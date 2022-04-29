RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported excellent FQ2'22 earnings, which triggered a 9.69% rally in its stock prices on 28 April 2022, from $135.10 to $148.19. The good news was very much welcomed by many tech investors, given the lackluster performance by Intel (INTC), though AMSL (ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) had performed better than expected in their latest earnings call. In addition, despite the ongoing Ukraine war, many investors were convinced of QCOM's capabilities moving forward, given its stellar execution in FQ2'22 and its promising guidance for FQ3'22.

We will discuss what the future holds for QCOM. In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous articles, which would help you better understand QCOM's market opportunities.

Qualcomm: $700 Billion Market Opportunity - Why We Are Buying

QCOM Reported An Excellent FQ2'22 In The Face Of Adversity

QCOM Revenue, Net Income, and Gross Margin

S&P Capital IQ

For FQ2'22, QCOM reported excellent revenues of $11.16B, representing an increase of 4.2% QoQ and 40.5% YoY. In addition, the company reported a net income of $2.93B, representing an increase of 166% YoY. QCOM also maintained its impressive gross margins at 58.4% in FQ2'22, representing an improvement by 1.7 percentage points YoY. It is mostly attributed to the robust demand for its "premium and higher-priced instruments."

QCOM Revenue By Segment

S&P Capital IQ

It is evident from the chart that despite the ongoing supply chain issues globally, QCOM managed to deliver impressive revenue growth, with the Handset segment still accounting for the majority at 56.7% with revenues of $6.33B in FQ2'22. It represented an increase of 5.8% QoQ and 55.5% YoY.

Given that QCOM expected YoY growth of over 50% for the segment in FY2022, it is evident that there is still robust demand for premium Android handsets outfitted with Snapdragon globally. These are mostly attributed to next-generational 4G and 5G phones, such as Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones and devices from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor that are based in China. Given that Android phone users accounted for over 70.97% of all smartphones used globally as of March 2022, we expect QCOM to continue its stellar performance moving forward, especially since the company supplies 75% of Samsung's latest devices. Though there might still be temporary headwinds from the ongoing lockdowns in China, we do not expect much impact, given that China only accounts for 20% of its business.

In addition, QCOM reported excellent demand for its Automotive and IoT segments at $0.34B and $1.72B for the quarter. The Automotive segment reported a healthy increase of 30.7% QoQ and 41.6% YoY, with an increased pipeline worth over $16B in FQ2'22. It is an increase of 23% QoQ, representing increased demand for the Snapdragon Digital Chassis from 27 global automakers worldwide, including BMW, General Motors (GM), Hyundai, Ferrari, Volvo, Honda, and others.

Furthermore, given QCOM'S collaboration with Stellantis, we expect increased utilization of the former's automotive and 5G platforms in the latter's 14 brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Given QCOM's suite of flexible and scalable automotive platforms, it is evident that the company's product will be well-positioned for continued growth and adoption. It will be further aided by the joint development of QCOM's Snapdragon Ride platform with BMW's automated drive software, which can also be easily adapted to other OEMs across different tiers.

In the meantime, QCOM's consumer IoT segment had an even better growth at 16.2% QoQ and 60.7% YoY. Again, this was mostly attributed to the flagship products from the Android tablet and Windows laptop markets, such as Samsung, Lenovo, HP, and Opel. These premium/ high-tier devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S8 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13S with Snapdragon 8CX Gen 3 Windows on ARM compute platform, should be seeing strong demand, given the currently common remote work and school arrangements globally.

On the other hand, QCOM's Industrial IoT also benefited massively post-COVID-19 pandemic, which had driven significant demand for stable and fast WiFi networks globally. In addition, the company reported that FQ2'22 was also a busy quarter for handheld devices for warehousing, logistics, health care industries, and robotics platforms. As a result, we expect QCOM's Industrial IoT to be a strong revenue driver, once the segment gains momentum and global supply constraints ease.

Though both QCOM's Automotive and IoT segments are still in the early innings of growth, it is evident that demand is slowly picking up, thereby diversifying QCOM's future business lines beyond the conventional 5G and Handset capabilities. QCOM CFO, Akash Palkhiwala, said:

We can no longer be defined just as a communications company serving one industry, rather, Qualcomm is a leading connected processor company for the intelligent edge serving multiple new end markets and enabling the growth of the cloud-connected economy. (Seeking Alpha)

QCOM Will Continue To Deliver In FY2022

QCOM Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

For the next two years, QCOM is expected to report revenue growth at a CAGR of 13.26%. For FY2022, consensus estimates that the company will report revenues of $44.29B and a net income of $14.37B, representing impressive increases of 31.9% and 58.9% YoY, respectively. QCOM is also expected to improve its net income margin over time, from 26.9% in FY2021 to 32.4% in FY2022. In addition, the company also provided excellent guidance in the range of $10.5B to $11.3B for FQ3'22 revenues, representing increases of 1.2% QoQ and 40.1% YoY. The projected revenue will comprise QCT and QTL revenues with the upper guidance of $9.6B and $1.6B, representing excellent YoY growths of 48.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

QCOM Revenue Guidance For FQ3'22

QCOM Press Release

So, Is QCOM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

QCOM is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.63x and NTM P/E of 11.41x, lower than its 3Y mean of 4.71x and 18.16x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $148.19 on 28 April 2022, down 23% from its 52-week high of $193.58. As a result of its excellent performance in FQ2'22 and elevated revenue guidance for FQ3'22 against consensus estimates of $9.99B, consensus estimates also rate QCOM stock as attractive now.

Though current prices are slightly elevated at 21.2% from its 52-week low of $122.17, there is still a margin of 33.84% to an average price target of $198. Given its excellent growth strategy and expanding relevance in the semiconductor market, we expect QCOM to perform well as a key tech stock for long-term investors.

Therefore, we rate QCOM stock as a Buy.