and price targets from 51 analysts who have published their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 34% above the current share price. In my previous post on GOOG, the consensus 12-month price target was only 2.3% above the share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target for GOOG (Source: Seeking Alpha)

These two calculations of the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook agree that GOOG is substantially oversold.

Market-Implied Outlook For GOOG

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for GOOG for the 8.7-month period from now until January 20, 2023 using the price of options that expire on that date. I selected this expiration date to provide a view through the end of 2022 and because the volume of options trading on GOOG is particularly high for this date.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for GOOG for the 8.7-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -2.1%. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 33%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below). This view shows just how closely the probabilities of positive and negative returns align.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for GOOG for the 8.7-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to overpay for downside protection. There is no way to verify that such a bias is present, however. Considering the expectation for such a bias, I interpret this market-implied outlook as slightly bullish.

Summary

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is trading at a substantial discount from the 12-month high, even though the shares have recovered from the short-term drop following the Q1 earnings release. The trailing and forward P/E is slightly above 20, which is low for GOOG. The Wall Street consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is about 36% above the current share price (averaging the ETrade and Seeking Alpha consensus price targets). As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected volatility (which is 33%). GOOG is close to 1-to-1. The market-implied outlook to early 2023 is also slightly bullish. My hunch is that investors have overestimated the impact of rising rates on Google’s valuation. I am raising my rating on GOOG to buy / bullish.