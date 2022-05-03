hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both well-positioned to enable their merchants to thrive by processing more sales while driving efficiencies by leveraging transactional and alternative data from the time an item is manufactured, paid for, and shipped, to when it is finally received. Amazon and Shopify both generate deep insights from the merchants that sell on their platforms and use their logistic services as well as the consumers shopping on their platforms.

In this note, we will explore the similarities and differences between Amazon and Shopify’s offering for merchants to accept online payments. We will also explore how these companies are integrating innovative payment mechanisms at their checkout to maximize average order values for merchants while improving and reshaping customer experiences.

Introduction

In 2010, Amazon launched Webstore, its platform for third-party merchants to operate their websites by enabling them to build scalable, secure online shopping experiences. Samsonite, Black & Decker, and Fruit of the Loom were three of the ~80,000 companies using the Amazon Webstore to get the benefits of Amazon Ads as well as offering Prime benefits, like two-day shipping. Amazon went on to shut down Webstore in 2015 and proceeded to endorse Shopify in exchange for Amazon Pay to be a payment option for Shopify merchants while also allowing them to sell on Amazon’s website.

When it comes to logistics and fulfillment, Amazon has a clear-cut advantage over Shopify as Amazon launched its logistics and fulfillment networks in the mid-2000s. Amazon made these divisions an area of focus recently as it spent $80B over the past two years to improve Amazon Logistics, which was more than the previous five years altogether, while Amazon also increased its fulfillment capacity by 50%. More on Amazon Logistics can be found in my note in this article exploring Amazon Logistics here. Amazon’s recent announcement of Buy with Prime, a one-click checkout for third-party merchants, signifies Amazon’s entrance to processing online payments, but more importantly, is a means for Amazon to outsource its logistics and fulfillment operations to offer merchants a payment mechanism that enables them to process more sales and generate high conversion rates at the point of sale (POS). Amazon is known for its prowess when it comes to lowering cost structures to offer consumers better experiences. By Amazon offering Buy with Prime for merchants and consumers outside of Amazon, it further strengthens the value proposition of being a Prime Member while it also is quite beneficial for merchants.

In 2021 Amazon accounted for 41% of U.S. eCommerce while Shopify accounted for slightly more than 10%, the second-largest after Amazon. While Amazon is the King of eCommerce, there are still plenty of market opportunities for other online retailers and platforms to play an important role, especially amongst small online retailers, which generated $153B in sales in 2020. Shopify generated $4.6B in revenue last year, which means it’s still in its early innings.

In 2019, Shopify introduced the Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) as a new way for merchants to satisfy their orders quickly and easily.

Our smart inventory-allocation technology, powered by machine learning, predicts the closest fulfillment centers and optimal inventory quantities per location to ensure fast, low-cost delivery. After your customer completes checkout, Shopify Fulfillment Network takes care of everything else, while putting your brand and customer experience front and center.” - Introducing Shopify Fulfillment Network

Shopify plans to ramp up its investments in fulfillment and its logistics operations through 2024 as it looks to offer the ideal eCommerce platform for small to midsize merchants. Shopify creates value for businesses by removing the complexities that would transitionally go into actually delivering online orders and building a differentiated eCommerce site. Rather than deal with stockouts or ensuring that their products are delivered, the SFN handles this while it supports 2-day delivery coverage for more than 90% of the U.S. Shopify doesn’t offer merchants the supply of consumers compared to the traffic that Amazon generates on its website every day, but it offers merchants a unique platform to launch an independent website that doesn’t need to abide by Amazon’s rules or listing formats.

Shopify Vs. Amazon

Merchants that choose to go with Shopify own their websites and are in charge of marketing and shipping their products which differs from when a merchant chooses Amazon. Some of the benefits of choosing Shopify include low startup costs as merchants don’t need to purchase inventory upfront as they can fulfill orders as they are received. There are also over 6,000 publicly available apps in the Shopify App Store that are designed to help merchants run their businesses, while Shopify recently removed its commissions on app developer revenue, which further promotes innovation. Shopify supports many sales channels and equips its merchants to get the appropriate distribution to external websites, also giving them the tools to market on other platforms, like Amazon.

The Amazon + App on the Shopify App Store enables Shopify merchants to manage and sell their merchandise on Amazon’s Marketplace.

Amazon Integration Plus

Shopify enables its merchants to build their own online store compared to the Amazon Marketplace which traditionally allows merchants to sell on their platform. Amazon has mastered the idea of aggregating demand to its platform and attracting suppliers (i.e., merchants potentially from Shopify) to sell on its website. Prior to the release of Buy with Prime, businesses that sell on Amazon are naturally forced to compete with each other, as well as Amazon-labeled products. Most of a merchant’s customers will be derived from the Amazon website and appear based on customer “search terms” on Amazon, rather than using other forms of advertisements through social media platforms like Facebook or Google, if a merchant were to go through Shopify.

There are benefits to being listed on Amazon’s marketplace because Amazon has such a wide network of users and prime product placement, which makes it easier for brands to be discovered as well as the optionality to offer the benefits of Amazon Prime. However, the data and sales a merchant processes are shared with Amazon, which gives Amazon an advantage when it comes to understanding consumer preferences, which Amazon uses to produce and sell more Amazon Branded items. Shopify’s platform protects merchants from having to abide by Amazon’s protocols and product listings, while it gives them full control over their website and its UX/UI. As a result, small to medium-sized merchants are more likely to be best suited to Shopify’s platform as it gives them the ability to distribute on Amazon’s site if they choose to, but it gives merchants a greater amount of control and protection when launching their business.

There are both benefits and drawbacks to each platform, but it is clear that there’s enough market opportunity for both companies to play a role as global eCommerce sales are expected to reach $6.17T by 2023.

The Implications Of Buy with Prime

Amazon’s announcement of Buy with Prime signifies that Amazon’s one-click checkout feature is easy to distribute and offer to third-party merchants, even potentially Shopify merchants. Shopify hasn’t made an announcement on whether it will allow its merchants to offer Buy with Prime on their checkout page, but there is an argument to be made for both sides.

If Shopify allows its merchants to offer Buy with Prime, then Shopify will further increase the value of its platform for merchants by enabling them to unlock the benefits of Buy with Prime, especially for merchants that use FBA to sell on Shopify. While Shopify would rather handle the fulfillment for its merchants, it ultimately could benefit from Buy with Prime if it enables Shopify merchants to drive higher conversions, with faster deliveries which may free up Shopify to better serve its other customers and the fulfillment it handles. There are over 200 million Amazon Prime members, which represents an attractive customer base for Shopify merchants. If Shopify and Amazon were to agree to a Buy with Prime integration, Shopify could monetize it by taking additional fees, as Shopify charges between 0.5-2% fees when its merchants use other payment providers than Shop Pay.

Shopify could prevent its merchants from offering Buy with Prime which will prevent Amazon from coming in and attempting to lure Shopify merchants to its platform. It will also prevent Amazon from utilizing the data from Shopify’s merchants to improve its own offerings. If Shopify were to enable Buy with Prime, it would enable Amazon to process payment volume and possibly give them deep insights into Shopify’s customers and what they are selling, which is a concern for Shopify. If Shopify were to potentially miss out on transactional data that it would process if a consumer chose Shop Pay, then it would lose much of the valuable insights it generates to offer its merchants embedded financial services, like Shopify Capital.

For Amazon: Buy with Prime signifies that Amazon is now attempting to capitalize on its investments in logistics and fulfillment as it has created more suitable solutions for itself (Amazon) and is now looking to outsource these services to further profit on its investments in logistics and fulfillment. For more on Buy with Prime, I wrote a note highlighting the implications specifically for Amazon in this article.

What’s The Catch?

Both Shopify and Amazon are redefining consumer expectations at the checkout page because they provide similar wallet solutions that enable their customer's payment information to be securely stored for future orders as well as offer consumers additional payment methods like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) at the POS. In July of 2020, Shopify partnered with Affirm (AFRM) to be the exclusive BNPL provider for its one-click check offering, Shop Pay. Shop Pay enables online businesses to accept credit and debit card transactions. Shop Pay is also an option for merchants in the U.S. to sell on Google, Facebook, and Instagram, even if they aren’t selling on Shopify. Nearly a year later, Amazon announced that it partnered with Affirm to be its exclusive BNPL provider in the U.S. through January of next year. Both companies were extended warrants that will vest if certain incentives are reached while both companies have extensive plans to further integrate Affirm’s payment options at the POS.

As Amazon rolls out Buy with Prime, Affirm’s software-defined, data preserving, vertically integrated network will enable Amazon to maximize conversions at third-party checkout pages since Affirm’s network includes SKUs (stock-keeping units). If someone chooses to make a purchase using Affirm’s payment method through Buy with Prime, Amazon can leverage the data from the consumer and use that to inform the necessary parties in its network (i.e., the third-party merchant or product manufacturer). Since Affirm operates a SKU-based network, Amazon will leverage the data from merchants and their customers across the fulfillment process, especially since Affirm preserves transactional data at the point of sale, which will be preserved to inform and understand Amazon’s multiple networks (payments, logistics, and fulfillment) to ultimately optimize Amazon’s cost structure to drive better customer experiences. "If you compare and contrast [Affirm] to existing payment networks out there, one of the greatest missed opportunities, if you will, is the fact that they do not preserve the majority of the transactional data as transactions move through the system. So the entirety of all networks and certainly payment networks is really all about message-passing and it's a tragedy and a giant opportunity that data doesn't stick to the transactions as they move through the system and this extends far beyond the point of sale all the way out to financing for things like manufacturing and logistics, all the way out to rewards. And data just keeps on getting chopped off and then inferred later on or just completely discarded. So the idea for Affirm has always been this notion of connecting all the financial dots by preserving the data from the very beginning when the consumer has intent that's forming in their head, all the way out to the culmination of the transaction as the money changes hands and all the way out to fulfillment and should there be a dispute or repayment cycle, etc.” - Max Levchin, Affirm CEO Affirm also enables new parties to subsidize a transaction, like a merchant’s product manufacturer, to promote transactions on specific SKUs by subsidizing 0% loans, which enables merchants to process more transactions and high conversion rates at the point of sale. Amazon could even subsidize 0% loans for third-party merchants to sell more products using Buy with Prime as Affirm will enable Amazon to subsidize a BNPL loan on a specific SKU or offer targeted advertisements that generate valuable data for future promotional campaigns.” - Author's Previous Buy with Prime Article

Amazon and Shopify choosing to partner with Affirm, both in unique fashions, is not a coincidence while both have ambitious plans to leverage Affirm’s payments network. Both companies leverage the deep insights of alternative and transactional data that Affirm’s network preserves from before the consumer even forms the intent to make a purchase to after they receive their purchase. Affirm’s business model also doesn’t require a credit card network to process payments as it uses ACH. Affirm is redefining consumers' expectations at the POS as Affirm offers a variety of BNPL products as well as an instant pay option where consumers can earn cashback rewards. Affirm enables its merchants to process more sales while injecting transactional data into their operations to run better advertising and marketing campaigns while including the data points from other parties involved in a transaction like the product manufacturer.

Concluding Thoughts

Shopify builds infrastructure for its merchant's eCommerce operations, which gives them an advantage over Amazon because Shopify sees and handles much more for its merchants compared to its larger competitor. This allows Shopify to offer its merchants embedded financial services to operate their business more efficiently, as Shopify has better insights into its merchants’ businesses as it sees each sale as it is processed, while Shopify also enables its merchants to leverage internal data points (i.e., SKUs). Shopify will look to use these insights as well as the data they generate through its merchants' websites to enhance its marketing campaigns and tailored advertisements by leveraging deep amounts of data that extends past the transaction level.

Shopify will also look to boost its fulfillment and logistics divisions to offer its merchants similar delivery options as offered by Amazon. Amazon’s made less than two-day delivery a standard for consumers, specifically Amazon Prime members, to come to expect, and now Shopify will look to offer the same benefits of speedy deliveries at the checkout for its merchants within the SFN. In Shopify’s fourth quarter earnings call, the company reported that CapEx related to SFN will ramp up in 2022, followed by ~$1B in CapEx related to “self-operated leased warehouse hubs in key U.S. geographies.” The company will invest in the SFN as it looks to leverage fast deliveries as a tool to promote its merchants. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Shopify was in talks to acquire Deliverr, a tech startup that enables smaller merchants to offer one to two-day delivery to help brands accelerate sales. This would benefit Shopify as it ramps up its logistics network in the U.S.

Ultimately, Amazon is extremely well-positioned to offer its one-click checkout next to its Prime logo and process more sales outside of Amazon’s website. Amazon's focus on logistics and offering better delivery options at lower costs is better for Amazon itself, but also potentially for Shopify merchants. This could create a symbiotic relationship where offering Buy with Prime enables Shopify merchants to process more sales, where Shopify takes an additional fee from the merchant, while merchants sell more and expand their audience, while Amazon benefits as it becomes further engrained in eCommerce and reshaping consumer expectations when it comes to shopping online.

Takeaway

Amazon and Shopify are both strong businesses with strong moats and they are attractively priced today, expected to generate ~24% and ~22% annually through 2032 according to our analysis. Both of these stocks are strong buys at their current levels, but the real takeaway is that both companies' new developments at the checkout line leverage Affirm’s vertically integrated network.

Both of these eCommerce tech titans chose to partner with Affirm in their journeys to reshape consumer expectations when it comes to payment options at the POS, but also to leverage the data that is generated by every single transaction these companies process. As Amazon and Shopify continue to roll out Affirm’s loan products with better financing options for consumers like 0% APR, Affirm provides the ideal payments infrastructure, a parallel network, beneficial for large eCommerce merchants compared to using Visa or Mastercard’s payment rails. For more on our full thesis for Affirm, I recommend my recent Affirm Deep Dive.

Affirm is a unique opportunity for investors as Affirm’s software-defined, data preserving, vertically integrated payments network is the first of its kind, hence why Amazon and Shopify chose to partner with Affirm.

Current Price Fair Value Undervalued (-) or Overvalued (+) 2031 Share Price Target Total Expected CAGR Return Rating Amazon $2,600 $6,028 -57% $22,150 24% Strong Buy Affirm $30 $207 -85% $907 40% Strong Buy Shopify $420 $752 -44% $3,118 22% Buy

TLDR: Amazon and Shopify are great companies and attractive buys, while more mature than Affirm, Affirm could very well generate substantial alpha and outperform Amazon and Shopify if it is successful in distributing its new payments rails.

Thanks for reading and Happy Investing!