Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Affirm Holdings' (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares.

Affirm stock is neither a buy nor sell after falling over 60% in 2022. AFRM is not a Buy, as its share price could remain weak going forward considering rising rates and regulatory headwinds. But it is also not a Sell, as AFRM's current mid-single digit forward price-to-sales multiple is undemanding and the stock might become an acquisition target. This explains why I rate AFRM as a Hold.

AFRM Stock Key Metrics

AFRM is referred to as "a pioneering U.S.-based BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) solution provider" by payments software company ACI Worldwide (ACWI) on the company's blog. Affirm Holdings' Q2 FY 2022 (YE June 30) financial results announced on February 10, 2022 were one of the key factors contributing to AFRM's poor year-to-date share price performance (which I will detail in the next section).

Affirm Holdings' revenue jumped by +77% YoY from $204 million in Q2 FY 2021 to $361 million in Q2 FY 2022, according to the company's most recent quarterly earnings press release. AFRM's second-quarter top line also exceeded Wall Street's consensus forecast by +8%.

But AFRM's Q2 FY 2022 financial performance was not as good as what it seemed to be on paper. There are other key metrics disclosed as part of Affirm Holdings' second-quarter results that were disappointing.

AFRM's Revenue Less Transaction Costs increased by +93% YoY from $95 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year to $184 million in the most recent quarter. This was lower than the +115% YoY growth in GMV or Gross Merchandise Volume for Affirm Holdings from $2.1 billion to $4.5 billion over the same period.

Specifically, Affirm Holdings' Revenue Less Transaction Costs as a percentage of GMV declined from 4.6% in Q2 FY 2021 to 4.1% in Q2 FY 2022. Separately, the company's operating expenses also rose by +141% YoY in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year from $231 million to $557 million to the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

In a nutshell, AFRM's top line beat was good, but the larger-than-expected expenses such as operating costs and transaction costs fell short of market expectations. This was reflected in Affirm Holdings' stock price, as the company's shares fell by -21% from $74.68 as of February 9, 2022 to $58.68 as of February 10, 2022 post-results announcement. In fact, AFRM's share price has been on the decline since the start of the year, and I discuss this in the subsequent section.

Why Does Affirm Stock Keep Dropping?

Affirm's stock has dropped by more than 60%, or -69% to be exact, this year thus far. As per the chart, AFRM has underperformed the S&P 500 by a substantial margin, as the latter was only down by -10% during this time period.

AFRM's 2022 Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

Apart from AFRM's Q2 FY 2022 financial performance which was touched on in the preceding section, there are two factors that might have played a big role in the fall in the share price of Affirm Holdings this year.

A factor is regulatory risks.

In mid-December last year, Affirm Holdings was one of five BNPL firms that were requested by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or CFPB "to collect more information on the risks and benefits of BNPL services" according to a December 16, 2021 Seeking Alpha News article.

A whitepaper published by consulting firm Protiviti earlier in October 2021 had highlighted that BNPL "providers are forced to assess affordability and do more comprehensive credit and identity checks" with increased regulatory scrutiny. This implies that AFRM and its peers will likely be negatively affected by the slowdown in the growth of BNPL going forward. It is also very probable that Affirm Holdings will also have to optimize its mix in the future to have a greater proportion of traditional and conventional credit products (versus BNPL products). All of these imply that AFRM is no longer attractive as a BNPL growth play.

Another factor is rate hikes.

A rising interest rate environment is negative for Affirm Holdings in different ways. As a growth stock with the bulk of its cash flows expected to be generated in the medium to long term (rather the next few years), its valuation is lower as a result of a higher discount rate using a discounted cash flow's perspective. Separately, AFRM has to either bear higher funding costs which will hurt its profitability or pass on such costs that could lead to slower growth, when interest rates rise.

In the next section, I assess Affirm Holdings' 2022 outlook to see if there are any opportunities for a positive re-rating of the stock.

What Is Affirm Stock's 2022 Forecast?

On March 14, 2022 before trading hours, AFRM announced that the company was raising its management guidance for full-year fiscal 2022.

Affirm Holdings increased its FY 2022 GMV guidance from "$14.58 to $14.78 billion" to "at least $14.78 billion"; while it saw itself delivering Revenue Less Transaction Costs of "at least $600 million" in the current fiscal year as compared to its earlier guidance of "$585 to $595 million."

Also, AFRM highlighted in its mid-March announcement that it expected a total revenue of "at least $1,310 million" for fiscal 2022, which was better than its prior guidance of "$1,290 to $1,310 million" in top line for the current fiscal year. Wall Street appeared to have confidence in Affirm Holdings meeting its revised management guidance for this year, given that AFRM's sell-side consensus FY 2022 revenue estimate is $1.33 billion.

However, a Seeking Alpha News article published on the same day cited a Bloomberg report which mentioned that AFRM "delayed an asset-backed securities sale after a major investor backed out of the top-rated portion of that deal." This Seeking Alpha News article also quoted from a research report written by Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic, who noted that "if funding pullback persists, GMV (for AFRM) will have to slow too." Although Affirm stressed in its March 14, 2022 announcement that it has a "diversified funding strategy", investors' concerns about AFRM's future funding availability and access will not be easily allayed. In other words, there could be downside risks to Affirm's future GMV and revenue growth.

On the flip side, there are recent rumors in April 2022 that AFRM is a potential acquisition target, with Goldman Sachs (GS) being named as a possible buyer. According to financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, Affirm Holdings' consensus forward next twelve months' price-to-sales ratio has decreased from 38.8 times as of November 4, 2021 to 5.2 times as of April 28, 2022. With Affirm Holdings' shares valued by the market at a mid-single digit forward price-to-sales multiple, it would not be a surprise if there is takeover interest from other parties. This could be the wildcard that impacts Affirm's 2022 outlook.

Is AFRM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AFRM stock is a Hold. Its share price correction in 2022 year-to-date is justified by higher-than-expected costs for Q2 FY 2022, regulatory concerns and rising interest rates. The outlook for Affirm in 2022 is mixed providing justification for my Neutral view. On one hand, AFRM has raised its 2022 guidance and it could possibly be an M&A target. On the other hand, there are worries that AFRM might find it challenging to secure future funding, and this could possibly be a drag on its future growth.