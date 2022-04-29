Philiphotographer/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) just released its Q1 results. The company had already presented key data for the first quarter in mid-April, but today we have the full picture. As a brief recap, our internal team already analysed BASF Russia's direct/indirect exposure and we provided our positive expectations on BASF's ability to increase the price over cost: "in the near future, we estimate that chemicals will remain robust and very supportive thanks to BASF's ability to increase end prices (remember that the company was able to pass through a 69% increase in Q4)".

We are also pretty bullish on the chemical sector, we suggest that our readers check through our latest Dow article. The main key takeaways are:

New revenue model and new sales contracts that will support raw materials price increase and will provide a margin of safety in the reverse case. The economy of scale disruption: the more you buy, the more you pay.

Q1 Results

At the beginning of the year, the world's largest chemical group BASF continued to run smoothly. Thanks to higher prices, sales rose by 19 percent to €23.1 billion and adjusted earnings by 21 percent to €2.8 billion. We note that all of BASF's divisions achieved price and volume growth, except for the surface technologies. Results in this division were impacted by the continuous slowdown in automotive productions, where not only there is an ongoing chip shortage but also supply chain constraints on wiring. Bottom line profits fell by around 29 percent to €1.2 billion. This was due to a €1.1 billion impairment in the Wintershall Dea stake and for the stopping of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

We reiterate our buy rating for the following considerations:

Despite a market environment that remains characterised by exceptionally high levels of uncertainty, BASF confirms its targets. Strong balance sheet. But most importantly, BASF's ability to raise price over cost.

Conclusion And Valuation

By 2022, the Ludwigshafen based chemical group continues to expect sales of between €74 and €77 billion and an adjusted operating profit of between €6.6 and €7.2 billion. However, the market environment remains characterised by ridiculously high uncertainty. Above all, the further development of the war in Ukraine and its effects on the prices and availability of energy and raw materials are unpredictable, but BASF is sticking to its targets for the year. As we already mentioned, a few times in the past decade, BASF has been yielding 6.5%. We reiterate our target price derived from peer multiples and we value BASF with a stock price of €70 per share versus €50 per share at the time of writing.

Risks are equally important. A reduction in the natural gas supply to less than half of today's requirements would lead to a complete cessation of operations at the largest site in Ludwigshafen. CEO also sees additional risks from the further course of the corona pandemic, above all from lockdowns in China.