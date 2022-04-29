Melena-Nsk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I rate Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), the premier building materials supplier in the U.S., a strong buy due to robust underlying demand for housing, increased market share through strategic M&A, and a housing market that is forecasted to remain strong into FY23. Driven by multiple tailwinds, the building materials industry had a very strong year in 2021. Demand for homebuilding materials remained robust, which has been primarily driven by the United States' significant housing shortage. To the detriment of homebuyers, the on-going housing deficit will continue to serve as a catalyst for the company's top-line growth. BLDR's share price has been driven down recently due to interest rate worries and softening lumber prices, which I believe is unwarranted and represents a buying opportunity.

Security Information for BLDR (Excel)

Robust Underlying Demand

Many investors believed that interest rate hikes in FY22 would decrease housing demand due to expensive borrowing for housing starts and renovations. Despite interest rate hikes, demand remains robust due to the large housing shortage in the United States. Since 2018, the housing shortage has rapidly increased by 52%. This rapid increase has left the United States 5.8 million homes short in meeting demand as of March 2022.

The housing shortage is forecasted to continue due to persistent supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages, and high rates of household formation among millennials (44% of homebuyers as of March 2022). Single-family housing revenue made up 75% of BLDR's total sales in FY21, which puts the company in a position to benefit from pent-up demand that has been driven by the housing shortage.

Housing Deficit Depiction (Real Investment Advice)

Aggressive Acquisitions Strategy

BLDR's aggressive M&A strategy has allowed them to gain significant market share in the homebuilding materials industry. The company boasts a liquid balance sheet that will allow them to continue making strategic, value-add acquisitions. Following their blockbuster merger with BMC in 2020, BLDR became the nation's premier supplier of building materials with combined revenues of more than $11 billion. Their M&A strategy has expanded supply capacity and provided additional cross-selling opportunities, which has been integral in acquiring market share.

BLDR's steady streak of M&A has significantly increased the company's capacity to meet the robust demand driven by the current housing shortage. The company has made large capital investments to expand their geographical footprint in the United States, specifically targeting the country's fastest-growing markets.

As of March 2022, BLDR has a presence in 85 of the 100 top metro areas in the country. Executive management expects ambitious acquisition activity to continue through FY22, citing a robust M&A pipeline. Further acquisitions will allow BLDR to continue leveraging its post-merger market share to drive outsized revenue growth.

Strong Economic Indicators for Homebuilding

Housing Market Economic Indicators (Bloomberg)

Construction Spending

Key economic indicators are currently working significantly in BLDR's favor. Construction spending in the United States has grown by over 100% in the past decade. In FY21 alone, construction spending grew by 8%, most of which was driven by a 23% increase in the residential sector (see below). In contrast, spending in the commercial sector has remained stagnant over the past 7 years.

The sharp increase in residential construction spending is attributed to the housing deficit, which will continue into the foreseeable future. Economists forecast construction spending to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from FY22 through FY24. Reports in recent years indicate that increased construction spending is overwhelmingly driven by the residential sector, which benefits BLDR given their reliance on single-family housing for top-line growth.

Construction Spending By Sector (ING Think)

Housing Starts

Housing starts have consistently risen over the past decade, increasing from 609,000 in 2011 to 1.6 million in 2021 (see below). The boom in housing starts during 2021 was an impetus behind BLDR's top-line growth. As of April 1st, economists polled by Reuters are forecasting 1.745 million new housing starts in 2022. Given the tight housing market, homebuilders will keep building knowing that projects will not be vacant long after completion, which bodes well for BLDR in FY22.

Historical Housing Starts/Permits/Completions (U.S. Census Bureau)

Lumber Prices

Given that 39% of their base business is commodity exposed, BLDR was the beneficiary of record-high lumber prices in FY21 (see below). High lumber prices in FY21 are attributed to the recent construction boom, supply-chain disruptions, inflation, and strong demand for housing. All four of these drivers are expected to continue through FY22 (assuming the Fed doesn't raise rates fast enough to moderate inflation).

Historical Lumber Prices (Fortune)

There is up to a $6 billion sales difference between the assumptions of $600 and $1000 lumber prices for FY22 (see below). Additionally, there is a $1 Billion difference in Adj. EBITDA. According to David Logan, a senior economist for the National Association of Homebuilders, futures markets suggest that lumber will remain above $1000 through September 2022. High lumber prices in FY22 will continue to bolster BLDR's top-line and Adj. EBITDA, driving free cash flow to reward shareholders.

Lumber Prices vs. Revenue/EBITDA (BLDR- Investor Day Presentation)

Discounted Cash Flow Model

For my discounted cash flow model, I made assumptions of a 5% CAGR in revenue for FY22 through FY25, which assumes $600-$700 lumber in FY22. This assumption is fairly conservative compared to management forecasts of 8%-12% of revenue growth in FY21. After inputting these assumptions into my DCF analysis, I arrived at an intrinsic value of $97.45 per share (52.33% upside from current price of $63.97). Regarding assumptions for costs and expenses, I used the 3-year historical averages as a % of sales.

Over the past three years, BLDR's average cost of revenues was 72% of sales. Their 3-year average of operating expenses was 19% of sales. Non-operating expenses were 1.25% of sales. Capital expenditures were 1.3% of sales. And finally, changes in net working capital were 0.84% of sales. Regarding terminal value, I used the 10 Yr Treasury Note as the perpetuity growth rate. After placing these assumptions into my DCF model, I arrived at the following cash flows for FY22 through FY25:

Forecasted Cash Flows (Excel)

For my discount rate, I calculated BLDR's discount rate to be 8.74% using their current market capitalization and current market value of debt (illustrated below). To calculate BLDR's Cost of Equity, I arrived at market risk premium of 4.23% for their cost of equity by taking the difference between an expected market return of 7% and risk-free rate of 2.77% (US Treasury 10Y). To calculate the market value of debt, I used the interest expense from 2021, total debt (book value) from YE21, and a period of 4 years.

Calculation of WAAC/Discount Rate (Excel) After applying a discount rate of 8.74% to my forecasted future cash flows for BLDR, I arrived at an intrinsic value of $97.45 per share (pictured below). This represents 52.33% upside of from the current share price of $97.45. My price-target falls on the median of Wall Street's 12-month price targets, which vary from $71 to $125 per share. BLDR EV & Intrinsic Value (Excel)

Investment Risks

There are a number of risks to consider before investing in BLDR. The risk of recession is steadily increasing and may come sooner rather than later. Despite healthy consumer balance sheets among the U.S. population, Goldman Sachs sees the risk of recession in the next year as high as 35%. This is very much a possibility in the near future given the geopolitical turmoil, inflationary environment, high oil prices, and potential corporate tax hikes. Given the healthy state of the consumer balance sheet, the next recession will hopefully be not as bad as the dot com bubble or sub-prime mortgage crisis.

Another risk is the supply-chain disruptions that continue to plague global business. These disruptions have been driven by the current geopolitical discord, high costs of raw materials, and Brent crude over $100 a barrel. Companies throughout the United States are having to deal with a lack of inventory due to rising costs of materials, while others are lacking the capacity to meet demand. Significant supply-chain disruption for BLDR could run the risk of the opportunity cost of missed revenue.

A third risk for BLDR investors is more modest housing starts and softer than predicted lumber prices. A deceleration in housing starts would moderate BLDR's sales volume. Additionally, softer oil prices will make a noticeable impact to their top-line with 39% of their sales being commodity exposed. Record high lumber prices drove profitability in FY22. If lumber prices are significantly lower than the futures market forecasts of $1000, BLDR could lose up to $3 Billion in additional revenue and $1 Billion in Adj. EBITDA.

Closing Remarks

BLDR is a cyclical stock that is subject to the winds of the housing market, but most economists believe that the housing market will remain rock-solid well into FY23. Lumber prices are forecasted to remain elevated through September, which will drive significant cash flow for BLDR in the short term. Additionally, the company has aggressively expanded its operations to meet pent-up demand attributed to the housing shortage. Because of the many secular and non-secular tailwinds in their favor, BLDR has tremendous upside potential. I own BLDR and bought more recently. I will add to my position if current economic uncertainty drives the price down further. Long BLDR.