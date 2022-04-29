Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite the gas-focused Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) offering a high dividend yield back earlier in 2022 that still stands at 8.40%, I was still not a fan of their shares, as my previous article discussed. Not long after, Russia invaded Ukraine and notwithstanding the tragic loss of life, the backdrop is now looking bullish following the phase out of Russian gas, as discussed within this follow-up article that also reviews their recently released results for the first quarter of 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

On the surface, their cash flow performance saw a solid start to 2022 with their operating cash flow climbing to $184.7m during the first quarter versus its previous result of $165.7m during the first quarter of 2021, thereby representing a solid increase of 11.44% year-on-year. Although due to their relatively higher capital expenditure, this saw their free cash flow during the first quarter of 2022 drop down to $98.6m and thus given their accompanying dividend payments of $108.1m, it saw a $9.5m cash shortfall to fund their dividend payments, thereby resulting in weak coverage of 91.20%. This was broadly in line with the estimated cash shortfall laid out within my previous analysis, which saw a total of $40m for 2022, which equates to circa $10m per quarter.

When digging deeper, it turns out that their operating cash flow comparison for the first quarter of 2022 was materially boosted by temporary working capital movements. These saw a draw of $19m during the former, whilst the first quarter of 2021 saw a build of $11.7m, which if both removed, sees their underlying operating cash flow down 6.59% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2022. If not for this temporary movement, they saw an underlying cash short-fall of $28.5m to fund their dividend payments during the first quarter of 2021, which annualizes to $114m. Although this would be far worse than expected, it should also be considered that their capital expenditure was weighted towards the start of the year, as per the commentary from management included below.

"However, with the first quarter outspend behind us and declining quarterly capital throughout the year, we are now transitioning to generating free cash flow after dividends as we enter the second half of the year."

- Antero Midstream Q4 2021 Conference Call.

Whilst their exact results for the rest of 2022 remain to be seen, this broadly indicates that their underlying cash short-fall should decrease during the remainder of 2022 as their capital expenditure winds down and thus broadly matches what my previous analysis estimated. In the past, I expressed concern regarding their choice to reduce their dividend in favor of funding this higher growth capital expenditure, as seen during early 2021. Apart from the questions regarding medium to long-term fossil fuel demand, it also left a lingering managerial risk of further dividend reductions since they are essentially at the mercy of their parent company, Antero Resources (AR) and their strategic plans, as my earlier article discussed.

Whilst this latter point cannot change, barring a very unlikely spin-off, thankfully the outlook for fossil fuel demand in the United States and by extension, the outlook for their growth investments are looking bullish following the otherwise tragic Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from the loss of thousands of innocent lives that will shape Ukraine for decades, it also sees a seismic shift now underway as Europe scrambles to source their energy supplies outside of Russia, particularly, their gas with a target date of 2027 being proposed.

Even though hurdles remain for Europe to achieve this massive task, the fact remains that wherever possible, they will favor sourcing their gas supplies outside of Russia, especially since they recently cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Following this pivotal geopolitical shift, the United States stands to benefit as one of the largest LNG exporters, thereby lifting the outlook for their gas demand, which makes for a bullish outlook for their gas producers and thus by extension, midstream companies, such as Antero Midstream. Apart from providing more potential future growth avenues in the coming years and possibly raising prospects for higher dividends, if nothing else, at least this also now lowers the risks of their growth investments given their focus on gas.

Author

Even though they saw a cash short-fall to cover their dividend payments during the first quarter of 2022, thankfully it was only relatively small and thus their capital structure remains barely changed with net debt of $3.133b versus its previous level of $3.123b at the end of 2021. Elsewhere, their cash balance remained at zero, whilst their equity also did not change materially and thus given these only immaterial changes, it would redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers and even though there are many moving parts to their leverage, suffice to say that it obviously remains within the high territory given their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.95 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 4.73, which have not changed materially since the end of 2021. Whilst their liquidity saw its current ratio decrease to 0.58 versus its previous result of 0.74 at the end of 2021, this was merely due to their previously discussed working capital draw and thus should correct itself later in the year. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Author

Conclusion

After seeing a slightly bumpy start to 2022 with a cash short-fall to cover their dividend payments, it seems that the worst should be over with capital expenditure winding down later in the year, although to be fair, this 'worst' was not particularly bad in the grand scheme. Even more importantly, when looking further afield, despite not being anything to celebrate, objectively speaking, the Russia-Ukraine war and its resulting sanctions against the former represent a seismic shift in the global gas market that stands to benefit United States-based producers. Since this increases the appeal of their growth investments, which were previously a point of concern given management funding them via reducing their dividends, I now believe that upgrading to a buy rating is appropriate versus my previous hold rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Antero Midstream's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.