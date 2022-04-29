Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

"Nations are not ruined by one act of violence, but gradually and in an almost imperceptible manner by the depreciation of their circulating currency, through its excessive quantity." - Nicolaus Copernicus

The Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ), promoted by the abrdn PLC group (OTCPK:SLFPF), is one of the oldest close-ended international funds around, with a listing history of almost 30 years! The long-term goal of this ETF is to outperform the TOPIX on a total return basis. Unfortunately, 2022 has been an underwhelming year for Japanese equities as a whole; note that JEQ itself has underperformed the MSCI ACWI Ex USA Index by almost 2x.

Regardless, in this article, I'll cover some of the reasons why you may or may not consider this ETF.

Reasons To Consider

Japanese equities may not necessarily be the most exciting place to be on account of unappealing demographics and subdued pricing power. But what they lack in adventure, they sort of makeup for in terms of balance sheet strength and this is something that could come in handy in an environment where global macros look to be turning south. abrdn's research shows that nearly 50% of the non-financial stocks of the MSCI Japan Index have a net cash position (cash exceeds debt), and you would think this puts these stocks in a very good position to actually boost shareholder distributions. Incidentally, Blackrock believes that Japanese firms will likely increase dividends and buybacks this year.

Speaking of distributions, it's worth noting that JEQ is one of the most lucrative income-yielding equity options around. Of course a large part of this is on account of the correction in the denominator but do note that the trailing yield of 18.6% is currently at levels never seen before. Also note that from this year onwards, one is also going to see JEQ embrace a managed distribution policy that will see it pursue a 6.5% annualized rate. The stability in this policy should be welcomed.

The other aspect that I want to highlight is that Japanese stocks are by and large, an under-researched group; just for some perspective, do consider that whilst just 4% of the Russell 3000 index is not covered by the analyst community, a sizeable 38% of the stocks belonging to the Tokyo Stock Price Exchange are not covered by the analyst community (source: abrdn). This opens up a useful window for alpha generation for those who have the wherewithal and the resources to undertake ground-level research; you'd think a canny fund house such as abrdn would be able to resort to this and exploit the opportunity here.

Reasons To Avoid

Despite some of the encouraging aspects I highlighted above, one can't disregard the current reality within Japan as the country is getting plummeted by the central bank's yield curve control policy and the associated corollaries linked to the Yen. Japan is quite the outlier in an era where most central banks around the world have been lifting rates. Here we have a bank that seems determined to buy an unlimited quantum of government bonds just so the rate is capped at 0.25%. You can imagine how disappointing this would be for yield-chasing investors and this has consequently weighed heavily on the Yen's performance.

As noted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, the currency seems to have totally shed its aura of a safe haven asset and is currently foundering at lowly levels seen two decades ago after witnessing its worst losing streak in half a century.

Some Yen depreciation does not necessarily have to be a bad thing for an export-oriented economy such as Japan but as that old axiom goes - "too much of anything is bad." As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, the spike in global energy prices has torpedoed Japan's import bill and this has consequently resulted in a traditionally trade surplus country shift to a trade deficit position. Also note the damage that recent lockdowns in China have done for Japan has it is its biggest trading partner.

Now soaring energy prices are being felt in the domestic economy by way of higher inflation and this is something that the Bank of Japan will appreciate as it wants to bring it closer to levels of 2% but do consider that this figure is still miles away from the inflation levels seen across the globe (here in the US, things are at 8.5%!) and even now, inflation in Japan is still only growing at 1.2%. Even if it does get to 2% as we progress through the year, do note that the BOJ is unlikely to pivot away from this policy as they want to see inflation stay around those levels. Adding to this quagmire, also consider that the Japanese government is pushing even more fiscal stimulus to support Japanese households; a couple of days back they unveiled a 13 trillion-yen package!

The other issue that one is dealing with is a firming up of input costs for Japanese corporates. As wage growth has been largely anemic, these corporates are in no position to pass on these costs to the Japanese populace. All in all, it does look like Japan is in a very tricky spot and recession risk for the region looks rather high.

Conclusion

There are good and bad reasons to consider JEQ, but I believe it is fair to say that the current risks outweigh what's good about this product and Japanese equities. Also note that forward valuations are hardly cheap with the fund trading at 15.7x, a 30% premium to the corresponding valuation multiple of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS).