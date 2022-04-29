5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

If there were a quote to describe the current times, it would be the following quote attributed to Mark Twain: "History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme."

The Consumer Price Index soared 8.5% higher year-over-year in March 2022, which is the highest level since December 1981. And the high current inflation rate isn't the only thing in common with the 1980s: Similar to that time frame, the U.S. once again finds itself at odds with Russia following the latter's invasion of Ukraine.

Amid all of this uncertainty, the good news is that there is an investing strategy that has proven itself in all environments. This strategy is to buy stocks that own physical assets.

The cell tower real estate investment trust Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is a core holding within my portfolio. I believe the stock will help its shareholders navigate and beat the high inflation that has dominated the headlines as of late. Let's take a look at three reasons why and also briefly discuss the risks associated with Crown Castle International (hereafter referred to as Crown Castle).

A Strong Business Model In A Growing Industry

In a recent survey, 75.4% of Americans admitted that they consider themselves to be addicted to their smartphone. Moreover, the typical person checks their phone every five minutes.

And as the largest cell tower REIT with operations confined to the U.S., Crown Castle's infrastructure is what supports consumers' constant smartphone use. Crown Castle's assets consist of more than 40,000 cell towers, 80,000 route miles of fiber, and 115,000 small cells (slide 5 of Crown Castle February 2022 Investor Presentation).

Crown Castle leases its infrastructure out to tenants such as Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), which then deliver mobile data to customers. And tenants sign triple net lease contracts with 10-year initial lease terms (per slide 13 of Crown Castle February 2022 Investor Presentation). This provides long-term visibility and stability for Crown Castle's revenue and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share.

Better yet, Crown Castle's contracts with tenants include 1.5% annual lease escalators on small cells and 3% annual lease escalators on cell towers (according to slide 13 of Crown Castle February 2022 Investor Presentation). This helps to offset part of the inflation in this environment.

The other piece of the puzzle that leads me to believe that Crown Castle will deliver inflation-topping AFFO per share growth in the years ahead is the secular growth in mobile data consumption.

Average monthly wireless mobile data consumption per smartphone user in North America is expected to more than triple from 14.6 gigabytes in 2021 to 52 GB by 2027. Meeting this growing demand for wireless data will require Crown Castle to further build out its portfolio of assets in the future.

A Market-Beating, Rapidly Growing Dividend

Crown Castle's dividend appears to be safe and set for healthy future growth. That's because the stock produced $6.95 in AFFO per share in 2021. Against the $5.46 in dividends per share paid during the year (dividends per page 3 of 25 of Crown Castle Q4 2021 earnings press release linked above), this is equivalent to a 78.6% payout ratio.

This leaves Crown Castle with enough capital to fund its future capital expenditures and grow its infrastructure. It also demonstrates why I believe the stock should be able to deliver high-single-digit annual AFFO per share growth over the long term.

Thanks to its promising growth outlook and manageable payout ratio, Crown Castle is targeting 7% to 8% annual dividend growth for the long haul (7% to 8% annual dividend growth target from slide 6 of Crown Castle February 2022 Investor Presentation). Paired with its juicy 3.1% dividend yield, the stock offers investors an enticing mix of yield and growth prospects.

Risks To Consider:

Crown Castle is a blue-chip REIT. But there are still risks that investors need to watch going forward.

The Federal Reserve will need to aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation. This will raise Crown Castle's cost of new debt, which could be an issue if there is a meaningful gap between its retained AFFO per share and planned CapEx spending. The good news for Crown Castle is that 90% of its debt is fixed at a lowly 3.1% interest rate with a weighted average life of 9 years (per slide 17 of Crown Castle February 2022 Investor Presentation).

Another risk facing Crown Castle is the consolidated U.S. telecom market. The vast majority of the stock's rental revenue is generated from a select few tenants that include Verizon and AT&T. The concern is that these telecoms could use this as a bargaining chip over Crown Castle to negotiate future leases at less favorable terms.

A High-Quality, Undervalued Stock

Crown Castle passes the quality test. But what makes it a no-brainer buy is the fact that it appears to be trading at a discount using two valuation models.

Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I will use to estimate the fair value of Crown Castle's shares is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model. This is made up of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is a stock's earnings over the past 12 months. Including its recent first-quarter results, Crown Castle has produced $7.11 in AFFO per share over the last four quarters.

The second input for the DCF model is growth assumptions. I'm using a 7.25% annual AFFO per share growth rate over the next five years for Crown Castle. And then I'll assume deceleration to 6.25% annually thereafter to build in a margin of safety.

The third input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires. My personal preference is for 10% annual total returns.

Plugging these inputs into the DCF model, I get a fair value output of $210.47 a share. This suggests that shares of Crown Castle are trading at an 8.7% discount to fair value and offer a 9.6% upside from the current price of $192.07 a share (as of April 28, 2022).

Investopedia

The second valuation model that I'll utilize to value Crown Castle's shares is the dividend discount model. This also includes three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. That amount is currently $5.88 for Crown Castle.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. I will again use 10%.

The last input for the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate, or DGR for the long run.

Based on Crown Castle's sustainable payout ratio and high-single-digit annual AFFO per share growth, I believe a 7% annual dividend growth rate is reasonable.

Using these inputs, I arrive at a fair value output of $196.00 a share. This means that shares of Crown Castle are priced at a 2% discount to fair value and can provide 2% capital appreciation from the current share price.

When I average these two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $203.24 a share. This indicates that Crown Castle's shares are trading at a 5.5% discount to fair value and offer a 5.8% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Crown Castle Can Create Life-Changing Wealth

Crown Castle's infrastructure is mission-critical for telecoms to continue delivering wireless mobile services to customers. An investment in the stock is relatively safe considering that consumers are unlikely to give up their smartphones.

And the stock looks to be trading at a modest discount using somewhat conservative assumptions. For a stock like Crown Castle, any sort of discount is appealing.

Overall, Crown Castle's 3.1% dividend yield, 7% to 8% annual AFFO per share growth potential, and 0.6% annual valuation multiple expansion should translate into 11% to 12% annual total returns over the next decade. This makes the stock a compelling buy to help investors build wealth over the long term.