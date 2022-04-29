Finding Market-Beating Dividend Growth Tech Stocks

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In early 2015 I sold our U.S. Dividend Achievers index ETF and bought (skimmed) 15 of the largest cap holdings. The goal of investment strategy is greater portfolio stability with the potential of outperformance. The index insists on at least 10 years of dividend growth, it also applies financial health screens.

The index ETF (VIG) delivered better risk-adjusted returns through the financial crisis (2008-2009), and from inception (compared to the market) (IVV). But the has not outperformed the market with respect to total returns from inception of late 2006. The index was and is light on the high-growth technology sector. That said, the index methodology did find a small basket of tech stocks that outperformed.

Higher quality dividend growth tech stocks

While the Dividend Achievers ETF is light on tech, it did find a few very good names when I skimmed the index in early 2015. Included in the mix of 15 Achievers that I bought was Microsoft (MSFT), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Here’s the dividend growth tech basket, in equal weight fashion vs VIG.

The period is from January 2015 to end of March 2022.

Dividend Growth Tech (Portfolio Visualizer / Author ) Dividend Growth Tech Basket Returns Table (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

The rate of return is more than double that of the index from 2015, at nearly 26% annual vs 12% annual for VIG. Not only that, the dividend growth tech basket beats the tech-heavy, growth-oriented Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) index. The Nasdaq has delivered just under 20% annual for the period.

Mixing in some Apple

I’ve also held Apple (AAPL) from early 2014 as a stock pick. From 2015, Apple has greatly outperformed the tech basket. The annual returns are a head-turning 27.9%. Yes, our tech basket offers a wonderful growth kicker. The mix has offered less drawdown (decline) in most of the corrections over the last several years (compared to the Nasdaq Index)

I recently wrote about taking a more defensive portfolio stance. But as I stated in that post, I have not abandoned our wonderful tech and other growth holdings. Even for a retiree it is important to have all of the bases (sectors) covered. That said, as a self-directed investor we can shape the portfolio risk profile by way of individual stocks and sector ETFs. You might seek out a growth-oriented ETF or two.

Retirement and the retirement risk zone

In the retirement stage, or for those in the retirement risk zone, it is beneficial to play offense and defense. Telco's, utlities, consumer staples, healthcare will help on the defensive stock front. Of course, retirees will often hold some bonds, cash, gold and commodities.

On Seeking Alpha I have previously looked at sectors and risk. Here's the lowest volatility sectors for retirees. That trend also held up in the COVID market correction.

And back to the subject of dividend growth tech, I am not surprised that the index found that level of stability and outperformance. I will look through the index to see if I can find any other current tech gems.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to hold individual stocks in retirement. A simple but effective ETF retirement portfolio might do the trick. You might consider those Dividend Achievers for that retirement ETF portfolio idea for consideration. That said, these days, I also like the idea of the Vanguard High Dividend (VYM) ETF. It is well positioned (by sector) and by PE ratio evaluation, there is more value in VYM compared to the 'actual' value sector ETF (IVE).

What to do about tech?

It's no secret that the U.S. stock market is still incredibly expensive. Also, if we look to the growth-orient Nasdaq (QQQ), it is still as expensive as it has been over the last 15 years and more.

Nasdaq PE ratio recent historical (Liz Sonders, Charles Schwab @ Co )

That said, when you hold a portfolio of individual stocks, you have the luxury of directing monies to the stocks that might offer the greater value at the time. My two semiconductor space holdings of Qualcomm and Texas Instruments appear to offer some very attractive valuation, while the market darlings of Apple and Microsoft are still expensive.

The yield for Qualcomm is also very attractive at 3%. At least you can 'get paid to wait' as they say. The yield for Texas Instrument is currently above 2.5%.

Earnings season

The recent reports have been very robust for these four dividend growth tech stocks.

Here's Apple pops as Q2 results beat expectations. Service revenues hit all time highs.

Microsoft dips as revenues top expectations, led by cloud strength.

Qualcomm is firing on all cylinders. Here's - Qualcomm surges as diversification efforts help results and guidance.

Texas Instruments GAAP earnings per share of $2.35 beats by $0.18, revenue of $4.91 billion beats by $180 million.

Our growth basket is delivering.

Greater growth for greater retirement funding

While these stocks with certainly appeal to the investor in the accumulation stage well, retirees can benefit immensely as well. Certainly dividends and income appeals to the retiree; that offers a sense of security. Though dividends are not guaranteed.

Adding a growth component can offer a significant retirement income boost. Here's the total return chart for Apple over the last 10 years.

Apple Share Price 10 year (Seeking Alpha )

Creating homemade Apple dividends (by selling shares) would greatly exceed the returns created by harvesting the dividends from 'high yield' U.S. dividends or MLPs. In fact, over the last 10 years Apple would have provided an outrageous 18% portfolio spend rate, while finishing the period with a portfolio value that is 50% greater than the starting amount for the period.

Now that's an income booster.

Of course, there's no guarantee of those outrageous returns. But when growth stocks deliver, you can harvest those outrageous gains. You might hold off any share sales when we move through severe market corrections and recessions. But why not make hay when the sun shines? No sector offers more shine than tech and the growth potential it can offer.

For my money, the optimal retirement funding portfolio includes ample sector coverage, with a defensive tilt, some generous and growing dividends - and it also includes that growth kicker. I believe it is also important to manage the sequence of returns risk (and dividend sustainability risk) with a modest bond component.

I also include dedicated inflation protection by way of commodities and energy stocks. Once again, we're back to that all-weather portfolio approach.

The retirement recipe: Offense. Defense. Protection against inflation and stagflation, market corrections and recessions.

Got growth?

