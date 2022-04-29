fotolinchen/E+ via Getty Images

The Setup

As I'm confident you remember, a few weeks ago I wrote a 2-part series called, Why I Went From Tech to Commodities. Here's Part 1. Here's Part 2. In both articles, I specifically called steel as a key area of interest.

I told you that I was going to move away from buying tech companies to buying commodity companies like United States Steel (NYSE:X).

Here's an excerpt of that article.

Deep Value Returns article

Ironically, both companies reported on the same night. I'm not going to say that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) falling 10% and United States Steel eking out a slight pop is all that meaningful.

But in my book, any time that you are not making a loss, you are obeying Buffett's rule number 1. And for me, that's the way to go. Slowly compounding.

US Steel had already preannounced its results earlier, and I had already covered it here. Yesterday's earnings update didn't give any new material news. That being said, there were some dynamics that I believe you need to know about.

Firstly, we'll discuss why an investment in Amazon doesn't make sense. Then, I'll talk about US Steel.

Amazon's Investment Thesis

The Amazon investment thesis is one of these 3:

Buy the dip. Always, and unquestionably, buy the dip.

Amazon's management team is the best of the best, therefore the stock should trade at a premium.

Amazon is investing for growth. This is a temporary headwind. Amazon will bounce back.

Or perhaps, a combination of all of the above. And I agree. If only it were just that. The problem with investing is that you can't just pick up the best companies, you also need to think about valuations.

Because the market has a tendency to extrapolate simply ideas and overprice them. And that's why I believe that paying more than 45x forward earnings for a business that's posting single-digit growth rates simply isn't that attractive.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Amazon revenue growth rates

In the graphic above, can spot a pattern?

Can you notice that even with each passing quarter, Amazon's revenue growth rate is slowing down? And I know the default answer here is that Amazon is lowballing to allow for an easy beat again. And while that's a beautiful story, here are the facts:

Amazon revenue beats

Over the past several quarters, Amazon has only just met analysts' expectations. Amazon is not lowballing estimates. They are attempting to be accurate. But the combination of macro headwinds, inflationary pressures, the ongoing conflict in Europe, and supply chain disruptions are weighing on Amazon's ability to grow revenues.

AMZN Stock Valuation -- Valuations Matter, Once Again

Over the past several years, an investment in Amazon worked out because investors got a massive amount of multiple expansion. Investors were infatuated with growth at any cost.

Indeed, to be 100% honest. so was I.

Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one. (Charles MacKay)

But now you are in a situation where investors once again care about bottom-line profitability, and you are asked to buy into Amazon at a really high valuation of more than 45x forward earnings at a time when the stock appears to be in a transition to a ''post-growth'' environment.

Next, I'll highlight why I'm long US Steel.

US Steel On Track For Record Q2

The reason why investing in US Steel makes sense is that it has a lot of really strong operating leverage.

To illustrate, while its revenues were up 43% y/y, its free cash flow went from a negative $25 million in Q1 of last year to a positive $406 million in this quarter.

That is an impressive swing, as I'm confident you'll agree. However, looking ahead to Q2 2022, US Steel declares that its upcoming quarter will be the strongest in its history.

Trading Economics, steel prices

A fact that is easily supported by steel prices that continue to move higher.

Capital Returns Expected to Increase

Right now, the stock remains cheaply valued, because investors are unsure of whether or not US Steel will indeed increase its capital return policy.

The market has no trust in this management's ability to deliver sustainable growth, so all they want to see is whether or not US Steel is going to actually meaningfully return capital to shareholders.

Now, consider this, we know that US Steel just made more than $400 million of free cash flow over the last 90 days. We also know that Q2 is going to be even stronger. We also see the dynamics that got us here, the globally low inventory being the biggest issue here.

While demand for steel to be used in Biden's infrastructure plan is huge. Also, China is also looking to ramp up its own infrastructure spending. That means that steel is going to be highly coveted. And with the time to get new supplies online being multiple years.

All this taken together is a very favorable environment for US Steel.

US Steel, Q1 2022 earnings

With that in mind, I suspect that US Steel will end 2022 with a net cash position. Consequently, I believe when US Steel reports its Q2 earnings we will hear of its updated capital return program.

US Steel, Q1 2022 earnings

For now, we'll just have to wait around, while US Steel completes its $500 million worth of buybacks or 6% of its market cap.

X Stock Valuation -- Priced at 6x Free Cash Flow

I had previously estimated that US Steel was going to make around $3 billion of free cash flow this year. But given that it had a big capex bump in Q1, its free cash flow was below my roughly estimated $700 million for Q1.

However, given the favorable steel pricing we see, I don't believe the fact that free cash flow was light this quarter is to pose a big problem.

Even if the worst happens, and US Steel only makes around $1.6 billion of free cash flow this year, the stock is still only priced at 6x free cash flow.

Concluding Thought

Investing is a series of small decisions. I've told you before and I'll say it again. Don't aim for a long shot, because long shots become no-shots. You want a portfolio that allows you to slowly compound your capital over time.

You have two options on the table. You can leave your portfolio with what worked over the past couple of years. Or you can position your portfolio for what will work over the next couple of years.

Do you want to win in last year's stock market? Or this year's stock market?