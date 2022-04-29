Stockfoo/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Never A Dull Moment

In our recent Seeking Alpha article, Not The Karma Jack Was Looking For (which you can read here), we said we thought Twitter's future as an independent business was limited and that someone - be it the Elon Musk consortium or A. N. Other - would likely buy the company within six months.

This view was informed by some decades of M&A experience so we weren't just tilting at windmills. Unmonetized but highly engaged large audience plus lazy management (you disagree? OK - let's call it part-time management which until Dorsey's ouster was a fact not an opinion) is a combination that usually spells opportunity to a focused buyer.

After we posted our note, the Musk bid was formalized at $54.20/share. And whilst the famous "funding secured" phrase wasn't used, assurances were given that the money was in fact in place.

Now, what usually happens at that point is that the market tells you what it thinks is going to happen. If the stock trades up to just below the bid price, that's normal. At a $54.20 bid, you might expect to see the stock hit the mid-$53s, something like that, a discount for the inevitable regulatory hurdles the bid has to cross. At such a time the stock of a company in play usually experiences (1) regular shareholders selling into the announcement pop and specialist funds buying it using high levels of leverage to achieve a sound IRR on a small percentage gain in the stock between announcement and completion; and also (2) other funds taking short positions in order to gain in the event the deal fails for whatever reason.

That isn't what happened with TWTR stock.

Here's what's happened with TWTR stock.

TWTR Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

When the Twitter board accepted the Musk offer, the stock peaked at around $52.50 and then started dropping. In staff personal accounts - after a prior heads up to our Growth Investor Pro subscribers as always - we sold into the pop, because the stock price was saying - the market doesn't expect the bid to go through and indeed it doesn't expect a counterbid. (If a counterbid was in the cards you could expect the stock to start trading above the Musk price). So, always keen to commit our recurring error of selling too early, we took solid if unexciting gains to the bank and moved on.

Since then the stock has continued to move down somewhat, not so much that it appears the deal is on the brink of failure, not so much that it looks a certainty. Perhaps Musk's sales of TSLA stock in recent days will bolster the TWTR price, if it is the case that such sales were in order to help fund a TWTR acquisition.

What happens next is, as always with Musk, anyone's guess. A $1bn mutual termination fee has the parties bound together in pursuing the deal. That's a lot of buyers' regret to have to pay if Musk decides he can find better ways to spend his money. But if the deal does fail, the situation has shown that either there is no other bid out there at these levels, or at the minimum that there is no other bidder at these levels content to irritate Musk.

The risk in TWTR stock to us, therefore, lies to the downside. If the deal goes through at $54.20 then that's a 9% gain from here. If the deal fails, then $1bn additional money in Tweetie Pie's bank account won't insulate shareholders from what we expect will be a rather vertiginous drop.

We move to Neutral rating as a result.

Now for the next installment of this particular soap opera!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 29 April 2022.