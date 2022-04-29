Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was once considered a business with a moat. Now it faces macro headwinds, including inflationary pressures, ongoing conflict in Europe, and supply chain disruptions.

This forces a lot of uncertainty into the stock. However, if you think about it, all of the above considerations you already knew about. These are known knowns.

Now, when you objectively weigh up Roku's valuation, think honestly. Isn't there already an overabundance of bad news priced in?

Accordingly, I'm not arguing that Roku deserves a premium valuation on its stock. That's not what I'm declaring here. You don't need a multiple expansion for this to be a favorable investment.

The business is expected to improve in the second half of the year, and from this price point, this makes sense.

Now, the only thing you need to do is the single most difficult thing an investor is ever asked to do. Sit on your hands.

Investor Sentiment Fizzles Out

Two months ago I wrote an article on Roku, where I concluded with:

Roku has been through a rollercoaster ride that simply doesn't know where to stop. As investors throw in the towel, soon, shareholders that wanted out of the stock will all be out of the stock. Hence, I believe that we are going to see a final purge of shareholders now and that soon this stock will become very interesting and worth considering taking a position.

Author's coverage of Roku

When I wrote that article the stock was priced at $106. And the stock is now $94. You could argue that I didn't get the absolute bottom.

But when you consider the context of the overall market, I'm inclined to believe that what I wrote previously very much stands.

No, I'll correct that. It's even more pertinent right now.

Revenue Growth Rates Guided For Strong 2022

Roku revenue growth rates

Roku's guidance for Q2 was always going to be tough. We all knew this. After all, Q2 of last year is the strongest comparable period for Roku to go up against.

After that, the rest of 2022 will be much stronger. And that's exactly the type of investment you want to be positioned in.

You want to be positioned in a stock where sentiment is near a maximum level of bearishness. However, the fundamentals are strong. And the business is still profitably growing.

This is so important, that I'll explain the setup in more detail.

Why Roku? Why Should I Care?

The investment game is to buy low and sell high. You can't play the game where you are looking to satisfy your ego. In that game, the market will kill you. And your wallet won't get fat.

You want to play the game where you are not trying to be the smartest person in the room. You want to get involved when sentiment is low. And investors that wanted out of the stock have already sold out. There are no table-pounding bulls left to compete against. You don't want competition.

In that setup, when the stock is left for dead, but the fundamentals are actually robust, you start to very slowly build a position. And then, you sit tight.

You don't look at the stock price every day, because just before the stock decides to turn direction, there's a lot of volatility. It's a low-volume amount of buying or selling that's setting up for the stock to change direction.

You need to wait a few months, about 2 or 3 months, for a new shareholder base to rotate into the stock. That new shareholder base won't be looking to sell into the stock and looking to just ''break even''.

The majority of those weak hands have sold already and moved on. But the new shareholder base will only ''know'' this really low base. And as the stock slowly climbs up, they'll be the new table-pounding bulls. All you have to do is buy now, and sit on your hands.

ROKU Stock Valuation - Hand Sitting Returns

Roku continues to suffer from a multitude of headwinds. Not worth a premium valuation.

But I'm not arguing for a premium valuation. In my previous article, I said that Roku was probably going to make around $150 to $170 million of EBITDA.

This put the stock priced at around 80x this year's EBITDA. As a value investor, this doesn't seem shockingly ''cheap''. But I don't believe that is the correct way to think about this.

You have to remember that Roku is generating fair EBITDA profitability even while it's still expected to grow this year by meaningfully more than 30% CAGR.

The Bottom Line

Despite all the headwinds that the business is facing, it's still expected to deliver robust and sustainable growth.

From another perspective, you get profitable growth, even as the business is still in growth mode.

That's the sort of investment I like. Where a lot of negativity is priced in, but the business is reasonably profitable and rapidly growing its revenues, as it expands into opportunities, by selling more products.

I don't expect you to agree with my insights today. But you will soon. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.