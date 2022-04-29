MediaProduction/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a fundamentally sound company that is well-positioned to benefit from a range of macro trends and that has significant growth potential, especially in the data center space. Its shares have dropped quite a lot in recent months, however -- buyers were too greedy at some points in 2021, and it looks like some investors are in panic mode today. Advanced Micro Devices at well below $90 looks like a very solid long-term investment for those that can stomach pronounced volatility in the near term.

What The Market Worries About

Advanced Micro Devices is exposed to a range of industries. This includes data centers, personal computers, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and so on. Naturally, not all of these will be doing great at the same time. In recent months, investors have started to worry about some potentially negative developments, although I personally believe that these fears might be overblown as I'll lay out here. The price of cryptocurrencies has come down in the very recent past, for example, on the back of rising interest rates. This means that mining cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum has become less attractive, which reduces demand for AMD's GPUs that can be used for that (note: GPUs are not used for Bitcoin mining).

A downturn in personal computer sales is another macro item that could hurt AMD's near-term sales outlook, although I do not believe that this will be especially impactful. High inflation means that some consumers have less cash available to spend on discretionary items such as PCs, and the Fed's tightening might induce an economic slowdown, which could hurt PC demand from businesses and corporations. These trends might lead to lower PC sales in the future, but this must not necessarily be a huge negative for AMD. In the following chart we see how global PC sales have performed in recent years:

statista.com

PC sales rose by just 15% between 2006 and 2020, and are actually down in the 2010 to 2020 time frame, dropping by more than 20% in that decade. Still, AMD has managed to grow its revenue by more than 200% over the last decade, according to YCharts, which shows that AMD's success is not closely tied to the overall PC market at all. Instead, other factors are way more important for AMD's ongoing success. This includes other business lines such as data centers, of course, but even in the PC business, AMD's market share performance and average sales price are more important factors than the overall number of personal computers sold around the world.

Advanced Micro Devices also benefitted from the rise of gaming in recent years. Consumers invested more in gaming equipment, particularly during the pandemic. With the pandemic coming to an end and consumers going out more often, these pandemic tailwinds for the gaming industries have ceased to exist. This results in a not very strong sales outlook for the current year compared to the pandemic-juiced 2020 and 2021, but I believe that this is more of a short-term issue. In the end, the megatrend of more time and money being spent on gaming will remain in place, even if 2022 is somewhat of an outlier because many consumers will want to go out and experience stuff following two years where they didn't do that. Forecasts see the global gaming market grow by 9% annually through 2030 (the base year is 2021), which implies that AMD's gaming exposure will be a positive in the long run, even though 2022 will likely not be an overly strong year for that business -- but for long-term investors, this shouldn't be too much of an issue.

In short, there are some potential headwinds, but none of them seem to be company-breaking at all. In fact, both AMD's management, as well as analysts, are continuing to predict a strong 2022, which is why the huge share price drop from $164 per share to $85 seems overdone. AMD has lost almost half of its market value, despite the fact that earnings per share and revenue estimates have not moved down over the last six months:

Seeking Alpha

There were 12 up revisions for AMD's EPS over the last three months, versus just one down revision. Even better, there were 13 revenue upward revisions in the same time frame, with zero downward revisions. The EPS consensus estimate trend in the above chart also clearly shows that estimates for all years (2022 to 2025) are materially higher than they were half a year and even three months ago. When we consider this, the steep share price is quite surprising and the share price slump seems overblown. This doesn't mean that AMD was a good buy half a year ago in the $150s or even $160s -- it wasn't.

Chasing a stock that had run up quite a lot and that was valued at a rather expensive valuation was a mistake back then. But today, with the business performing even better than expected and the share price being cut in half, it doesn't look like greed is a factor any longer -- instead, the share price performance is more reminiscent of panic or (potentially overblown) fears.

Strong Underlying Business Progress

The company continues to deliver highly compelling results despite these potential headwinds. In its most recent quarter, AMD grew its revenue by a massive 49% year over year. Importantly, this does not yet include the impact of the Xilinx acquisition that AMD closed in February 2022. Thanks to this very strong revenue performance, Advanced Micro Devices also was able to grow its profits at a hefty pace. Earnings per share totaled $0.92, which was up by 77% year over year. The company was able to grow its profits faster than its revenue thanks to the impact of operating leverage, and due to the fact that a tight chip market allowed AMD and many of its peers to increase their margins compared to prior years.

For 2022, the outlook is quite positive. AMD's CEO Lisa Su stated (emphasis added):

Each of our businesses performed extremely well, with data center revenue doubling year-over-year driven by growing adoption of AMD EPYC processors across cloud and enterprise customers. We expect another year of significant growth in 2022 as we ramp our current portfolio and launch our next generation of PC, gaming and data center products.

While the market seems to be quite fearful when it comes to AMD's near-term outlook, executives that know the company better than anyone seem very confident. I do believe that what executives are saying is right -- the near-term outlook is far from bad. New product launches will result in another year of healthy growth, and the Xilinx acquisition (that had not yet been closed when Lisa Su made this statement during the earnings presentation) should further improve the near-term outlook.

Datacenter demand will remain very strong in almost any environment, even if inflation and a potential economic downturn might put some pressure on PC sales. Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (FB), and many more will continue to invest in new data centers, and AMD's product lineup is attractive, showcased by the fact that the company has gained considerable market share in this space. With the data center business being especially profitable for AMD, its strong outlook should more than offset potential headwinds in other areas such as personal computers.

Analysts are predicting earnings per share of $4.03 for the current year, which means that AMD is trading at just 21x net profits today. That's a rather inexpensive valuation for a technologically strong company that is benefitting from macro megatrends and that is growing at a rapid pace. I have not always been a bull on AMD -- I think valuation is important. In June 2021, I argued AMD was attractive in this bullish report, but switched to a more neutral stance as AMD rose higher and higher. When I argued AMD was too expensive in this article in November 2021, some commentators argued that I was not "getting" the company and that the high valuation wasn't an issue. Shares have fallen 45% since then, and they are now much more attractively valued. In fact, AMD now trades at a valuation that is almost in line with how the broad market is valued, despite the fact that AMD has an above-average long-term outlook.

Risks To Consider

AMD isn't a risk-less investment, of course. An escalating China-Taiwan conflict would hurt the company a lot due to its reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), for example. I personally do not think that a war between China and Taiwan is very likely in the foreseeable future, but if it were to happen, AMD and other TSM-reliant companies would feel a huge disturbance in their operations.

If competitors come up with more attractive designs, AMD could lose market share in important markets -- but it does not look like this will be an issue in the foreseeable future. With Intel (INTC) investing heavily in R&D and new technologies, it might come up with more competitive products in the latter half of the 2020s, however. Investors should thus keep an eye on market share trends and new product announcements from AMD and its peers.

Takeaway

Investors were greedy when they bought AMD well above $100, and at prices as high as $160. But with AMD trading for just $85 right now, which makes for an undemanding 21x earnings multiple, it looks like fear is way more prevalent than greed today, at least when it comes to AMD's shares. Buffett tells us to be greedy when others are fearful, and it thus could make sense to move into AMD right now -- it clearly is a way better investment than it was at any point in the recent past, as its underlying progress continues while its valuation has come down quite a lot.

I thus rate AMD a buy right now, although more downside potential is possible of course. Moving into a position in several tranches could thus be an opportune choice, as AMD has not necessarily bottomed out yet.