Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is one of the largest mining companies globally, with a market capitalization of more than $60 billion. The company has seen its profits ramp up significantly, despite recent weakness in its share price. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to continue generating substantial earnings in the current environment.

Freeport-McMoRan 1Q 2022 Results

Freeport-McMoRan had a respectable reaction to earnings, despite the market's unhappiness.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan saw substantial YOY sales growth, along with growth over the company's forecasts. The company achieved costs below expectations, with almost $3.5 / pound in copper profits for >1 billion pounds in sales. The company has decreased its net debt substantially YOY, and we expect the company can continue doing so.

The company has continued to invest heavily in its business, however, and its $1 billion in 1Q 2022 FCF comes out to an almost 7% FCF yield. Going forward, supported by continued industrial demand for metals, we expect prices and earnings to remain high.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan had distributed copper sales from its global portfolio. In North America, the company's assets now make it its largest (and lowest risk) source of copper production. The company is continuing to incrementally expand assets here. Through South America, the company is continuing to bring significant assets online, which will increase 2022 production.

Lastly, in Indonesia, the company has seen increased stability in its assets, with gold allowing its production to have an incredibly low breakeven.

Freeport-McMoRan Annual Guidance

Freeport-McMoRan's annual guidance will support continued shareholder rewards.

Freeport-McMoRan

The company expects sales to go up from 2022e to 2023e, however, 2024e sales are expected to decrease slightly. Still the company's new guidance in a higher-price environment is for $0.09 / pound in higher costs. With the company expecting prices to remain higher over the initial forecast, the company should still come out ahead.

Freeport-McMoRan Capital Spending

Freeport-McMoRan is continuing to invest heavily in its business, supported by its strong earnings.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan has substantially wrapped up capital spending, anticipating future growth. The company has expanded 2022e capital contributions to $3.2 billion, with a small decrease going into 2023e of $3.0 billion. That will support continued growth for the company, with increased volumes enabling increased earnings.

The increase in capital spending is still very affordable for the company and its investments. Some of the projects the company is investing in (although they have long-term development timelines):

Kucing Liar - This Indonesian mine is expected to have a >1 decade mine life and eventually produce a substantial 600 million pounds in annual copper and 500k oz. gold annually. These sales are ~15% of the company's annual copper production and ~30% of the company's gold production.

Lone Star Oxide Expansion - This smaller $250 million project is expected to add 50 million pounds in annual copper production, an incredibly low copper rate for strong shareholder returns.

Grasberg Mill Recovery Project - This is another small $420 million project that should be completed in early 2024. It's expected to add 60 million pounds in annual copper product and 40k oz in annual gold production.

Atlantic Copper CirCular - This $320 million recycling project is expected to cost $320 billion while adding $60 million in annual new EBITDA.

From 2022e to 2026e, the company's average annual copper and gold production from Grasberg is expected to be higher than the company's 2022e production. This, combined with additional long-term projects, will enable continued shareholder returns. This highlights the strength of the company's assets.

Freeport-McMoRan Shareholder Returns

Freeport-McMoRan has the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns going forward.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan expected operating cash flow at around $10-11 billion, given current copper prices for 2023/2024. The company, post capital spending, expects $7-8 billion in annual FCF, or a double-digit FCF yield. Given that we expect prices to tick up through the decade for copper, that should help earnings increase even further.

It's also worth noting that the company is still maintaining significant debt, despite a strong overall liquidity position, likely due to rising interest rates. The company's total debt totals ~$9.6 billion and costs the company almost $500 million in annual interest. The company has enough cash to rapidly pay-down that debt.

That alone could increase the company's FCF yield by almost 1%. However, giving rising interest rates, the company might be focused on protecting its cash position.

It's also worth noting that the company has a growing share repurchase program. The company has repurchased ~2% of its outstanding shares around current prices. The company still has $1.9 billion in authorization, or ~3% of its float, and the company's guidance would allow it to repurchase roughly 5-6% of its shares annually going forward.

That financial strength and shareholder rewards help highlight the company as a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The risk to our thesis for Freeport-McMoRan is copper prices. As the company's recent share price has shown, it is susceptible to volatile copper prices. Its capital spending means that copper prices at less than $3 / pound, which they've reached before, could significantly hurt its ability to cover expenses and continue shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has deftly navigated a portfolio transition, and production is expected to grow into 2023e. During subsequent years, it's expected to see production remain volatile. However, overall, we expect the company's production to remain high and cash costs low.

The company's guidance is for roughly $7-8 billion in FCF for 2022-2024. That's with continued investment in the portfolio. The company's guidance for share buybacks means 5-6% in annual share repurchases, which will enable even stronger shareholder rewards. Putting all of this together makes Freeport-McMoRan a valuable investment with recent weakness.