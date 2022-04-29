Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reported earnings which showed strong growth in spite of inflationary pressures. CMG offers both its customers and investors a similar investment thesis: high quality at a great price. The company continues to grow both its top and bottom lines quite rapidly as it benefits from strong comparable sales growth. The stock might not appear cheap at 46x forward earnings, but I explain why operating leverage makes the stock much cheaper than it appears. I rate the stock a buy for those looking for a company that can buck inflationary headwinds.

It appears that investors had already expected CMG to deliver strong results in an inflationary environment, as evidenced by the steady stock price.

It appears that investors - and consumers - have all but forgotten the E. coli issues of 2015. Now trading just around $1,470 per share, the stock is delivering the fundamentals needed for another run higher.

Did Chipotle Beat Earnings?

CMG’s results comfortably beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

The beats were not huge but were nonetheless impressive for a restaurant company especially considering the current uncertainty in the market.

What To Expect After Earnings?

These results showed that investors do not need to worry about market volatility and inflation slowing down the CMG growth story. In the current market, investors have been fleeing less certain tech stocks and flocking towards more certain names. That certainty can be earned through strong profit margins, consistent results, and an easy-to-understand growth story - all of which CMG has. While the stock is not obviously cheap here, that attractive combination may provide all it takes for more upside ahead.

CMG Stock Key Metrics

In the quarter, CMG saw revenue increase 16% to $2 billion, powered by both new store openings as well as an impressive 9% comparable sales number.

CMG has made great progress on digitizing its business, with digital sales now making up 41.9% of food and beverage revenue.

The company was able to mildly increase overall operating margin from 9.3% to 9.4%, but that was more due to corporate efficiencies. On a restaurant level, operating margin declined 160 basis points to 20.7%. Higher wages and food costs more than offset price increases.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $5.70, an increase of 6.3% from the prior year.

The company authorized another $300 million of share repurchases - it is important to note that because the company leases substantially most of its store base, growth by increasing store count is not capital intensive.

The company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion net cash, which is especially impressive considering that CMG can likely sustain net leverage moving forward. For reference, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) has debt to EBITDA of 5.5x as of the end of 2021.

For the second quarter, CMG has guided for comparable sales to accelerate to 10% to 12%. CMG expects to open up to 235 new stores this year - for reference the company had 2,966 restaurants open at the end of 2021. 2022 is shaping up to be another year of strong growth for the company.

Is Chipotle Stock A Fair Valuation?

Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the stock with an average rating of 4.27 out of 5.

The average price target of $1,898 represents 29% potential upside.

The stock might not present that much potential upside, but the downside may be more limited due to the clear-cut growth story and consistent profits.

What Is Chipotle's Long-Term Outlook?

Over the long term, consensus estimates call for robust earnings growth to continue over the next five years.

We can see below that this growth is expected to largely come from operating leverage.

CMG appears to have built-in growth through both increasing same store sales as well as adding new stores. While the store count may be getting saturated at nearly 3,000 stores as of the end of 2021, CMG is still able to increase its store count by around 8% annually. While CMG might not look that cheap, its growth runway appears highly visible over the medium term.

Is CMG Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At recent prices, CMG is trading at 46x forward earnings estimates. That might not look cheap, but let me explain why Wall Street analysts are nonetheless so excited about the stock. A chicken burrito bowl costs around $9.15 from my neighborhood Chipotle. That seems too cheap, though the company is still profitable nonetheless. The thing is, the company’s net margin is quite low at 8.7% as of full year 2021 results. That low margin means that the company has great operating leverage potential. Let’s say we think that prices can increase by 10% - in the case of the chicken burrito bowl, that would lead to a price of $10.07 each. That 10% increase in prices would be compared against $7.5 billion of 2021 revenue versus $653 million of net income, leading to a 115% increase in the bottom line. In other words, the company would be generating more than double its earnings power from just a 10% price increase. I could see CMG repricing its items by at least 50%, which would lead to a bottom line increase of 570%. I can see the prices increasing steadily over the long term - has anyone noticed that McDonald’s (MCD) Big Mac has increased in price by 50% over the last 10 years alone? That operating leverage is not without risks, however, as it can work to the downside as well. When CMG suffered its E. coli issues in 2015, the company saw sales drop 13.3% in 2016 but net income drop 95%. Key to this bullish thesis is that CMG remains relevant and popular. I expect a large part of its popularity is due to its perception of being a healthy alternative - the company’s prospects may suffer if it loses that perception. My view is that such a situation seems unlikely considering how basic the ingredients are, but the future is uncertain. I can see the stock re-rating based on projected earnings after a 10% increase in prices. If we assume a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), then CMG might trade at 72x earnings (equating to a 36x multiple after a 10% price increase), representing a stock price of $2,270. That suggests upside of 54% over the next 12 months. I rate the stock a buy as the growth story remains intact with numerous levers for ongoing growth.