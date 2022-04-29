Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Global payments company PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) cut its guidance for the current year this week and shares of PayPal just made new 1-year lows. However, PayPal expects continual growth in accounts and net revenues in FY 2022. Although PayPal may grow at a slower pace than initially expected, shares represent deep value near 1-year lows and the recovery could be epic.

PayPal drops to new 1-year low as guidance gets cut

PayPal dropped to a new low at $82.12 after the company submitted its earnings card for Q1'22, which included its updated account and profit expectations for the current year. Shares of PayPal have dropped 51% year to date, indicating that the market has become very bearish, and perhaps too bearish, on the global payments company.

Data by YCharts

Solid performance in Q1'22, despite headwinds

Despite the lowered profit outlook, which I am going to discuss later, the first quarter showed decent growth in the most important metrics. Net revenues for the first quarter increased 8% year over year to $6.5B, in constant currencies. The increase in net revenues was driven chiefly by an increase in total payment volume which grew 15% year over year to $323B. The biggest disappointment in PayPal's Q1'22 earnings card was probably that the firm added only 2.4M new customer accounts to its payments platform in the first quarter, bringing the total account figure to 429M by the end of the quarter. PayPal previously projected that it could add 15-20M new accounts in FY 2022. Account growth slowed compared to the year-earlier period due to fewer incentive campaigns.

PayPal

The number of payment transactions decreased slightly, and for the first time since Q1'21, with 5.16B transactions being executed across the PayPal network. While the number of payment transactions still increased 18% year over year growth, payment transactions decreased 3% quarter over quarter due to weaker customer account growth. Engagement, however, is still strong with transactions per active account growing 11% year over year to 47.0.

PayPal

Strong free cash flow value

In Q1'22, PayPal's ecosystem generated $1.05B in free cash flow, meaning the global payments company achieved a free cash flow margin of 16%. In the quarter-earlier period, PayPal generated $1.55B in free cash flow and had an FCF margin of 22%. PayPal has said that it wants to achieve $5.0B or more in free cash flow in FY 2022, and I believe that the firm will be able to post a 20% FCF margin in FY 2022 due to strong growth at Venmo and the growing reach of its merchant network.

PayPal

PayPal generates about $1.0-1.5B in free cash flow quarterly which puts the company into a luxurious position to distribute a material amount of cash to shareholders. In the first quarter, PayPal repurchased approximately 11 million shares which cost the company $1.5B. The amount of shares repurchased in Q1'22, in dollar terms, is equal to 44% of PayPal's entire share buyback of FY 2021. I believe PayPal will step up its share buybacks in FY 2022 due to the firm's massively discounted share price. Large and aggressive share buybacks on the part of PayPal could also drive a fundamental revaluation of PayPal's FCF prospects.

PayPal

Based off of $5.0B in free cash flow expected for FY 2022, shares of PayPal have an FCF multiplier factor of 21.4 X. I believe the firm could grow to $6.0-6.2B in FCF next year. Based off of $6.0-6.2B in free cash flow in FY 2023, shares of PayPal have a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 17.5 X. PayPal's large ecosystem and growing merchant adoption continue to make PayPal the number digital wallet in the world.

PayPal

Updated guidance for FY 2022

PayPal made changes to its guidance for FY 2022 which was, to some extent at least, expected. For FY 2022, the firm expects to add 10M new accounts, grow net revenues between 11-13% (based on spot rates), have free cash flow of $5.0B or more and adjusted profits of $3.81-3.93 per share. The previous projection called for 15-20M new accounts, 15-17% net revenue growth, $6.0B in free cash flow and adjusted profits between $4.60-$4.75.

PayPal

Why PayPal's recovery could be epic

There is no reason for investors to stick their heads in the sand. While it is true that shares of PayPal have lost more than 50% of their value just this year, it is likely that the market overreacts... which means there is a possibility for an equal reaction to the upside.

PayPal is generating more than $1.0B each quarter in free cash flow and has shown a willingness to return a material percentage of FCF through share buybacks to shareholders. In FY 2021, PayPal returned 63% of its FCF through the means of buybacks. I believe PayPal will continue to repurchase more shares in FY 2022, which makes sense after the stock has dropped so much.

I also believe that PayPal is just too cheap. The stock is valued at 17.8 X FY 2023 earnings, indicating that PayPal - at its current level - reflects strong value. It may take some time before the market realizes how cheap PayPal really is, on both an earnings and FCF basis, but when it does, the recovery could be significant.

Data by YCharts

Risks with PayPal

PayPal's account growth is slowing, but the company still projects robust growth in FY 2022. Slowing account growth poses a challenge for PayPal and the firm may have to cut its account growth targets again if customer acquisition rates for the remainder of the year disappoint. PayPal added 49M new accounts to its ecosystem last year, so downgrading the guidance to 10M new accounts in FY 2022 has been a disappointment. Investors may not take kindly to another reduction in PayPal's FY 2022 guidance.

Final thoughts

I am buying more PayPal and believe the recovery could be epic since PayPal remains the number one digital wallet for consumers and merchants around the world... and current business headwinds don't change that.

Shares of PayPal lost more than half of their value this year even though PayPal is expected to generate more than $5B in free cash flow in FY 2022. Based off of free cash flow and earnings, PayPal is just too cheap and I believe investors will have no other choice but to acknowledge PayPal's considerable free cash flow power at some point. Considering the significant amount of FCF PayPal earns, investors can also look forward to more aggressive share buybacks in FY 2022.