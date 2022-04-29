raisbeckfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for additional dividend growth opportunities. Sometimes I am looking at shares of companies I do not own in my portfolio that can award me with exposure to new industries. At other times I am looking at companies that I already own in my portfolio, and I consider adding to them if the valuation and growth prospects are intact.

In this article, I will analyze an existing position in my dividend growth portfolio. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is an IT company that I have been owning in my dividend growth portfolio for years. The company is not trending like some of the current technological leaders, but it has paid a consistent and growing dividend.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Cisco Systems designs manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Cisco has seen its revenues growing by only 13% over the last decade. That means that over the last decade the company has grown at an annual rate of less than 1%. The growth is slow, and it has initiated a business transformation in the past decade. The company is shifting its business model from hardware to software, and it focuses on EPS. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Cisco to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company's transformation has had a profound impact on the EPS (earnings per share). While sales have stayed somewhat stagnated, the EPS has more than doubled. This is the result of the business model change as software sales have higher margins, and due to the buybacks, that decreased the number of shares. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Cisco to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~7% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company has been paying dividends for a decade now. It initiated its dividend payments when Apple (AAPL) did as part of a wave of mature tech companies that started sharing the wealth with shareholders. The dividend is extremely safe with a payout ratio of roughly 50%. In addition, the company's current yield is attractive at 3%, and investors should expect future increases to be in line with the company's EPS growth rate.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, companies can return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks are extremely effective when the company is attractively valued. It should be exercised when the company has excess cash after dividends and growth investments. This is the case for Cisco which is transforming its business and still can afford to buy back almost a quarter of its shares in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio is standing at 14.7 when taking into account the consensus of analysts for 2022. This is the lowest valuation the company has traded for over the last twelve months, and with a P/E ratio below 15, Cisco might be attractively valued. While the company is not growing at double digits rates, the current valuation may still be attractive for a company with a solid mid to high single digits growth rate.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs emphasizes that Cisco is trading below its average valuation. Over the last two decades, the company has been trading for an average P/E of 18.3. Right now the company is trading for less than 15 times earnings. It is important to note though, that the forecasted growth rate is also lower than the average growth rate in the last two decades, which was 10%. Yet, I believe that the shares do not deserve such a discount especially when Cisco shows stability and resilience.

FAST Graphs

To conclude, Cisco unlike some of its software peers doesn't grow exponentially. The company is shifting its model towards software and still growing sales and EPS fueling both dividend increases and buybacks. This solid package of stable growth is trading for an attractive valuation in the current volatile market, and if Cisco has enough growth opportunities it will be a suitable dividend growth company for your portfolio.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is the new business model. Cisco is traditionally a hardware company, and hardware is usually sold for lower margins compared to software. Therefore, the company is shifting the business and the revenues towards subscription-based software revenues. Software revenues already account for more than 25% of the company's revenue, and 80% of these revenues are subscription-based.

Cisco Q2 Earnings

Moreover, the company has an extremely flexible balance sheet. The company has $11.5B in debt, but it also has on its balance sheet over $21B in cash and short-term investments. This is an opportunity as we see the volatility in the market and some companies suffer from a significant share price decline. Cisco is ready with a significant cash position and the ability to take on debt, and it will be able to acquire attractive companies that can support future growth.

Data by YCharts

The third opportunity is the margin of safety. The company is trading for less than 15 times its forward earnings. It leaves investors with some margin of safety if the guidance is lowered or if the market stays volatile. Investors in Cisco will enjoy the steady dividend payment and the margin of safety as they deal with a future storm due to market volatility.

Risks

The first risk is the competition. The technology sector sometimes looks not competitive and even monopolistic. However, this is only true for several unique companies. Most of the companies, Cisco included, are competing in a highly competitive environment. Cisco is facing competition especially due to its business transformation. While it is a renowned hardware company, it is still building its brand in the software business, which is significantly different.

In addition, since the company is not very experienced in the software business, it has to deal with execution risk. The company has so far transformed 30% of its revenues into software sales. The company is on-track to complete the shift, but it is far from being guaranteed. If the shift stalls it will have a profound impact on the company's guidance, and the expectation of investors, and will hurt the share price.

The last risk is the economic slowdown. There are growing concerns when it comes to the growth of the global economy. High inflation and higher rate pressure consumption, and we already saw the U.S economy contracting in Q1. Firms may be more reluctant to invest in IT when the level of uncertainty is higher, and growth is far from being guaranteed.

Conclusions

Cisco is another solid company that is so far successfully reinventing itself. The company is transforming its business model, and still slowly growing sales. EPS on the other hand is growing faster and has fueled the growth in dividends and buybacks. The shares are trading for what I believe to be an attractive valuation, and the software business model has room to grow and increase the income going forward.

The company has some risks, with the execution risk being unique to the company and not a cross-industry risk. Still, I believe that, so far, the management has proved to execution well. Therefore, I believe dividend growth investors should consider Cisco for their portfolio, and add more shares on future volatility dips.