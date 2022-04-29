jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For investors interested in companies that are dedicated to providing business-to-business distribution of maintenance, repair, and operating products and services to various parts of the world, few companies have been around as long as and have grown to as large as W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW). Not only does the company have a long operating history; it also boasts a consistent increase in revenue year after year. Though its bottom line has been a bit more volatile, the general trend there has been mostly positive also. In all, I acknowledge the company as a high-quality operator. But I also believe that shares of the business are probably more or less fairly valued. And absent some surge in profitability that we don't currently anticipate and/or unless we see shares drop materially, I don't see that picture changing anytime soon.

Recent Performance Has Been Great

The last time I wrote an article about W.W. Grainger was in January of this year. In that article, I recognized the company as a quality operator in its space. The consistent revenue growth achieved by the firm was appealing to me, and cash flows looked robust. But at the end of the day, citing the high trading multiples of the stock, I said that shares of the business were rather lofty. My general conclusion was that the stock was, at best, fairly valued. But I also left open the possibility that the stock might be overpriced. Ultimately, however, I rated it a 'hold', believing that it would probably generate returns for investors that were similar to the market over an extended timeframe. So far, it seems I was too harsh on the business. While the S&P 500 has experienced a drop of 7.4%, shares of W.W. Grainger have generated a return for investors of 3.2%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This return disparity was not without cause. For starters, the company finished off the 2021 fiscal year with strength. When I last wrote about the firm, management had only released data covering the first nine months of its 2021 fiscal year. At that time, sales were 9.1% higher than they were one year earlier. For 2021 as a whole, sales totaled $13.02 billion. That translates to a 10.4% increase over the $11.80 billion generated for 2020. That signified strength for the final quarter of the year. But that wasn't all. The firm also finished out strong from a profitability perspective, generating net income of $1.04 billion. That compared favorably to the $695 million generated in 2020. It was also 23% higher than the $849 million the company generated in 2019.

There are, of course, other profitability metrics to pay attention to. One of these would be operating cash flow. This metric actually did worse year over year, falling from $1.12 billion in 2020 to $937 million in 2021. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business also rose, climbing from $1.54 billion in 2020 to $1.77 billion in 2021. By all accounts, the company's top and bottom lines were stronger in 2021 than they had ever been before.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The good news for investors is that this strength continued into this year. For the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales came in at $3.65 billion. This translated to an 18.3% increase over the $3.08 billion generated one year earlier. In addition to beating what the company achieved in 2021, the company's top line also trumped analysts' expectations for the quarter of $3.56 billion. Management chalked much of this increase up to an 11.5% rise in volume, a category that also includes differences in product mix. The company also benefited to the tune of 6.4% from higher pricing. Meanwhile, foreign exchange fluctuations hit the business some, with an ultimate impact totaling 1.5% of sales.

As revenue rose year over year, so too did profitability. Net income came in at $366 million. That compares to the $238 million the company generated one year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company generated a profit of $7.07. Analysts, meanwhile, were anticipating profits of just $6.15 per share. Other profitability metrics were also promising. Operating cash flow, for instance, grew from $294 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $343 million this year. And EBITDA for the company expanded from $409 million to $595 million.

When it comes to the company's 2022 fiscal year, management is now expecting even stronger results than they were before. The current expectation is for revenue to total between $14.5 billion and $14.9 billion. That compares to the prior expectation of between $14.1 billion and $14.5 billion. At the midpoint, sales should be about 12.9% higher than they were in 2021. Earnings per share are also expected to rise, coming in at between $25 and $27 per share. The prior expectation was for profitability of between $23.50 and $25.50 per share. Put in absolute dollar terms, and using midpoint expectations for the company, we should see net profits of around $1.33 billion. Management also anticipates operating cash flow of between $1.15 billion and $1.35 billion. This compares to the prior expectation of between $1.10 billion and $1.30 billion. No estimate was given when it came to EBITDA, but a proper approximation, using the increase in operating cash flow as a proxy, would be for a reading of $2.37 billion. It's also worth noting that management still expects to buy back between $600 million and $800 million worth of stock this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, we can easily price the company. Using our 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24.1. That compares to my forward multiple for 2021 when I last wrote about the business of 25.7. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 18.2. That's down from the 23.3 that I forecasted in my last article. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiples should be 15.3. That's almost identical to the 15.4 I previously forecasted. If, instead, we rely on 2022 estimates, shares look cheaper in two of the three approaches. The price to earnings multiple would be 18.9. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 20.1. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 11.5. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I compared it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2.3 to a high of 15.8. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 1.8 to 9.3. In both of these cases, W.W. Grainger was the most expensive of the group. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 3.6 to 232.9. In this scenario, four of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA W.W. Grainger 24.1 18.2 15.3 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 2.3 4.8 1.8 Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) 15.8 14.9 9.3 Hudson Technologies (HDSN) 9.8 232.9 7.4 Marubeni Corporation (OTCPK:MARUY) 5.5 4.5 5.2 Barloworld Limited (OTCPK:BRRAY) 7.6 3.6 5.2

Takeaway

Right now, it's clear to me that W.W. Grainger is doing quite well for itself and its shareholders. I clearly underestimated the company and I also acknowledge that shares are looking cheaper than they did despite the share price rising in recent months. Relative to its peers, this firm most definitely is pricey. But a premium to peers could be worth it if the fundamentals are supportive of such a premium. Still, I would make the case that the stock is probably solidly fairly valued at this time. I don't think there is a chance of the stock being overpriced in current conditions. But I don't think it has gotten cheap enough to warrant tremendous upside moving forward. As such, I would still rate the company a 'hold' prospect at this time.