Freeport-McMoRan: Buy On Recent Weakness
Summary
- Freeport-McMoRan has seen its share price drop over the past weeks on copper price weakness.
- The company continues to have a unique portfolio of assets which will enable increased cash flow, as it continues to invest in growth.
- Even at loftier prices, we recommend investing in Freeport-McMoRan going forward, as a valuable investment with double-digit return potential.
- I do much more than just articles at The Energy Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is one of the largest mining companies globally, with a market capitalization of more than $60 billion. The company has seen its profits ramp up significantly, despite recent weakness in its share price. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to continue generating substantial earnings in the current environment.
Freeport-McMoRan 1Q 2022 Results
Freeport-McMoRan had a respectable reaction to earnings, despite the market's unhappiness.
Freeport-McMoRan saw substantial YOY sales growth, along with growth over the company's forecasts. The company achieved costs below expectations, with almost $3.5 / pound in copper profits for >1 billion pounds in sales. The company has decreased its net debt substantially YOY, and we expect the company can continue doing so.
The company has continued to invest heavily in its business, however, and its $1 billion in 1Q 2022 FCF comes out to an almost 7% FCF yield. Going forward, supported by continued industrial demand for metals, we expect prices and earnings to remain high.
Freeport-McMoRan had distributed copper sales from its global portfolio. In North America, the company's assets now make it its largest (and lowest risk) source of copper production. The company is continuing to incrementally expand assets here. Through South America, the company is continuing to bring significant assets online, which will increase 2022 production.
Lastly, in Indonesia, the company has seen increased stability in its assets, with gold allowing its production to have an incredibly low breakeven.
Freeport-McMoRan Annual Guidance
Freeport-McMoRan's annual guidance will support continued shareholder rewards.
The company expects sales to go up from 2022e to 2023e, however, 2024e sales are expected to decrease slightly. Still the company's new guidance in a higher-price environment is for $0.09 / pound in higher costs. With the company expecting prices to remain higher over the initial forecast, the company should still come out ahead.
Freeport-McMoRan Capital Spending
Freeport-McMoRan is continuing to invest heavily in its business, supported by its strong earnings.
Freeport-McMoRan has substantially wrapped up capital spending, anticipating future growth. The company has expanded 2022e capital contributions to $3.2 billion, with a small decrease going into 2023e of $3.0 billion. That will support continued growth for the company, with increased volumes enabling increased earnings.
The increase in capital spending is still very affordable for the company and its investments. Some of the projects the company is investing in (although they have long-term development timelines):
Kucing Liar - This Indonesian mine is expected to have a >1 decade mine life and eventually produce a substantial 600 million pounds in annual copper and 500k oz. gold annually. These sales are ~15% of the company's annual copper production and ~30% of the company's gold production.
Lone Star Oxide Expansion - This smaller $250 million project is expected to add 50 million pounds in annual copper production, an incredibly low copper rate for strong shareholder returns.
Grasberg Mill Recovery Project - This is another small $420 million project that should be completed in early 2024. It's expected to add 60 million pounds in annual copper product and 40k oz in annual gold production.
Atlantic Copper CirCular - This $320 million recycling project is expected to cost $320 billion while adding $60 million in annual new EBITDA.
From 2022e to 2026e, the company's average annual copper and gold production from Grasberg is expected to be higher than the company's 2022e production. This, combined with additional long-term projects, will enable continued shareholder returns. This highlights the strength of the company's assets.
Freeport-McMoRan Shareholder Returns
Freeport-McMoRan has the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns going forward.
Freeport-McMoRan expected operating cash flow at around $10-11 billion, given current copper prices for 2023/2024. The company, post capital spending, expects $7-8 billion in annual FCF, or a double-digit FCF yield. Given that we expect prices to tick up through the decade for copper, that should help earnings increase even further.
It's also worth noting that the company is still maintaining significant debt, despite a strong overall liquidity position, likely due to rising interest rates. The company's total debt totals ~$9.6 billion and costs the company almost $500 million in annual interest. The company has enough cash to rapidly pay-down that debt.
That alone could increase the company's FCF yield by almost 1%. However, giving rising interest rates, the company might be focused on protecting its cash position.
It's also worth noting that the company has a growing share repurchase program. The company has repurchased ~2% of its outstanding shares around current prices. The company still has $1.9 billion in authorization, or ~3% of its float, and the company's guidance would allow it to repurchase roughly 5-6% of its shares annually going forward.
That financial strength and shareholder rewards help highlight the company as a valuable investment.
Thesis Risk
The risk to our thesis for Freeport-McMoRan is copper prices. As the company's recent share price has shown, it is susceptible to volatile copper prices. Its capital spending means that copper prices at less than $3 / pound, which they've reached before, could significantly hurt its ability to cover expenses and continue shareholder rewards.
Conclusion
Freeport-McMoRan has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has deftly navigated a portfolio transition, and production is expected to grow into 2023e. During subsequent years, it's expected to see production remain volatile. However, overall, we expect the company's production to remain high and cash costs low.
The company's guidance is for roughly $7-8 billion in FCF for 2022-2024. That's with continued investment in the portfolio. The company's guidance for share buybacks means 5-6% in annual share repurchases, which will enable even stronger shareholder rewards. Putting all of this together makes Freeport-McMoRan a valuable investment with recent weakness.
Create a High-Yield Portfolio Using Unique Investment Strategies, 2-Week Trial!
The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.
Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.
We provide:
- Model energy and market portfolios generating high-yield income.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Macroeconomic overviews.
- Summaries of recommendations and option strategies.
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.