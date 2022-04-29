Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) overnight rally after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and user growth, despite falling short of consensus sales expectations, continues to support our thesis that the early-year sell-off was largely fear-driven. FB's steep uptrend of more than 19% during extended trading Wednesday (April 27th) highlights the low expectations investors have set for the company's performance.

Key rival Google's (Nasdaq: GOOG/GOOGL) softer-than-expected quarterly results reported the day earlier (April 26th) had already triggered investors' anticipation for a similar fate at FB. The stock fell close to 4% overnight on Tuesday (April 26th), which accentuated that market participants remained "negatively inclined" on the name. And it is hard to blame investors for their pessimistic outlook for FB. After the social media pioneer reported a decline in user growth for the first time in its latest December quarter during the early-year earnings call, FB stock suffered the "biggest one-day loss in value in U.S. market history." More than $250 billion in market value vanished overnight. Close to half of the stock's market value has been wiped out since, as investors became increasingly worried that FB's core advertising business was "losing steam."

As discussed in our previous coverage, the macro and industry headwinds over FB are not ones that can be resolved overnight (or within the foreseeable future). As management continues to work towards its multi-year roadmap for restoring growth momentum and pioneering a new age of computing in virtual experiences, or the "metaverse," FB's performance from both a fundamental and valuation perspective is expected to see some softening in coming years. Yet, it is expected to re-emerge with greater and more sustainable long-term growth once realigned with key digital trends ahead.

Considering the stock is currently trading at a significant discount to its internet peers, while still maintaining a material proportion of the digital advertising market (about 25%) with continued progress forged towards restoring growth acceleration, FB remains a reasonable long-term investment pick in our books.

Digital Advertising

FB has regained some footing on restoring user growth in the first quarter, with 1.96 billion daily active users ("DAUs") (+4% YOY; +82 million users), beating consensus estimates of 1.94 billion. The metric's return to growth after experiencing its "first-ever decline in the December quarter" has largely put investors' concerns of a more structural slowdown for FB ahead of rising competition from sites like TikTok to bed. Consolidated sales for the period have also increased accordingly by 7% year-on-year to $27.9 billion (consensus: +7.8% YOY to $28.2 billion), despite adverse impacts from the company's user and ad revenue loss from Russia following its assault on Ukraine in late February, and disruptions from Apple-related signal loss (Nasdaq: AAPL). The company also posted a strong first quarter earnings beat with $2.72 (-21% YOY) in earnings per share, compared to the average analyst estimate of $2.55 (-24% YOY).

Advertising sales remain at the core of FB's performance. Despite severed access to crucial user data used in targeted ads and related measurement from Apple's iOS changes, heightened competition from TikTok, and chopped ties with Russian advertisers globally, ad revenues still increased by 6% YOY to $27.0 billion.

Earlier this year, FB had guided potentially lost revenues north of $10 billion for the year attributable to Apple-related signal loss for its advertising business. Although management has not provided any specific update to the quantified impact experienced during the first quarter nor what is expected for the rest of the year, the 2Q22 revenue guidance of a modest +3% YOY growth implies that the Apple iOS changes will continue to weigh on ad sales in the first half of the year.

But management remains optimistic for some moderation in the second half, since results would start to lap full quarter impacts of Apple's App Tracking Transparency ("ATT") update introduced in 2021. Despite expectations for continued uncertainties on related impacts to ad sales performance, management's ongoing efforts in regaining advertising momentum through near-, mid-, and longer-term fixes are underpinning the likelihood of continued positive progress:

Near-term solutions: For now, FB is working closely with its advertising partners to help them mitigate impacts from Apple's iOS changes on the effectiveness of ad targeting and performance measurement across its platforms. Recall that Apple's ATT update is now putting app tracking decisions in the hands of iPhone users. To date, only a quarter of iPhone users that have updated their devices to iOS 14 or later versions have given tracking permission to apps, severing a critical data pipeline that powers FB's targeted ads business. In response to targeting headwinds, FB has developed "Conversions API," which enables advertising partners with access to "direct, reliable, and privacy-safe" marketing data to help drive "ad personalization, optimization and measurement" through its family of apps. The company has also developed "Conversions API Gateway," which is essentially a self-serve, add-on tool within its family of apps to give small and medium businesses ("SMBs") easier, direct access to data without the need for "dedicated developer resources…or coding", enabling greater cost and time-to-deployment efficiencies. And in response to measurement, FB has also implemented an "Aggregated Event Measurement" tool that allows the measurement of web activities from iOS 14+ users to better pinpoint the delivery of targeted ads for its partners. Advertisers have also been encouraged to integrate other FB service offerings like "Instagram Shops" and "Click-to-Message" ads to increase conversion rates.

Long-term solutions: FB is currently in process of developing "Privacy-Enhancing Technologies" ("PETs") to enable more relevant ad delivery to users and better performance measurement to advertisers, while using less data over the longer-term. Building on its continued development of AI and machine learning ("ML") capabilities, PETs will be a multi-year project for FB. Specifically, fields like cryptography and statistics will be leveraged in FB's PETs to "minimize data that is processed while preserving critical functionality like ad measurement and personalization". PETs will ultimately help FB's ad business bypass the roadblock currently posed by Apple's ATT feature, while improving user privacy without compromising on the effectiveness of ad measurement and personalization.

The company's long-term advertising roadmap will be critical in the mitigation of broad-based demand softening across the industry, as the Apple-related signal loss causes advertisers to reduce overall digital advertising budgets. The industry is already exuberating a softening dynamic in digital ad spending due to the ATT headwinds. About 60% of the industry's largest advertisers have claimed they are still in the process of making "downward changes to their ad spend on FB" and other app-based advertising platforms due to ATT headwinds.

Meanwhile, the response from SMBs have been delayed, with some only recently recognizing the related challenges to targeted digital ads. With ATT impacts likely to spill into 2023 as FB and its app-based advertising peers embark on a multi-year process to revamp the digital advertising landscape, the near- to long-term solutions outlined in the company's game plan will be key for any chances of salvaging business and maintaining growth.

Another point that bolsters FB's chances of coming out of the ATT headwinds stronger than expected is that it remains a market leader in digital ads. The company currently commands about a quarter of the industry's market share, thanks to its massive and differentiated audience size. The company's advertising platforms will also remain a holiday-must for advertisers, despite the anticipated broad-based slowdown in ad spending, which helps to secure a "meaningful-sized cohort" of customers needed for sustaining the segment's growth. The stickiness of FB's service, enabled by its exposure-maximizing audience size, remains its core advantage for reducing the odds of accelerating market share losses ahead of the industry-wide headwinds.

Reels

Turning to Reels, the social media pioneer's short-form video answer to TikTok, it shows promising potential for a further ramp in coming years. Although FB has not really been an original creator of new socializing outlets other than "Feed" and potentially the metaverse over the longer-term, its successful replication of and outperformance against Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP) through Instagram and Facebook Stories underscores a similar fate for Reels.

And drawing on FB's massive audience advantage as discussed above, the short-form video feature shows promising prospects of becoming a positive addition to its roster of advertising platforms and driving greater share growth in coming years. To date, TikTok has only garnered about 1% of the global digital advertising market. Because its user base remains relatively less diversified compared to FB's, its anticipated incremental share gains are also expected to be comparatively more modest at around +1% YOY through 2023, compared to FB's +2% YOY over the same period.

Although full ramp up of monetization through Reels is still a few years out (it took almost half a decade to build monetization through Stories since its launch in 2017), the feature has already garnered rapid user attention. Reels currently accounts for a fifth of time spent on Instagram, while general video content accounts for half of the time users spent on Facebook. The results continue to accentuate increasing navigation of user communication preferences from text and images to short-form videos going forward.

From the advertisers' perspective, early experiments of ad integration with Reels have also been well received, as it demonstrates promising returns on ad spending ("ROAS"). For instance, management shared a success story from its test collaboration with hair care brand Prose, which saw a "23% lower cost per purchase, a 52% higher unique audience reach and 3x higher video completion" after integrating Reels into their advertising campaign.

The company's increasing investments into the build-out of its AI/ML capabilities will also facilitate monetization of Reels in coming years. FB has dubbed its AI/ML-enabled recommendation system a "Discovery Engine," which aims to ultimately enable platform users with greater access to relevant content from creators worldwide. In addition, the Discovery Engine will be critical for increasing product, service and brand discovery, engagement and conversions for advertisers and commerce customers over the longer-term, which will further reinforce FB's leadership in digital advertising and Reels' monetization over the longer-term.

FB's industry-leading user experience curated for advertisers is another advantage for the build-out and monetization of its short-form video feature. According to RBC's latest recap on digital advertising, "creating effective campaign content for a vertical-scroll short-form video experience is hard," and requires specific talent which will serve as a "bottleneck to any of the platform capturing those dollars as the test-and-learn period is months." Yet, FB has always excelled in ensuring a seamless ad-development process, and driving "effective reach and conversion." The positive track record on ensuring user experience, alongside FB's experience with ramping Feed and Stories in previous transitions, underscores Reels' potential as the ultimate answer for advertisers on scaling short-form video ads that users are becoming increasingly engaged with, while also driving best-in-class ROAS in the long-run.

Metaverse

In addition to honing its core advertising business, FB remains dedicated to building the metaverse into the next-generation destination for peer-to-peer engagements. As the endeavor is still years away from making significant contributions to FB's consolidated growth, the company will focus on ensuring "sufficient operating income growth from Family of Apps to fund growth investments into Reality Labs, while still growing [its] overall profitability."

Essentially, Reality Labs is not expected to turn profitable until related products "hit the market and scale in a meaningful way" to drive metaverse demand growth. In coming years, Reality Labs will continue to prioritize the build-out of "Horizon" and its hardware portfolio to "lay the groundwork" for the next decade, when the metaverse becomes the "primary computing platform at that point."

For now, "Oculus Quest 2" headset sales remain the primary revenue driver for Reality Labs. The company is preparing for the launch of a "higher-end headset codenamed Project Cambria" later this year. The newest hardware addition to the line-up is "focused on work use cases" and aims at eventually replacing tradition work laptops and setups. The higher-end headset is also developed with eventual metaverse integration in mind, incorporating "built-in eye tracking and face tracking so [avatars] can make eye contact and facial expressions, which dramatically improves [users'] sense of presence" in the next-generation social platform.

In addition to hardware developments, FB is also honing in on the build-out of Horizon, which plays a critical role to its metaverse vision. With a continued focus on enabling a comprehensive "world-building experience" where users can "explore, play and create in extraordinary ways," FB will be launching a web-based version of the virtual world later this year. The strategy aims at expanding Horizon access to users in order to drive engagement with metaverse experiences at anytime and anywhere without needing a headset. FB will also be working on building out the "metaverse economy" within Horizon to help content creators monetize related opportunities in the future. Enabling "metaverse monetization" is expected to be a core competitive advantage in driving growth within the next-generation social platform, as learned from the build-out of its core social apps like Facebook and Instagram over the years.

Fundamental Estimates Update

Adjusting our previous forecast for Facebook's actual 1Q22 results, as well as its 2Q22 guidance based on recent developments discussed in the foregoing analysis, our base case forecast projects total annual revenues of $129.7 billion (+10% YOY) by the end of the year. The topline is expected to further advance at a moderate pace towards $231.0 billion by 2026 (+12% CAGR) to reflect the company's efforts in ramping new advertising strategies and encouraging greater metaverse adoption.

Meta Platforms Financial Forecast (Author)

Consistent with the anticipation of near-term cost pressures related to greater spending towards the build-out of its new corporate strategies, compliance with regulatory changes, and adapting to advertising operation changes discussed in our previous coverage, FB's margins are expected to show greater expansion approaching mid-decade when new opportunities start to scale. As a result, net income is expected to advance from $34.5 billion (-12% YOY; GAAP operating margin 32%) by the end of the year towards $79.4 billion (GAAP operating margin 41%) by the end of the forecast period.

Meta Platforms Financial Forecast (Author)

Valuation Update

As discussed in earlier sections, FB continues to trade at a significant discount to peers despite its latest rally on first-quarter fundamental improvements. The trend continues to reflect the compounding effect of company-specific headwinds over FB in addition to broad-based market challenges ahead of a cloudy global economic outlook.

It looks to be a multi-year journey for FB to resume trading at a premium to peers, which we believe to be reasonably possible as long as it continues to show a trend of positive progress on its long-term investments aimed at maintaining advertising and user growth, ramping Reels monetization, and building out metaverse opportunities and demand. These will remain the three critical pillars for ensuring FB's competitiveness within the growing internet sector, while exhibiting top potential for renewed growth acceleration beyond 2030.

As a result, we expect the stock to continue trading in the sub-$200 to mid-$200 level within the near-term, with incremental upsides to be buoyed by consistently positive progress on growth in coming quarters. This would represent upside potential of up to 24% based on the stock's last traded price of $205.73 on April 28th.

The near-term target price range is derived using the EV/EBITDA-based valuation approach. The current consensus 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple of about 7.7x is applied to 2023 projected EBITDA to derive the lower target price range, and a multiple expansion towards about 11.5x is applied to derive the higher target price range. The near-term assumptions applied reflect expectations for gradual but consistent fundamental improvements in coming quarters that are required to diminish the valuation gap between FB and its broader internet peer group.

Meta Platforms Near-Term Valuation Analysis (Author) Meta Platforms Near-Term Valuation Analysis (Author) Meta Platforms Peer Comp (Author)

Over the longer term, we believe the valuation gap between FB and its broader internet peer group will narrow, depending on the company's ability to demonstrate consistent growth in its core advertising business by overcoming Apple-related headwinds and competition. Paired with positive progress on the continued build-out of metaverse opportunities, FB's longer-term valuation prospects could approach $360 again when trading closer to its peer group. This would represent upside potential of 75% based on the stock's last traded share price on April 28th.

Meta Platforms Long-Term Valuation Analysis (Author)

The long-term price target is derived by equally weighing the EV/EBITDA-based and discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation approach. For the EV/EBITDA-based valuation approach, we have applied a 16.4x multiple to 2023 projected EBITDA. The higher multiple applied aims to better align FB's valuation outlook to its peer group based on the growth-to-valuation correlation chart above. This would be more reflective of FB's growth prospects (CY/2023 revenue +14% YOY) as discussed in earlier sections if the company could consistently demonstrate sustained expansion of its core business drivers.

Meta Platforms Long-Term Valuation Analysis (Author)

For the DCF approach, we have drawn the projected cash flow streams from the base-case fundamental forecast discussed in earlier sections, and applied an exit multiple of 10.4x and WACC of 10.7%. The valuation assumptions applied considers FB's high market penetration and market share size, as well as its "secular growth and compounding earnings power" from its core advertising business over the longer-term.

Meta Platforms Long-Term Valuation Analysis (Author)

Is Facebook Stock Worth Investing in Right Now?

FB stock's current price level continues to reflect trading based on investors' sentiment rather than its fundamentals and still-massive audience size advantage. The stock's latest rally after a slightly better-than-expected first quarter showing also underscores the low performance threshold that market participants expect.

However, while FB stock is currently trading at a steep discount compared to its peer group, it could take a few more quarters of consistent positive performance to determine if its return to user growth during the first quarter is structural or a one-off occurrence amidst its multi-year corporate strategy overhaul. We expect the stock to show further volatility in the near-term, especially considering the fluid state of brewing macroeconomic challenges, including the expected upcoming rate hikes that could upend the performance of growth stocks like FB again.

But over the longer-term, consistent demonstration of steady positive progress to its renewed growth initiatives could be rewarding for the company's valuation outlook. Considering FB still commands a massive market share of the digital advertising market, and maintains a strong balance sheet needed to fund the build-out of both new and existing growth drivers, the company shows a promising outlook for maintaining sustained positive performance ahead. FB is expected to remain on a modest valuation growth trajectory as it pushes through the near-term pains and towards gradually materializing longer-term gains, making it a reasonable long-term investment at current price levels.

