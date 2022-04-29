JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL), we can see that shares have now lost long-term support. Furthermore, with the monthly MACD approaching negative territory, it will be interesting to see if, indeed, selling intensifies to the downside. Suffice it to say, the longer price remains under support, the less likely the fund will be able to regain its former bullish trend. Furthermore, long-term trend lines are significant in that (due to the amount of information digested when depicting the trendlines), long-term support will usually become long-term resistance when indeed the respective trend line is broken.

Long-Term Chart Of SPTL (Stockcharts.com)

Further clarification of the inherent weakness in SPTL is seen on the intermediate chart. The chart below depicts a descending triangle where support was lost recently. Given that the support line of this triangle went all the way back to 2019, this level in all likelihood will now act as a resistance barrier on any subsequent rallies. Again, the longer price stays below support, the more likely that lower prices are ahead for SPTL.

Intermediate descending triangle in SPTL (Stockcharts.com)

SPTL is now down almost 17% over the past six months, and almost 6% over the past 30 days alone, so long-investors should be acutely aware of the underlying momentum in the fund and the clear trend in motion. The reason being is that if inflation continues to gain traction or simply remains elevated for a sustained period of time, which the IMF has been suggesting, the SPTL fund will continue to lose value.

But, this is only one side of the bearish argument here.

The other area where the SPTL long-term investor could potentially lose out is if U.S. bond yields consistently remain below the prevailing inflation rate for the duration of the investment. This is when nominal returns are actually negative in real terms, which leads to a loss in purchasing power over time. Moreover, when taxes, fees, and transactions costs are brought into the picture, losses in real terms are compounded over time

From a historic standpoint, given the 40-year bull run US bonds have enjoyed, it is easy to see why SPTL will continue to attract capital. The fund has an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.06%, and U.S. debt continues to be viewed as a safe haven among fixed-income investors, especially in times of volatility. In fact, we can see this with the fund's asset flows which continue to experience inflows despite the sell-off in the fund we have seen this year thus far.

However, if we look at the possible scenarios for the U.S. economy going forward, things start to get clearer for the regular bond investor. With inflation in March coming in well above 8% (41-year high), we expect the Fed to continue its tightening to try and get inflation under control. Many investors believe the Fed will continue to move in lock-step with the inflation rate, but this is not true. Why? Because the central bank's other key mandate is employment growth, which will not be helped by a period of rising interest rates. Why? Because an increase in interest rates invariable leads to higher debt servicing costs, stiff opposition from politicians, and slower growth overall in the economy.

Therefore, bond investors should not entertain the thought of the Fed being able to slowly increase rates to match inflation over time. The market already has priced in several increases of the federal funds rate, but consistent speedy hikes are going to be difficult before the economy becomes significantly impaired.

Now, if inflation were to get out of hand, could the central bank do something like Paul Volcker did and raise rates far more aggressively in order to tame excessive price increases? Of course, but that scenario also would not be beneficial for long bondholders, either.

The technicals know all of the above, which is why, at this moment in time, SPTL is in a bear market. Furthermore, given that the long-term trend has turned bearish, this new trend is more likely to continue rather than reverse. Moreover, given the sizable amount of information on long-term charts, any significant change in trend has to be respected. The reason being is that the U.S. bond market, for example, can provide early guidance on the demand for U.S.-denominated assets and the strength of the U.S. economy. A sustained pattern of lower lows on the chart today may indeed forecast weaker U.S. economic data tomorrow.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe a covered put strategy (Neutral To Bearish Strategy) in SPTL is an excellent way of beating inflation in these uncertain times. This strategy entails the shorting of the fund (through being short stock or being long high-delta LEAP put options) with simultaneous selling of near-dated put options on a monthly basis. We like the idea of selling monthly premium against the long position, as we believe the sell-off will be gradual and those put sales enable ongoing cost basis reduction of the initial position. We look forward to continued coverage.