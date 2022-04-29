jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We monitor dividend changes of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Recently, fourteen companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including two of my DivGro holdings. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

Summary of Dividend Increases: March 19-April 15, 2022 Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar. Previous Post: Dividend Increases: March 12-18, 2022

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Aon plc (AON)

Founded in 1919, AON is a professional services firm that provides retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions; health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges; investment banking services; and customized insurance programs. The company serves individuals and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. AON is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

On Apr 14, AON declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Payable May 13, to shareholders of record on May 2; ex-div: Apr 29.

Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

ARTNA provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection. It also offers wastewater services. ARTNA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

On Apr 13, ARTNA declared a quarterly dividend of 27.29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.02% from the prior dividend of 26.75¢.

Payable May 23, to shareholders of record on May 9; ex-div: May 6.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Founded in 1976 and based in Issaquah, Washington, COST operates more than 700 membership warehouses in the United States and internationally. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. COST also operates gas stations, pharmacies, food courts, optical dispensing centers, photo processing centers, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel business.

On Apr 13, COST declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.92% from the prior dividend of 79¢.

Payable May 13, to shareholders of record on Apr 29; ex-div: Apr 28.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

FRC and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut, New York, and Wyoming. The company operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. FRC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

On Apr 13, FRC declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 22.73% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable May 12, to shareholders of record on Apr 28; ex-div: Apr 27.

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, FUL is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. FUL sells products to customers in packaging, hygiene, general assembly, electronic materials and assembly, paper converting, woodworking, construction, automotive, and consumer businesses.

On Apr 7, FUL declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior dividend of 16.75¢.

Payable May 5, to shareholders of record on Apr 21; ex-div: Apr 20.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Incorporated in 2004, GBCI is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits; real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans; and mortgage origination services. GBCI is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

On Mar 30, GBCI declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.13% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Apr 21, to shareholders of record on Apr 12; ex-div: Apr 11.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

GWW is a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair, operating supplies, and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada, but also has a presence internationally. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

On Mar 23, GWW declared a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share.

This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior dividend of $1.62.

Payable Jun 1, to shareholders of record on May 9; ex-div: May 6.

Gladstone Land (LAND)

Founded in 1997, LAND is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the United States, which it then leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The company owns farms planted and harvested annually, and farms growing permanent crops.

On Apr 13, LAND declared a monthly dividend of 4.54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.22% from the prior dividend of 4.53¢.

Payable Apr 29, to shareholders of record on Apr 22; ex-div: Apr 21.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZK provides deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and trust and wealth management services. OZK serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York, and California.

On Apr 1, OZK declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Apr 22, to shareholders of record on Apr 15; ex-div: Apr 13.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Apr 12, PG declared a quarterly dividend of 91.33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 86.98¢.

Payable May 16, to shareholders of record on Apr 22; ex-div: Apr 21.

PNC Financial Services (PNC)

Founded in 1922, PNC is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, but mainly in the eastern United States.

On Apr 1, PNC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share.

This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior dividend of $1.25.

Payable May 5, to shareholders of record on Apr 13; ex-div: Apr 12.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

STZ, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. STZ was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

On Mar 29, STZ declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior dividend of 76¢.

Payable May 19, to shareholders of record on May 5; ex-div: May 4.

Winmark (WINA)

WINA operates as a franchisor of stores that buy, sell, and trade merchandise in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores that operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. WINA was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Apr 13, WINA declared a quarterly dividend of 70¢ per share.

This is an increase of 55.56% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Jun 1, to shareholders of record on May 11; ex-div: May 10.

Watsco (WSO)

WSO distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. WSO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

On Apr 1, WSO declared a quarterly dividend of $2.20 per share.

This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior dividend of $1.95.

Payable Apr 29, to shareholders of record on Apr 14; ex-div: Apr 13.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

We've highlighted PG and COST in the past, so let's look at Dividend King GWW in this article. GWW yields a modest 1.34% at $514.93 per share, while its 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] is 5.8%.

GWW is rated Fine (quality score: 19-22):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Over the past ten years, GWW underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

Over this time frame, GWW delivered total returns of 191% versus SPY's 269%, a margin of 0.71-to-1.

However, if we extend the period of comparison to the past twenty years, GWW easily outperformed SPY by a wide margin of 2.54-to-1, with total returns of 1,230% versus SPY's 485%!

GWW's dividend growth history is impressive:

Portfolio-Insight.com

The dividend growth rate [DGR] is decelerating, as can be seen by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR: 5.76 ÷ 9.75 = 0.59. A ratio below 1.00 means the DGR is decelerating. Note, however, that the more recent dividend increases have been somewhat higher!

GWW's earnings are growing, too, with very promising estimates for FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Portfolio-Insight.com

At 32%, GWW's earnings payout ratio is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

GWW has plenty of room to continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future. Simply Safe Dividends considers GWW's dividend Very Safe, with a Dividend Safety Score of 99.

Next, let's now consider GWW's valuation.

Portfolio-Insight.com

We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($6.88) by its 5-year average yield (1.74%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $395. Given GWW's current price of $514.93, the stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $390, CFRA's FV is $456, Portfolio Insight's FV is $482, Finbox.com's FV is $523, and Simply Wall St's FV is $447. The average of these fair value estimates is $460, also indicating that GWW is trading at a premium valuation.

My own FV estimate of GWW is $476, so I believe the stock is overvalued by about 8%.

Conclusion

GWW is a high-quality DG stock rated Fine. For stocks rated Fine, I require a discount to my fair value estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price is $476. For conservative investors, look to buy below $428.

Please note that I'm not recommending GWW or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!