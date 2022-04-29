ZZ3701/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is primarily known as a stock exchange company owning three exchanges in the United States, the eponymous Nasdaq as well as the Philadelphia and Boston Stock Exchanges. Nasdaq also owns several stock exchanges across Europe.

While Nasdaq obviously benefits from increased activity and interest in trading listings on their exchanges; Nasdaq is far from just an exchange operator. One of the benefits that Nasdaq gets to reap is all the data they are able to collect and sell to clients via data packages as well as various services and analytics.

Those data packages, services and analytics are very sticky revenue streams for Nasdaq which are now running at a $1.914 B annual run rate as of Q1 FY 2022.

NDAQ FY 2022 Q1 Presentation (NDAQ FY 2022 Q1 Presentation)

With Nasdaq's shares falling over 20% YTD it was time to take a look at how Nasdaq has performed as a business and to see if the valuation makes sense at this time.

Dividend History

I prefer to invest in businesses that have started returning cash to shareholders. One reason for that is that it typically means the business is generating plenty of cash from its operations which it can easily afford to send out to equity owners. Also using the dividend history as a screening tool helps to narrow down the universe of potential investment candidates.

Nasdaq Dividend History (NDAQ Investor Relations)

Nasdaq is a Dividend Contender with their dividend growth streak up to 10 years now. After recently announcing an 11% raise earlier this month they are on track to easily push that up to 11 years once 2022 completes.

Since Nasdaq initiated a dividend in 2012 year over year dividend growth has ranged from 4.9% to 55.2% with an average of 20.5% and a median of 14.0%.

There's been 8 rolling 3-year periods during their dividend growth streak with annualized dividend growth ranging from 7.5% to 36.0% with an average of 20.6% and a median of 19.4%.

During that same timeframe there's been 6 rolling 5-year periods with Nasdaq's annualized dividend growth rate ranging from 9.9% to 30.2% with an average of 20.2% and a median of 21.4%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates from Nasdaq since 2012 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2012 $0.39 2013 $0.52 33.33% 2014 $0.58 11.54% 2015 $0.90 55.17% 32.15% 2016 $1.210 34.44% 32.51% 2017 $1.460 20.66% 36.03% 30.21% 2018 $1.700 16.44% 23.61% 26.73% 2019 $1.850 8.82% 15.20% 26.11% 2020 $1.940 4.86% 9.94% 16.60% 2021 $2.110 8.76% 7.47% 11.76% 2022 $2.340 10.90% 8.15% 9.89% 19.62%

Source: Author; Data Source: Nasdaq Investor Relations

A company's dividend payout ratio can help to give insight into the safety of the dividend as well as the potential for future growth. The more stable the underlying earnings or cash flows of the business the higher a payout ratio can run while still being considered safe. And all else being equal a lower payout ratio allows for dividends to grow faster than the underlying business.

NDAQ Dividend Payout Ratios (NDAQ SEC filings)

The 10-year average net income payout ratio, excluding FY 2016, is 33.0% with the 5-year average at 39.5%. Meanwhile the average free cash flow payout ratios are 27.8% and 33.4%, respectively. Nasdaq's dividend is currently well covered by both profits and cash flow and doesn't appear to be at risk of reduction at this time.

Quantitative Quality

As a younger investor, relatively speaking, I'm not as focused on the current dividend cash flow rather I try to balance out my portfolio with lower yielding but likely higher growing businesses. Time, and compounding, are on my side; therefore, it's critical to find businesses that I believe have strong tailwinds to the core business and in turn to my dividend growth.

NDAQ Revenue Profits and Cash Flow (NDAQ SEC filings)

Nasdaq has shown steady revenue growth over the last decade, although there was a noticeable uptick in FY 2020. In total revenues have grown 88.7% over the last decade or 7.3% annualized. Gross profits rose 105.2% or 8.3% annualized during that same time.

Meanwhile operating profits improved by 111.2% or 8.7% annualized with operating cash flow climbing just 82.3% or 6.9% annualized. Surprisingly free cash flow was the laggard of the bunch increasing just 81.5% over the last decade or 6.8% annualized.

The rolling 5-year CAGRs for Nasdaq's revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow can be found in the following chart.

NDAQ 5 Year Financials CAGRs (NDAQ SEC filings)

I want to see stable or rising margins over time from the companies that I invest in. I prefer to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%.

NDAQ Margins (NDAQ SEC filings)

Nasdaq's margins haven't shown much improvement over the last decade; however, they have been consistent over that time. The 10-year average gross margin for Nasdaq is 42.0% with the 5-year average at 41.9%. Similarly Nasdaq's average free cash flow margins are 17.3% and 19.0%, respectively.

I also want to investigate the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC tells how well the business is able to generate free cash flow for every dollar of capital invested in the business. Once again I expect good businesses to be able to maintain at a minimum stable FCF ROICs and preferably rising levels over time.

NDAQ Free Cash Flow Returns (NDAQ SEC filings)

Nasdaq hasn't typically shown the highest levels of FCF ROIC during the last decade. The 10-year average FCF ROIC for Nasdaq is 7.5% with the 5-year average at 8.4%.

To understand how Nasdaq uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

NDAQ Free Cash Flows (NDAQ SEC filings)

Nasdaq has been able to generate a total of $7.2 B in FCF over the last decade which is quite impressive for a company that carried a market capitalization less than $6 B a decade ago. Nasdaq has also paid out a total of $2.1 B to shareholders in dividends over that time which puts the cumulative FCFaD at a hefty $5.1 B.

Nasdaq has also spent a net total of $3.0 B repurchasing shares cumulatively during the last decade. That puts the 10-year FCFaDB at $2.1 B.

Shares repurchases are another way that management teams can return excess cash to shareholders. When share repurchases are done at cheap valuations, relative to the future value trajectory of the business, they can create tremendous value for remaining shareholders.

NDAQ Shares Outstanding (NDAQ SEC filings)

Despite committing a net total of $3.0 B in cumulative buybacks over the last decade the share count is down just 2.4% in total or 0.3% annualized.

When I purchase shares in a company my intention is to own the stake for a period measured in years or decades. As such, I want to make sure my equity stake is not at risk due to excessive leverage.

NDAQ Debt to Capitalization (NDAQ SEC filings)

When examining the debt-to-capitalization ratio I want to see stable levels over time with any significant changes, primarily to higher levels, being looked at closer. Nasdaq's debt-to-capitalization ratio has been climbing during the last decade with the significant jumps in FY 2016 and FY 2020 coinciding with the International Securities Exchange and Verafin, respectively.

Nasdaq's 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio is 38% with the 5-year average at 44%.

I also want to see how the ratio of debt for a business versus a variety of income or cash flow metrics. These debt ratios let you know how quickly the company could de-lever should the interest rate environment change.

NDAQ Debt Ratios (NDAQ SEC filings)

Nasdaq's 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 2.4x, 2.8x, and 4.1x, respectively. Meanwhile the 5-year averages are 2.6x, 3.0x, and 4.2x. Nasdaq's debt levels appear manageable at this time.

Valuation

While Nasdaq is a company that I'm interested in owning, I always check in on the valuation to see if shares are attractively valued. To do so I incorporate a minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis in order to determine potential fair value ranges.

A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will generate over a given time period. You then apply a reasonable expected terminal or exit multiple on those future earnings in order to determine the expected market value of the business in the future and calculate your expected return. If the expected return is greater than your minimum threshold for investment then you can proceed with purchasing the stake.

Analysts expect Nasdaq to show FY 2022 EPS of $7.85 and FY 2023 EPS of $8.43. They also expect Nasdaq to be able to grow EPS at a 7.9% rate during the next 5 years. I then assumed that Nasdaq's EPS growth would slow to 5.0% annually for the following 5 years.

In order to determine a reasonable expected terminal multiple I like to see how investors have historically valued Nasdaq. During the last decade, Nasdaq has typically traded between roughly 12.5x and 30.0x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis I'll examine exit multiples spanning that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Nasdaq could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonable estimates of how the future plays out. Returns assume that dividends are paid and raised along the timeline that Nasdaq has typically followed and that dividends will target a 30% payout ratio. Returns assume that shares are purchased for $162.55, Thursday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 18.0% 11.8% 25 13.6% 9.9% 20 8.5% 7.5% 15 2.3% 4.6% 10 -5.8% 0.8%

Source: Author

Additionally I use the MARR analysis framework to determine what price I could pay today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. For Nasdaq I'll examine 10%, 9% and 8% IRRs.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $227 $191 $236 $208 $246 $226 25 $191 $163 $198 $177 $207 $192 20 $155 $134 $161 $145 $168 $158 15 $119 $106 $123 $114 $128 $124 10 $83 $77 $86 $83 $89 $90

Source: Author

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method predicated on the belief that investors will value a business around a normalized dividend yield level. For Nasdaq I'll use the 3-year average yield as a proxy for fair value.

Nasdaq Dividend Yield Theory (Nasdaq Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance)

Nasdaq shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 1.48% compared to the 3-year average forward dividend yield of 1.52%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to reverse engineer what current market valuation implies about the future growth, cash flows and margins of the business. In other words it can be used to see what you have to believe about the business' future in order for it to generate the cash flows necessary to support the current valuation.

I use a simplified DCF model based on revenue growth, an initial free cash flow margin of 33.2% that increases to 36.0% during the forecast period, and a terminal growth rate of 4.0%.

Using that model, Nasdaq needs to grow net revenues by 10.2% annualized from FY 2022 through FY 2031 when discounting the cash flows at a 10% rate. Reducing the discount rate to 8% lowers the required revenue growth rate during the forecast period to 4.4% annualized.

Conclusion

Nasdaq is a company that I'm intrigued by as it's essentially a toll road on trading and market data. Growth has been solid for Nasdaq during the last decade through both organic growth as well as acquisitions. Nasdaq has also done an impressive job growing their ARR from $1.76 B in Q1 FY 2021 up to $1.91 B for Q1 FY 2022.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $144 and $175. When looking 5-years out with a 10% IRR threshold and a terminal multiple between 20x and 25x the MARR analysis suggests a fair value range between $155 and $191. Lowering the return threshold to 8% while utilizing the same 20x to 25x terminal multiple increases the fair value range to $168 to $207.

The reverse DCF models suggest that 10% returns are less likely from here given the aggressive required revenue growth unless you believe margins will improve faster than forecast with the model. However, 8% returns do appear very achievable with just modest revenue growth assumptions.

Nasdaq's shares are down over 22% YTD which has drastically altered the value proposition. I don't think Nasdaq is all that cheap; however, I do think it's in the realm of fair value at current levels. For a well-entrenched marketplace such as Nasdaq that bumps it higher up on the potential buy list.