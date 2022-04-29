RB Stocker/iStock via Getty Images

1Q22 Summary

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) reported 1Q22 revenue of $27.9 billion (+7% YoY/+10% CC) that missed consensus of $28.2 billion while EPS of $2.72 beat by $0.17. Operating expenses of $19.4 billion outgrew revenue by a wide margin with a 31% YoY increase, leading to a materially lower operating margin of 31% vs. 43% in 1Q21. Net income of $7.5 billion saw a 21% YoY decline with a net margin of 27% vs. 36% last year. Capex for the quarter was $5.5 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers and offices.

How's the advertising business?

While margins took a dive in Q1, user growth saw slight re-acceleration with DAUs of 1.96 billion (+1.6% QoQ vs. -0.1% QoQ last quarter) and Family daily active users of 2.87 billion vs. 2.82 billion in 4Q21. In Q1, Family of Apps generated revenue of $27.2 billion (+6% YoY), a notable slowdown attributable to slower ad spend in North America (lower impressions) and Europe (meaningful deceleration after start of Ukraine war and suspension of business in Russia). The weakness in Western regions was offset by solid growth in APAC (+20%) and RoW (+21%).

Facebook continues the transition towards Reels (short-form videos that compete against Tik Tok and YouTube Shorts) that currently monetize at a lower rate than Feed, Stories and longer-form videos with in-stream ads. While still early as a revenue contributor, Reels already make up >20% of time on Instagram and management believes the transition will be similar to the trajectory of desktop to mobile in 2012 and Feed to Instagram Stories in 2018.

For 2Q22, Meta expects revenue of $28 billion to $30 billion (flat YoY/up 3% ex-FX) and global MAU to be flat to down sequentially due to loss of users in Russia.

Updates on Apple's iOS headwinds?

Apple's iOS privacy updates continue to pose challenges in both ad targeting and measurement as signals from certain user behavior off-site are now lost. It's worth noting that both targeting and measurement have a symbiotic relationship so if the quality of one drops, the quality of the other deteriorates. To date, Facebook is investing in AI tools to help advertisers target audiences with less user data (targeting) and has closed some underreporting gap but the remaining portion will take longer (measurement).

Going forward, it's unlikely that future iOS privacy updates will make things easier at Facebook and one can rest assured that there'll be no more use of mobile IDs for targeting as Android is also looking to follow the same path as iOS. For Facebook, besides investing in new technology to address ongoing privacy challenges, other solutions include closing the loop by keeping users on-site (e.g. Click-to-Messaging ads) and continue leveraging its massive first-party data.

What about the Metaverse?

Later this year, Horizon will launch a web version to allow users to join the metaverse without a headset, and Meta Quest will release a higher-end version (Project Cambria) to focus on work use cases. Other ongoing developments include eye & face tracking technology to allow user avatars to make eye contact and facial expressions more naturally in the metaverse.

In Q1, Reality Labs generated revenue of $695 million (+30% YoY) driven by Quest 2 sales, while operating loss came in at $3 billion. Bottom line, the metaverse is still an early day venture with management expecting the investment phase to be much longer than the monetization phase. This means lots of operating expenses that will continue to weigh on margins.

Thoughts on the stock

Before earnings, shares were trading at relatively depressed levels at 14x forward P/E and it appears that markets are now trying to re-establish a bullish scenario by sending the stock up 18% as of writing. However, the fundamental outlook of Meta remains concerning as the company is facing a number of challenges both internally (heavy spending on the metaverse that will be a bottom-line drag) and externally (reopening headwinds, mobile OS privacy updates, etc.). Therefore, it's my view that the combination of slower revenue growth, margin pressure and macro uncertainty would argue for a cautious stance on the stock aka staying on the sidelines. In digital advertising, my top picks are Alphabet (GOOG) and The Trade Desk (TTD).

