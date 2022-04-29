William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and their weights change over time, I may update reviews, usually once a year.

KNG strategy and portfolio

The CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) has been tracking the Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index since March 2018. It has 64 stock holdings (130 holdings in total with options and cash equivalents), a distribution yield of 3.77% and a total expense ratio of 0.75%. KNG seeks income from holding dividend stocks and selling covered call options on these stocks.

As described in the prospectus available on Cboe Vest website:

The Index is composed of two parts: (1) an equal-weighted portfolio of the stocks contained in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index (the "Aristocrat Stocks") that have options that trade on a national securities exchange and (2) a rolling series of short (written) call options on each of the Aristocrat Stocks (the "Covered Calls"). The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index generally includes companies in the S&P 500 Index that have increased dividend payments each year for at least 25 consecutive years and meet certain market capitalization and liquidity requirements.

Some important points of the strategy:

Equity components are reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.

Covered Calls are written on no more than 20% of the position in each stock.

Covered Calls are written each month to expire the following month at a strike price close to the last daily closing price.

The fund invests mostly in U.S. companies (95.3% of asset value) of the large cap (57.4%) and mid-cap (42.6%) segments.

The heaviest sectors are consumer staples (21%) and industrials (19%). Compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), the fund overweights these two sectors, and also materials, utilities and real estate. It underweights technology, consumer discretionary and ignores communication services. This results in a better balance across the top sectors.

KNG sectors (Chart: author; data: Fidelity)

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with some fundamental ratios, represent about 19% of asset value. The largest holding weighs 2.6%, so risks related to individual stocks are low.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% NUE Nucor Corp 2.60% 418.40 5.69 6.69 1.26 ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Co 2.13% 47.53 17.31 15.92 1.70 CVX Chevron Corp 1.92% 371.75 19.21 10.03 3.64 ABBV AbbVie Inc 1.86% 125.31 24.44 11.13 3.58 CAH Cardinal Health Inc 1.84% -59.22 31.28 11.30 3.28 GD General Dynamics Corp 1.81% 4.97 20.77 19.80 2.10 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp 1.81% 202.59 15.71 9.00 4.16 CINF Cincinnati Financial Corp 1.80% 140.63 7.45 24.92 2.04 ED Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.80% 17.16 24.61 21.05 3.34 ATO Atmos Energy Corp 1.77% 3.20 21.87 21.10 2.34

Historical performance

Since inception in March 2018, KNG has underperformed SPY by 2.35 percentage points in annualized return, with a similar risk measured in drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns). KNG has also lagged popular dividend-oriented ETFs with lower yields: the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility KNG 56.31% 11.60% -32.57% 0.76 16.71% SPY 70.19% 13.95% -32.05% 0.95 16.88% SCHD 78.40% 15.28% -32.29% 0.94 17.24% VIG 66.79% 13.39% -29.58% 0.95 15.10%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in KNG and SPY since KNG inception, with all dividends reinvested.

Scanning the current portfolio

KNG holds 64 stocks. It is much cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding the price/sales ratio. However, the difference in other ratios is less significant, but also show an advantage over the benchmark (see next table).

KNG SPY Price / Earnings TTM 20.44 21.92 Price / Book 3.81 4.23 Price / Sales 1.58 2.94 Price / Cash Flow 16.46 17.15

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, Altman Z-score. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected using these metrics (more info at the end of this post). I have scanned KNG holdings with these quality metrics. I consider that risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are less relevant. With these assumptions, 3 stocks out of 64 are risky and they weigh less than 5% of asset value, which is a good point.

Based on my calculation, aggregate Altman Z-score and return on assets are slightly above SPY's aggregate values. The Piotroski F-score is a bit below the benchmark. These metrics point to a portfolio quality similar to the benchmark.

KNG SPY Altman Z-score 3.99 3.56 Piotroski F-score 6.0 6.5 ROA% TTM 9.04 7.87

Takeaway

KNG holds 64 dividend aristocrats and sells short-term covered calls on them every month. No more than 20% of each stock position is hedged by options. Portfolio quality and valuation are similar to the S&P 500 index according to my metrics. Price volatility and maximum drawdown are also similar to the benchmark. The 3%-plus yield is attractive for income-oriented investors, but management fees are high and total return since inception is disappointing compared to dividend ETFs like SCHD (in the same yield range) or VIG (dividend growth ETF in a lower yield range). However, it may be too early to judge it with only four years of data. KNG has 3 stars at Morningstar, which is an average rating.