hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported disappointing results and gave even more horrible guidance. Investors should be getting used to the disappointment; it seems as if every quarter disappoints these days. Even worse, the company is bleeding cash as cash flow from operations (FCO) fell yet again! The decline in cash flow from operations may be the biggest and most significant overhang for the shares and may indicate the stock has not even bottomed yet.

The Horror

Operating cash flow decreased 41% from a year ago to $39.3 billion for the trailing twelve months, and down from last quarter's $46.3 billion. The declining cash flow suggests that stock has further to decline, as the shares typically trade in line with that metric. In the first quarter, cash from operating activities fell by roughly $2.8 billion; analysts estimated a gain of $12.4 billion.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the company noted revenue would grow by only 3 to 7% in the second quarter, with revenue climbing to $116 billion - $121 billion; analysts were forecasting revenue of $125 billion. Operating income is expected to be between a loss of $1 billion to a gain of $3.0 billion; the consensus was for an increase of $6.8 billion.

Operating income for the first quarter fell to $3.6 billion from $8.8 billion a year ago. Thank goodness for Amazon Web Services because it alone delivered an operating income of $6.5 billion, ex-AWS operating income for the entire company would have been negative. Analysts had estimated that first-quarter operating income would be $5.4 billion.

Overall this quarter was another disaster for Amazon, with the company missing revenue estimates for the fourth quarter in a row. On top of that, the cash flow from operations fell for the fourth quarter in a row. Until cash flow from operations turns around, it will be hard, in my opinion, to see this stock go up.

In Search of Lower Levels

On top of that, the stock isn't cheap, trading for 37.4 times cash flow from operations. That is at the very high end of the historical range since 2010. The only time it was higher was going into the fall of 2018. Assuming this stock trades back to its historical average of 28.4 times FCO, the shares would only be worth around $2,200.

Bloomberg

It may sound unreasonable to think this stock could trade that low, but the equity is breaking down and trading at its lowest point since June 2020 if the after-hour sell-off holds. After the company reported results, the equity fell below a support region of around $2,660. With that support region broken, the stock's next area to find support wouldn't come until the $2,450 area, based on the technical chart. Additionally, the relative strength index is trending firmly lower, suggesting that any momentum in this stock is the downside.

Trading View

The Lone Bright Spot

The biggest positive this company has going for it is its AWS unit. Without AWS, the company would be an even bigger mess. At this point, AWS can carry the overall heavy load, and from that standpoint, if the retail side of the business ever gets its act together, the company could be poised to thrive.

Overall, this stock is going nowhere anytime soon, with the most significant risk, I think, remaining on the downside and potentially much lower over the next several weeks.