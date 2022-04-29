RiverNorthPhotography/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings per share of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) will most probably remain unchanged this year relative to last year. Loan growth and interest-rate sensitivity will likely boost the top line. On the other hand, growth in operating expenses, in line with loan growth, will likely limit the increase in the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Glacier Bancorp to report earnings of $2.86 per share in 2022, almost unchanged from last year. Compared to my last report on GBCI, I have reduced my earnings estimate mostly because the margin declined by more than I expected in the first quarter of 2022. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Glacier Bancorp.

GBCI on Track to Achieve Double-Digit Loan Growth this Year

In the fourth quarter's conference call, the management mentioned that it was targeting loan growth in the low-double-digit range in 2022. The company managed to achieve this target in the first quarter of 2022. Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, organically grew by $402 million, or 12% annualized in the first quarter, as mentioned in the earnings release. Given the recent performance, the management's target for the year appears achievable.

Further, the remaining PPP forgiveness will likely barely have any impact on total loan portfolio size. PPP loans outstanding totaled $60.68 million at the end of March 2022, representing just 0.4% of total loans, according to details given in the earnings release.

Glacier Bancorp operates in several states near the Rocky Mountain region. As the economic performance of these states varies significantly, the national economic metrics are more appropriate for GBCI than statewide metrics. Both the unemployment rate and the purchasing managers' index indicate that the economy is well on a growth trajectory. This trend in the economy bodes well for loan growth this year.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 10% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, deposit growth will most probably lag loan growth as the management is foreseeing the rate of deposit growth to throttle back a bit, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 6,448 8,156 9,388 10,964 13,259 14,597 Growth of Net Loans 16.1% 26.5% 15.1% 16.8% 20.9% 10.1% Other Earning Assets 2,570 2,980 3,001 5,934 10,670 10,474 Deposits 7,580 9,494 10,776 14,798 21,337 23,366 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 854 989 777 1,178 1,198 1,247 Common equity 1,199 1,516 1,961 2,307 3,178 3,063 Book Value per Share ($) 15.5 18.1 22.2 24.3 28.7 27.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 13.0 14.0 16.3 18.3 19.3 18.3 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Top line's Moderate Rate-Sensitivity to Benefit Earnings

The net interest margin, including PPP, declined by more than I expected in the first quarter of 2022. Going forward, the margin will likely expand on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the rising interest-rate environment.

The management's interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing shows that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 4.63% in the first year of the rate hike. The full impact of a rate hike on the margin comes with a lag; therefore, the net interest income is only moderately sensitive to rate changes in the first year of a rate hike. The impact is higher in the second year, as shown below.

2021 10-K Filing

The rate-sensitivity pattern is attributable to the real-estate-heavy loan portfolio. Residential real-estate loans made up 8%, while commercial real estate loans made up 65% of total loans at the end of March 2022, according to details given in the earnings release. These real-estate-backed loans are normally based on fixed rates. Therefore, the average loan portfolio yield is likely to be sticky this year.

Compared to my last report on GBCI, I have reduced my average net interest margin estimate for 2022 because of the negative surprise in the first quarter of the year.

Provisioning for Loan Losses to Remain at a Normal Level

The anticipated loan growth discussed above will require additional provisioning for loan losses. Further, I'm expecting provision reversals to remain at a normal level this year. The existing allowance level appears at a comfortable level relative to the portfolio's current risk. The allowances-to-non-performing loan ratio was 282% at the end of March 2022, as mentioned in the earnings release.

Overall, I am expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to remain at a normal level this year. I'm expecting the company to report a net provision expense of 0.16% of total loans in 2022, which is in line with the five-year average.

Expecting Stable Earnings this Year

The anticipated loan growth and margin expansion will lift the top line this year. On the other hand, operating expenses will likely grow in line with loans; thereby, limiting earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio for 2022 to remain below the level for the last two years but in line with the last five-year average. Earnings will likely remain unchanged in 2022 relative to 2021 as top line growth will counter the growth in expenses. I'm expecting Glacier Bancorp to report earnings of $2.86 per share in 2022, almost unchanged from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 345 433 503 600 663 799 Provision for loan losses 11 10 0 40 23 24 Non-interest income 112 119 131 173 145 135 Non-interest expense 266 320 375 405 435 525 Net income - Common Sh. 116 182 211 266 285 317 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.50 2.17 2.38 2.81 2.86 2.86 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Glacier Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $2.97 per share in 2022. I have now reduced my earnings estimate mostly because the net interest margin (including the PPP impact) declined by more than I expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Limited Price Upside Justifies a Hold Rating

Glacier Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.33 per share and an annual special dividend of $0.10 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 50% for 2022, which is below the five-year average of 58%. Therefore, the dividend appears quite secure.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Glacier Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.63 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 13.0 14.0 16.3 18.3 19.3 Average Market Price ($) 35.5 41.2 41.5 37.9 55.4 Historical P/TB 2.74x 2.94x 2.55x 2.07x 2.87x 2.63x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.3 gives a target price of $48.2 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 1.5% upside from the April 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.43x 2.53x 2.63x 2.73x 2.83x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 18.3 18.3 18.3 18.3 18.3 Target Price ($) 44.5 46.3 48.2 50.0 51.8 Market Price 47.5 47.5 47.5 47.5 47.5 Upside/(Downside) (6.2)% (2.3)% 1.5% 5.4% 9.2% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 18.6x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.50 2.17 2.38 2.81 2.86 Average Market Price ($) 35.5 41.2 41.5 37.9 55.4 Historical P/E 23.7x 19.0x 17.4x 13.5x 19.4x 18.6x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.86 gives a target price of $53.2 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 12.1% upside from the April 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 16.6x 17.6x 18.6x 19.6x 20.6x EPS 2022 ($) 2.86 2.86 2.86 2.86 2.86 Target Price ($) 47.5 50.4 53.2 56.1 58.9 Market Price ($) 47.5 47.5 47.5 47.5 47.5 Upside/(Downside) 0.1% 6.1% 12.1% 18.2% 24.2% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $50.7, which implies a 6.8% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 9.8%. Hence, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Glacier Bancorp.