Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is an amazing company that we previously covered here. Back then, we thought shares were a 'Buy', but they have since lost about 30% of their value. We see some minor issues, but not any really good reason for this decrease, so we are updating our opinion to 'Strong Buy'.

Profit margins have remained strong, both comfortably above their 10-year averages. Although the operating margin did dip a little bit in the last quarter.

Perhaps what is worrying to some investors is the deceleration in revenue growth, although it remains above its historical average of ~8%. We think this deceleration is probably just temporary as the company is benefiting from a number of tailwinds, which we will go into more details below.

Analysts have also become a little less enthusiastic about earnings growth for the company, reducing the long-term EPS growth estimates to 10% from 15% previously. Our opinion is that analysts overreacted to the revenue growth deceleration, and once this recovers, they will probably increase EPS growth in their models again.

Financials

Trimble reported a solid 2021 financial year, with diluted earnings per share growing 19% over the previous year, revenue up 16%, and free cash flow up 14%.

Growth Drivers

As previously mentioned, we believe the company has a number of tailwinds that should re-accelerate revenue growth. Its main markets of construction, agriculture and transportation are all undergoing technology driven transformations. Trimble's value proposition delivers productivity and sustainability, and this should remain a secular growth catalyst. The image below gives some examples of how Trimble's technology has a positive impact on these industries, and also reduces resource consumption and greenhouse gases.

Beyond the core industries that Trimble serves, there is another group of emerging industries that should provide a lot of future growth. These are rail, forestry, water & electric utilities, and field service management. All the industries Trimble serves share common platforms and enabling technologies, allowing the company and its customers to benefit from economies of scale and operating leverage. This leverage of common platforms is an important competitive advantage for Trimble.

Trimble is also divesting non-core businesses to focus on its strategic products and services, such as expansion of the machine control as a service offering outside North America. In total Trimble divested 3 businesses in 2021 and 4 businesses in 2020.

Another source of growth are the new services and technologies being developed by the company, with an increasing R&D budget. For the trailing twelve months R&D was 14.7% of non-GAAP revenue, with more than 65% targeted to software development. These R&D investments have fueled recurring revenue growth, which grew 9% (12% organic) to reach an annualized run rate of ~$1.41 billion.

Balance Sheet

A combination of debt reduction and increasing earnings have brought leverage to a low level of ~1.69x debt to EBITDA. This should allow for bolt-on acquisitions and significant re-investment in the business. As we have already seen, the company is increasing its R&D spend, and it now has the balance sheet to fund significant acquisitions should it choose to do so.

Net total long-term debt has been reduced to $967 million, and the company continues to keep a good-sized cash and equivalents buffer of $325 million.

Valuation

While shares might not be a crazy bargain, we would argue they are cheap for such a high-quality business. After trading at relatively high valuations, shares are now a lot closer to their historical averages. For example, looking at EV/Revenues, shares are currently at 4.9x, versus a ten-year average of 3.9x. The forward EV/Revenues is 4.4x.

EV/EBITDA is even closer to its historical average, with this ratio at 22x compared to a ten-year average of 20.5x and a forward EV/EBITDA of 18x.

Analysts are predicting earnings per share to continue growing at a healthy rate, and we believe these estimates to be conservative given the tailwinds the company is benefiting from, and the potential of M&A upside with its strong balance sheet.

Based on analysts' estimates for the coming years, shares are trading at a 22x price/earnings multiple of fiscal 2022 estimated earnings of $2.88 per share, and only 18.4x earnings estimates for fiscal year 2024.

2022 Guidance

For 2022 the company is guiding for organic revenue growth in the high single digits to low teens. Organic annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is guided to grow mid-teens by the end of the year. Non-GAAP gross profit margins are guided flat to up slightly for the full year. Free cash flow should be more than 100% non-GAAP net income.

Strong demand is expected to continue across its end markets, but the supply environment is likely to remain challenged, with cost inflation impacting gross margins through at least the first half of 2022.

Risks

We do not see any risks that we would consider particularly important, and it seems investors agree given the extremely low short interest in the shares at only ~0.72%. The company has a rock-solid balance sheet, and together with its strong cash flows and profitability give the company an Altman Z-score well over 3.0, at 5.15. The biggest risk we see is further revenue deceleration that could cause a re-rating in the shares.

Conclusion

Trimble's valuation has become quite compelling, and while it might not look like a value stock it is important to remember that this is considered a growth stock with multiple tailwinds behind it. Despite the moderating growth we continue to see shares as undervalued, and believe current prices offer attractive entry point. With the increased focus on resource use reduction, sustainability, and the new markets Trimble is starting to serve, we see a long growth runway for the company.