Twitter Takeover Takeaway
Summary
- Twitter's stock price reaction to the Musk bid speaks volumes.
- As is so often with Elon Musk, this take-private process is not dancing to the regular tune.
- We move to Neutral rating since the balance of risk to us looks to be to the downside.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Growth Investor Pro. Learn More »
DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
Never A Dull Moment
In our recent Seeking Alpha article, Not The Karma Jack Was Looking For (which you can read here), we said we thought Twitter's future as an independent business was limited and that someone - be it the Elon Musk consortium or A. N. Other - would likely buy the company within six months.
This view was informed by some decades of M&A experience so we weren't just tilting at windmills. Unmonetized but highly engaged large audience plus lazy management (you disagree? OK - let's call it part-time management which until Dorsey's ouster was a fact not an opinion) is a combination that usually spells opportunity to a focused buyer.
After we posted our note, the Musk bid was formalized at $54.20/share. And whilst the famous "funding secured" phrase wasn't used, assurances were given that the money was in fact in place.
Now, what usually happens at that point is that the market tells you what it thinks is going to happen. If the stock trades up to just below the bid price, that's normal. At a $54.20 bid, you might expect to see the stock hit the mid-$53s, something like that, a discount for the inevitable regulatory hurdles the bid has to cross. At such a time the stock of a company in play usually experiences (1) regular shareholders selling into the announcement pop and specialist funds buying it using high levels of leverage to achieve a sound IRR on a small percentage gain in the stock between announcement and completion; and also (2) other funds taking short positions in order to gain in the event the deal fails for whatever reason.
That isn't what happened with TWTR stock.
Here's what's happened with TWTR stock.
When the Twitter board accepted the Musk offer, the stock peaked at around $52.50 and then started dropping. In staff personal accounts - after a prior heads up to our Growth Investor Pro subscribers as always - we sold into the pop, because the stock price was saying - the market doesn't expect the bid to go through and indeed it doesn't expect a counterbid. (If a counterbid was in the cards you could expect the stock to start trading above the Musk price). So, always keen to commit our recurring error of selling too early, we took solid if unexciting gains to the bank and moved on.
Since then the stock has continued to move down somewhat, not so much that it appears the deal is on the brink of failure, not so much that it looks a certainty. Perhaps Musk's sales of TSLA stock in recent days will bolster the TWTR price, if it is the case that such sales were in order to help fund a TWTR acquisition.
What happens next is, as always with Musk, anyone's guess. A $1bn mutual termination fee has the parties bound together in pursuing the deal. That's a lot of buyers' regret to have to pay if Musk decides he can find better ways to spend his money. But if the deal does fail, the situation has shown that either there is no other bid out there at these levels, or at the minimum that there is no other bidder at these levels content to irritate Musk.
The risk in TWTR stock to us, therefore, lies to the downside. If the deal goes through at $54.20 then that's a 9% gain from here. If the deal fails, then $1bn additional money in Tweetie Pie's bank account won't insulate shareholders from what we expect will be a rather vertiginous drop.
We move to Neutral rating as a result.
Now for the next installment of this particular soap opera!
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 29 April 2022.
Our members-only Growth Investor Pro is currently the second-fastest growing service on Seeking Alpha. You can read all about it including our 5-star subscriber reviews by just clicking here.
You get long-term picks in software, semiconductors, space & defense, together with short-term trading ideas in the same stocks.
We run a real-money service publishing our own buyside research. Subscribers get alerts on any planned buy or sell order in covered stocks, ahead of time. You get the opportunity to buy or sell before we do.
This article was written by
Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc
5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.
Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in TSLA.