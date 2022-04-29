PHOTOEURO/iStock via Getty Images

I have been expecting a successful retest of the lows from earlier this year, and yesterday was a step in the right direction, as the major market averages soared on several outstanding earnings reports. The technology sector led the charge with strong results from Facebook (FB), PayPal (PYPL), and Qualcomm (QCOM), easing concerns about the sustainability of economic growth. Results from Apple (AAPL) after the close were even more impressive, but a warning about supply constraints impacting the company’s ability to meet demand will weigh on sales in the second quarter. COVID is the culprit, but I am not concerned because the end result is pent-up demand later this year. Amazon (AMZN) met expectations but also guided lower for the second quarter, which I think has more to do with the reopening of the economy than a slowdown in consumer spending. The market’s performance was all the more impressive considering that the initial estimate for first quarter GDP was a contraction of 1.4%, but the details should alleviate any concerns about recession.

What caused the contraction in economic growth last quarter was a surge in imports to meet soaring consumer demand, while exports fell sharply. The 17.7% increase in imports and 5.9% decline in exports led to a trade deficit that subtracted 3.2% from the first-quarter growth rate. A slower rate of inventory accumulation after a blowout fourth quarter subtracted another 0.84%, and a decline in government spending from the end of stimulus programs subtracted 0.48%. These are not the engines of growth.

The reason the market ignored the negative print is that consumer spending, which accounts for approximately 70% of overall growth, rose 2.7% in the first quarter. That is up from 2.5% in the previous quarter. Business investment soared 9.2%, and housing rose for a second quarter in a row, showing growth of 2.1%. There will likely be meaningful revisions to the data, but it is very unlikely that we see a negative print in the current quarter with such strong momentum from consumers and businesses.

Yet the market is behaving as though we are in the midst of a recession with the average stock in the S&P 500 down 25% so far this year. That makes me wish we were in the second quarter of an economic contraction, because new bull markets are born out of recessions, but this looks more like a mid-cycle slowdown to me. Investors think otherwise, which just gives me more conviction in my call.

Investor sentiment has fallen to new lows over the past week. For some historical perspective, according to the AAII, the percentage of bears at 59.4% is the highest survey result since March 2009, and the spread between bulls and bears at 43% is also the largest since March 2009. For those who were not investing 13 years ago, that was near the end of the Great Financial Crisis, and there was a plethora of reasons to be depressed. Today, there are not.

What is important to remember is that the market bottomed in March 2009 at the same time bearish sentiment peaked. I can see a similar outcome today, because investors are viewing every glass from inflation to war to monetary policy to economic growth as half empty. I think a growing number will see some of them as half full in the weeks and months ahead. Therefore, this sentiment number is bullish to me from a contrarian standpoint.

The basis for my bullish tilt, following this year’s correction in the S&P 500, has been that the supply side of our global inflation problem will ease during the second half of this year. That should lower consumers’ long-term inflation expectations, which is what the Fed is worried about. If consumers expect higher prices over the long term, then businesses will continue raising prices and workers will demand higher wages. As such, inflation can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. If those expectations ease and supply improves, then the Fed is less apt to tighten monetary policy to the degree that investors are expecting today. Meanwhile, corporate profits are on track to grow double digits this year. Both will be bullish for economic growth and risk asset prices.