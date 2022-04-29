tracielouise/E+ via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and one of the first companies to report its results is Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM). Overall, the company had a solid quarter, producing ~660,600 ounces of gold, or ~806,300 ounces if adjusting for the timing of the merger closing. Meanwhile, costs came in well below the industry average, with Agnico reporting a ~42% AISC margin. Given Agnico's unique combination of jurisdictional safety, high margins, and peer-leading growth, I see this ~18% pullback in the stock as a buying opportunity.

Agnico Eagle Operations (Company Presentation)

Agnico Eagle Mines ("Agnico") released its Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~660,600 ounces, or ~806,300 ounces, when adjusting for the timing of the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold closing (just 52 days of production vs. a full quarter). This represented a meaningful increase from ~509,000 ounces produced in Q1 2021, helped by the addition of 3 new operations, but with a slight offset from Hope Bay, where operations have been suspended to allow time to evaluate larger production scenarios and get a handle on the exploration opportunity at this asset. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Production

Looking at the chart below, we can see that Agnico Eagle had a solid quarter across the board, with stand-out performances from LaRonde (~105,000 ounces), its new Detour Lake Mine (~181,800 ounces), and Fosterville (~126,700 ounces). This was partially offset by lower production at Canadian Malartic due to lower grades and lower throughput. The lower throughput (~51,500 tonnes per day) was related to the underground project, with the goal being to optimize the production profile during the transition to Odyssey Underground.

Agnico Eagle - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, at Kittila, production was lower at ~45,500 ounces related to lower grades due to a delay in reaching high-grade stopes in the Roura Zone. The production was further impacted by lower throughput (~461,000 tonnes milled) and lower recovery rates. Moving north to Nunavut, Hope Bay did not contribute in the period due to the decision to suspend operations temporarily, which makes complete sense from a big picture standpoint. Finally, at Meliadine and Meadowbank, production levels were solid despite the COVID-19 impacts, and the Nunavummiut workforce has been reintegrated as of April.

Detour Lake Operations (Company Presentation)

Looking closer at the stand-out operations, Detour Lake had another exceptional quarter, reporting production of ~100,400 ounces since the merger closed (~181,800 ounces adjusted) at cash costs of $600/oz. While there was worry about higher diesel and labor prices impacting costs at high-volume open-pit operations, it's clear that Detour is hardly affected due to its continued optimization, economies of scale, and existing fuel hedges. This is not the case for smaller-scale open-pit mines that do not benefit from economies of scale and could see cash costs rise above $1,000/oz if they aren't able to claw back lost margins through productivity gains.

Outside of the impressive performance, one key point noted in the Q1 prepared remarks was that the company continues to see exploration success and is making solid progress on optimization work. This includes the following:

the addition of pre-screening before the secondary crusher to help debottleneck the grinding circuit - 43% complete

constructing four additional CIP leach tanks to increase leach retention time by 20% and improve gold recovery rates - 2024 completion

an upgrade to the gravity circuit that should increase free gold recovery from 25% to 40% - Q4 2022 estimated completion

an upgrade of the 230kV main substation to improve power quality, and will give the mine the possibility to look at projects such as trolley assist to cut down on diesel consumption - late 2023

In addition to these key improvements to help increase throughput and recovery rates, a move to trolley assist would be very beneficial and something that First Quantum employs at its massive Cobre Panama Mine. Trolley Assist improves truck productivity, fuel consumption, and operating and capital costs, but its consideration is dependent on the size of an operation. Fortunately, Detour Lake certainly has scale, making this project worth exploring, especially since it will easily be paid back over what looks to ultimately be a 35+ year mine life here.

Finally, Agnico also noted that it is assessing the potential for an underground operation that could lead to an expansion to 32 million tonnes per annum, above the recently contemplated 28 million tonnes per annum by 2025, and in line with the upgraded permit. The below chart shows what Detour Lake's quarterly production would look like at a 28 million tonne per annum [MTPA] and 32 MTPA run rate. We can see that production would increase to ~197,000 ounces (788,000 ounces) and ~236,000 ounces (~944,000 ounces) in these cases, assuming grades of 1.05 and 11.0 grams per tonne, respectively.

Detour Lake Mine Production Statistics & Upside Potential (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This would be a significant upgrade from the current production profile of ~720,000 ounces per annum and should allow Detour to operate at sub $875/oz all-in sustaining costs even on an inflation-adjusted basis. Given Detour's size, these costs will help to pull down Agnico's consolidated cost profile in the future. Notably, there could be further upside to the production profile if the feed grade is slightly higher. This is because I have estimated a relatively conservative blended grade of 1.10 grams per tonne gold even with contribution from higher grades underground.

Agnico Eagle Operations (Company Presentation)

Moving to LaRonde, the mine saw another strong quarter with production north of 105,000 ounces, up more than 12% year-over-year. This was helped by higher gold grades of 4.72 grams per tonne gold (Q1 2021: 4.02 grams per tonne gold), offset by higher throughput. Despite inflationary pressures, the mine reported cash costs of $560/oz in the quarter, well below the industry average that sits north of $800/oz. This strong performance was despite lower than planned workforce availability due to COVID-19. Based on the Q1 performance, the mine is on track to beat its FY2022 guidance mid-point (380,000 ounces).

There's also a lot to like about LaRonde from an exploration standpoint, a mine that's been in operation for over 32 years. This is because mineralization remains open in several areas, and drilling results in the 20 North Zinc South Zone have been phenomenal, with intercepts that include 12.6 grams per tonne of gold, 271 grams per tonne of silver and 1.8% zinc over 2.8 meters below reserves. Other highlight holes include 4.6 meters at 9.3 grams per tonne gold, 114 grams per tonne silver, 0.92% copper, and 2.55% zinc in LR317-004.

LaRonde Complex Exploration (Company Presentation)

The company also noted that it's positioning itself for better drill access at depth to the Bousquet Property, purchased from Barrick (GOLD) in 2003. Elsewhere, the company is having drill success at LZ5 near-surface, with intercepts of 15 meters at 2.1 grams per tonne gold, 20.0 meters at 1.9 grams per tonne gold, and 27 meters at 1.5 grams per tonne gold, potentially extending the deposit to the west. For those unfamiliar, Bousquet was one of the mines acquired by Barrick in its acquisition of Lac Minerals in 1994, with grades above 6.0 grams per tonne of gold, before closing in 2003.

Finally, the company is extending and rehabilitating the drift on Level 215 to better explore Zone 3-1 and Zone 3-4 at depth. Overall, the recent results in several zones are very encouraging. This is true from a by-product standpoint with higher zinc grades, especially in a period of higher zinc prices. However, it's also good news from a reserve replacement standpoint, with continued exploration success across the property. Currently, LaRonde is home to more than 3.8 million ounces of reserves, representing a nearly 10-year mine life, an exceptional figure for an underground operation.

Costs & Margins

Given the above-average inflation we're seeing, costs are one area to watch closely for producers this year. Fortunately, Agnico Eagle passed with flying colors in Q1, reporting industry-leading costs of $1,079/oz. This was helped by its fuel hedges and the fact that it is an employer of choice, leading to less impact from turnover and labor tightness than some other producers have experienced. While Agnico's costs were up 8% year-over-year in Q1, costs will drop as production increases, and it benefits from a higher contribution from the lower-cost Fosterville and Detour Lake mines.

Agnico Eagle - All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While these costs may appear high, they're actually 8% below my estimates for the FY2022 industry average ($1,170/oz), and they are not an accurate representation of Agnico's costs. In fact, I would not be surprised to see Agnico's costs drop below $985/oz in FY2023 and closer to $960/oz in FY2024, with lower costs at Macassa as production ramps up, plus lower costs from Detour Lake as it moves towards the 800,000-ounce mark. Suppose Agnico decides to greenlight its low-cost Upper Beaver Project and move it into production by 2026. In that case, we could see costs drop even further, allowing Agnico to maintain nearly 50% AISC margins at a $1,900/oz gold price.

Agnico Eagle Mines - AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at AISC margins, we can see that they ticked up slightly in Q1, despite the increase in costs, helped by a higher average realized gold price ($1,880/oz). While these figures are down from Q3 2020 levels ($895/oz), it's important to note that this was related to a record gold price and was pre-inflationary pressures, with few companies reporting $700/oz AISC margins post-2020, let alone $800/oz+ margins.

The good news is that Agnico is in a great position to attract/retain talent with 20+ year mine lives at many of its operations, providing industry-leading job security. It also benefits from more buying power, operational synergies, and the ability to share expertise to extend to similar assets across the portfolio (looking at underground opportunities at Detour Lake similar to Canadian Malartic). This makes it one of the best-positioned names sector-wide in the case of being insulated from inflationary impacts on the business.

Financial Results

Looking at the chart below, we can see that Agnico's revenue increased considerably year-over-year, helped by higher sales volumes (increased production) and a higher average realized gold price of $1,880/oz. This revenue figure should improve further in Q2, with the gold price averaging ~$1,935/oz quarter-to-date and likely to come in above $1,925/oz in Q2. Assuming slightly lower costs, this should also translate to higher AISC margins of $870/oz (~45% AISC margins) and an increase in quarterly EPS from the $0.61 reported in Q1 2022.

Agnico Eagle Mines - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving to Agnico's earnings trend below, we can see that the company is on track to report another year of annual EPS growth, even though it will not benefit from a full year of operations from the merger operations. This will continue the company's strong track record of earnings per share and production growth per share, with annual EPS expected to come in at $2.44 this year and likely to improve to $2.65 in FY2023 and $2.79 in FY2024. A ~25% compound annual EPS growth rate is very respectable, assuming the company meets FY2023 annual EPS estimates of $2.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines - Earnings Trend (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Between synergies expected from the merger and the fact that we could see upward pressure on the gold price due to the favorable backdrop for the metal related to deeply negative real rates, I would argue that these earnings estimates are conservative. In fact, Agnico stated that pre-tax corporate G&A synergies are now projected to come in at $200 million in the first five years ($145 million previously) and up to $400 million over the next decade ($320 million previously). This is great news for investors, and this combination of lower costs, higher production, and synergies should help Agnico to maintain one of the most attractive earnings trends sector-wide.

Valuation

Based on a current share price of $55.90 and FY2023 annual EPS estimates of $2.62, Agnico Eagle may appear expensive to some, trading at ~21.3x next year's earnings estimates. However, the better way to value the company is on a P/NAV and operating cash flow basis, and since the end of the secular bear market in gold (2015), the stock has commanded a cash flow multiple of 12.5. If we compare this figure to FY2022 cash flow estimates of ~$5.70, this translates to a fair value of US$71.00 per share. I would argue that the stock could easily command a multiple of 13 post-acquisition, with improved diversification and a better cost profile, translating to a fair value closer to US$74.00 per share.

Agnico Eagle - Project Pipeline (Company Presentation)

However, while earnings and cash flow paint a relatively accurate picture of the company's profitability today, they don't capture any of the upside at existing assets or in the development pipeline. Looking strictly at the development pipeline (excluding the Odyssey Extension), the company has an After-Tax NPV (5%) of nearly $3.0 billion at these assets, worth more than $6.00 per share. The assets discussed include Alamgamated Kirkland, Hammond Reef, Santa Gertrudis, Hope Bay, and the Upper Beaver Project.

Notably, many of these opportunities could come to fruition in the next 3-4 years, including Alamgamated Kirkland (~40,000 ounces), a restart at Hope Bay (~275,000 ounces), and Upper Beaver (~200,000 ounces) or Santa Gertrudis (~125,000 ounces). Upper Beaver is especially exciting due to its copper component and potential synergies, which could reduce upfront capex for the operation due to it being in the Kirkland Lake Mining Camp, where Agnico already has established operations post-merger (Macassa).

Odyssey Underground Project (Company Presentation)

Outside of strictly development assets (non-existing mines), I don't think Agnico is getting nearly enough credit here either. For starters, underground resources at Canadian Malartic are growing at a torrid pace and now sit at ~15.5 million ounces of gold on a 100% basis. Given the extensions to the ore body east of East Gouldie, the Titan Zone, and the aggressive ongoing exploration, I don't see any reason that combined reserves and resources can't grow past 21.0 million ounces by 2025. This would translate to a 30+ year mine life assuming 75% plus conversion rates compared to the ~545,000-ounce production profile (100% basis in 2029-2039).

If the resource were to grow to this size, I don't think it's a stretch to assume that the Canadian Malartic Partnership [CMP] would look at building a second shaft that could increase production by more than 325,000 ounces per annum on its own (100% basis). This assumes 15,000 tonnes per day of incremental underground mill feed. However, this would still leave more than 20,000 tonnes per day of excess capacity at the mill, which the CMP could look to leverage by processing lower grades in surrounding deposits. The map below shows Canadian Malartic with past producing mines (Camflo, East Amphi).

Canadian Malartic Map (Yamana Gold Presentation)

In total (second shaft + incremental fed), this could add 420,000+ ounces to the production profile, suggesting that the current mine plan understates this asset's true potential. If we combine a potential ~960,000-ounce production profile at Malartic (~430,000 attributable ounces) with the upside case discussed earlier for Detour Lake, Agnico could be producing more than 1.32 million ounces from these assets alone on an attributable basis by 2030. This is well above the current outlook of ~1.05 million ounces combined, suggesting the potential for material growth in net asset value if these opportunities can be realized.

Across the portfolio, there are several other opportunities for incremental growth, but these are the two most significant. So, with considerable upside in the development portfolio, meaningful upside at two large Tier-1 jurisdiction operations, and the potential for continued cost improvements as low-cost mines come online and others ramp up (Upper Beaver, Santa Gertrudis, Macassa, Detour Lake), I think the better way to value Agnico is on a P/NAV basis. Using this valuation model, I see a conservative fair value closer to US$78.00 per share.

Summary

Agnico Eagle's unique position as a low-cost, Tier-1 jurisdiction producer with industry-leading GHG emissions makes the stock a staple for any portfolio, and for investors that want exposure to gold without the elevated risks. When we combine this with the fact that, despite its size, it also has meaningful growth in the tank, I am hard-pressed to find a better way to play the gold sector than with Agnico Eagle. Hence, this 18% pullback in the stock looks like a buying opportunity or an opportunity to top up existing positions. On the recent weakness, I added to my position at US$55.20, and I would expect any further weakness in the stock to present a buying opportunity.