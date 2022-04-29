RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction And Thesis

Throughout the past few quarters, I have been bullish on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). My primary argument came from leadership changes in the company. Pat Gelsinger became the new CEO of the company and started to turn things around. Before Pat Gelsinger, Intel has been focusing on financial stability to reward shareholders in form of increasing dividends. The company during the process has neglected the need to pour attention and capital into the emerging semiconductor battle as the demand for the product continued its rise. As a result, Intel fell behind TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). However, since Pat Gelsinger took the reign, Intel is finally turning its priority to innovation and growth. Because the company continues to show that they are moving in the right direction to regain its leadership in the semiconductor market in the coming years, I believe Intel is a buy. Intel is moving to regain its growth by 2024 and beyond while offering attractive dividends and safety for long-term shareholders. Therefore, I believe investors seeking dividends, safety, low volatility, and potential future growth may find Intel to be attractive.

Earnings Report

On April 27th, Intel reported mediocre 2022Q1 earnings. Intel reported revenue of $18.4 billion with a 53.1% gross margin. Revenue was down 1% year-over-year while gross margin was down about 5.7 percentage points. However, revenue was within the company's guidance and the gross margin was above the company's prior guidance showing that the results were not disappointing. (Lower margins are expected until 2024 as Intel invests heavily in growth and expansion). Breaking down the numbers, the client computing group segment reported a 13% lower revenue year-over-year while the data center and AI group, Network and Edge Group, and Intel Foundry Services were all up 22%, 23%, and 175% respectively. Overall, despite geopolitical challenges in China due to lockdowns and Europe due to a Russian invasion, Intel reported earnings near investors' expectations while reaffirming the company's FY2022 guidance, and I believe this is a testament to Intel's stability.

Intel Is Safe

I would like to argue that Intel's business is stable and safe due to its diverse business in client computing, enterprise computing, Foundry Services, and more. First starting with the client computing group segment, Intel reported revenue of $9.3 billion, which was down 13% year-over-year as a result of softer consumer demand, especially in low-end PCs and stopping deliveries to Russia and Belarus. During the pandemic, the demand was pulled forward causing year-over-year comparisons to suffer. Further, the data center and AI segment and Network and Edge Group segment showed strong growth of 22% and 23% to report $6 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. Strong growth in enterprise demand came as a result of a strong underlying trend of continued digitalization raising the demand for data centers, AI computing, edge computing, etc. Finally, Intel Foundry Services, or IFS, grew 175% to report a $283 million in revenue. IFS is the start of Intel's long-term vision of becoming or potentially overcoming TSMC and Samsung in the fabrication market. All in all, a weakness in the consumer segment was offset by enterprise demand and fabrication services. As this trend continues to solidify throughout 2022, I believe it is highly likely for Intel to achieve its FY 2022 guidance of about $76 billion in revenue with about 49% gross margin.

Furthermore, Intel is benefiting from a strong underlying trend, which will likely allow Intel to maintain its stability. Global semiconductor demand is expected to be strong. According to Fortune Business Insights, global semiconductor demand is expected to continuously grow at an 8.6% rate until 2028 showing an extremely strong underlying trend. Therefore, the combination of diversification of products and strong underlying trend in Intel's business, in my opinion, will create stability for investors to enjoy until the company's growth goals start to materialize.

Until Intel's growth drivers in the foundry business and development of Intel 4 and beyond materialize, the company's diverse business offering in a world where semiconductor grows in importance daily will likely allow Intel to maintain its revenue and dividend payouts.

Intel's Growth Potential

While showing strong stability in its ability to maintain its revenue, the company also made significant progress to achieve its long-term goal of becoming the leader in the semiconductor industry.

Foundry

On the fabrication side, Intel is planning to build a new fabrication plant in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, France, and Germany to meet future demands and regain its leadership. The progress in achieving this has been ongoing with a plan to start production in around 2024~2025. Upon an announcement in early 2021, the Arizona plant has begun construction in October 2021 with Ohio and European expansion following in 2022. Ohio plant is expected to start construction toward the end of 2022. The new plants, according to Intel, will be a key driver for Intel Foundry Businesses to compete with TSMC and Samsung.

As ambitious as the growth plans sound, I strongly believe that they will drive significant growth for Intel in a few years. I believe Intel does not even need to beat its key competitors in fabrication like TSMC and Samsung to drive significant growth due to shifts in geopolitical tensions. TSMC and Samsung dominate the fabrication market today; however, they are in a risky geological location. TSMC and Samsung are located near China in Taiwan and South Korea. China has repeatedly claimed Taiwan as its own territory, and Russia, by invading Ukraine, has allowed the world to realize that China's threat may be real. Thus, the U.S. and its allies will likely attempt to diversify its key semiconductor supply chains even if Intel's technology is just on-par with its competitors. The U.S. is already showing support for this movement through a CHIPS Act, which may pass in the near future. Therefore, I believe Intel's ambition has a chance of becoming a reality.

Risks

Intel's future growth will be dependent on a multitude of uncertainties including its competitors who are ever-increasing their CAPEX to meet new threats. However, there are other risks associated with investing in Intel today. Oftentimes, in the stock market, being too early is the same as being wrong. Buying in too early may bar investors from other great opportunities since Intel's vision will only come to fruition starting in 2024 or 2025.

Summary

I believe Intel is a safe and stable company paying an attractive dividend rate of about 3.2%. Further, Intel has a significant potential to grow as the company invests heavily in foundry technology and infrastructure. From this perspective, I am continuing Intel's buy rating as the company's diverse product offerings are allowing stable revenue, and Intel is continuing its progress toward its fabrication goal. Therefore, as the company transitions from pursuing financial stability to growth, I believe Intel is an attractive investment for investors seeking relatively safe stock with future growth potential.