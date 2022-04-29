Is UPS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent Earnings?

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), which describes itself as "the world's largest package delivery company", is a Buy after recent earnings. UPS increased its quarterly dividend and doubled its full-year share buyback target following its Q1 2022 results announcement. At the same time, the company also maintained its FY 2022 revenue growth and operating margin guidance. This helps to assure investors that UPS is on track to increase its ROIC in the long run via revenue mix optimization and productivity improvement initiatives. As such, I view UPS as deserving of a Buy investment rating.

Did UPS Beat Earnings?

UPS released the company's Q1 2022 earnings on April 26, 2022 before the market opened.

United Parcel Service's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share expanded by +10% YoY to $3.05 based on the company's Q1 2022 financial results media release. UPS delivered an earnings beat for the first quarter, as its actual quarterly EPS was +6% higher than the Wall Street's consensus bottom line projection of $2.88 per share.

But UPS's shares didn't perform well even though the company's most recent quarterly earnings beat market expectations. UPS's stock price decreased by -4% from $189.64 as of April 25, 2022 to $183.05 as of April 26, 2022 after it reported Q1 earnings. The company's shares did eventually recover to close at $190.16 on April 28, 2022, which is marginally above its pre-earnings announcement stock price of $189.64.

In the next section, I will review UPS's key Q1 2022 financial metrics in greater detail to assess why there has been a muted response to the company's above-expectations EPS.

UPS Stock Key Metrics

There are certain weak spots within UPS's first-quarter financial results. This could explain why UPS's stock didn't perform exceptionally well after its quarterly earnings exceeded market expectations.

According to its Q1 2022 earnings presentation slides, the average daily volume for UPS's US domestic business decreased by -3.0% YoY from 20.4 million packages in Q1 2021 to 19.7 million packages in the recent quarter. The company's average daily volume for its international business also contracted by -6.7% YoY over this same time period. At the company's Q1 2022 results call, UPS explained that "high inflation, a surge in energy prices, COVID-19 lockdowns in Asia and geopolitical uncertainty" were the key factors that led to a decline in the company's package volume growth, especially towards the end of the quarter.

Separately, UPS's profit margins for the first quarter of 2022 were not as good as what investors hoped for. The company had earlier guided for a full-year FY 2022 operating profit margin of 13.7%, but its Q1 2022 operating margin was slightly lower at 13.6%. Similarly, the company's Q1 2022 operating margin for the US domestic business of 11.3% fell short of its fiscal 2022 domestic operating margin guidance of 11.6%. The weaker-than-expected operating profit margins might be attributable to the decline in package volume highlighted above.

What To Expect After Earnings

UPS has kept the company's fiscal 2022 financial guidance unchanged (as per what was issued in February 2022 during the Q4 results announcement) following its recent quarterly earnings release.

UPS's FY 2022 Management Guidance

UPS's Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

In the past month and post-Q1 results announcement, the sell-side analysts also haven't made any significant changes to UPS's earnings forecasts for the coming quarters and years.

Revisions To UPS's Quarterly EPS In The Last One Month

Seeking Alpha

Revisions To UPS's Annual EPS In The Past Month

Seeking Alpha

In summary, both the company management and Wall Street analysts have confidence that United Parcel Service will be able to deliver decent earnings growth going forward, even though UPS's Q1 2022 package volume and operating margins were not as good as what investors had hoped for.

I share the view that UPS should be able to deliver in-line financial results (mid-single-digit bottom line growth) for 2022 at the very least. This is because UPS has tools at its disposal to make up for lower-than-expected volumes assuming a weaker-than-expected demand environment.

One of the tools is to increase the proportion of SMB clients who offer higher yields, and this will help to improve UPS's revenue mix. Another tool is new productivity initiatives that will generate substantial cost savings for the company. As an example, UPS disclosed at its Q1 2022 earnings briefing that it has set a target of having "100 centers" being equipped with new "RFID technology that we call smart package" this year.

What Is UPS's Long-Term Outlook?

In assessing UPS's long-term outlook, one should pay attention to UPS's "better not bigger strategic framework" highlighted at the company's Investor Day on June 9, 2021. As the name of the "strategic framework" and the chart below suggest, UPS is now focusing on improving returns and profitability, rather than pursuing market share expansion or revenue growth.

Key Elements Of UPS's "Better Not Bigger" Framework

UPS 2021 Analyst Day Presentation

United Parcel Service has set a goal to achieve an ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 26%-29% in FY 2023, and this translates into a 4.3-7.3 percentage points improvement as compared with FY 2020. As discussed in the preceding section, UPS is putting in the effort to improve revenue quality/mix and enhance productivity, which should pay off in the form of higher returns going forward. As per S&P Capital IQ, UPS is expected to generate annual ROEs and ROAs in excess of 40% and 15%, respectively for the next five years.

UPS also has plans to return more capital to the company's shareholders. It increased its quarterly dividend per share from $1.02 in Q4 2021 to $1.52 in Q1 2022. In addition, the company also set a higher amount of targeted buybacks at $2 billion for 2022, which is double its earlier goal of spending $1 billion on share repurchases this year.

The company's recent actions and announcements with respect to capital return are in line with its long-term capital allocation plans highlighted at its 2021 Investor Day that are presented below. Sell-side analyst forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ point to UPS growing the company's dividend per share from $4.08 in FY 2021 to $7.25 in FY 2026.

UPS's Capital Allocation Plans

UPS's 2021 Investor Day Presentation

In conclusion, I think that UPS's long-term outlook is good, taking into account the company's emphasis on maintaining high returns on capital and returning more excess capital via dividends and buybacks.

Is UPS Stock At A Fair Valuation?

In my opinion, UPS stock is undervalued.

UPS trades at 14.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E based on its last done share price of $190.16 as of April 28, 2022 and as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Notably, the stock's current P/E ratio is at a 15% discount to its 10-year average consensus forward P/E multiple of 17.3 times.

Also, UPS should be able to command a higher P/E ratio at the high-teens level, considering both the company's steady consensus FY 2022-2025 EPS CAGR of +5.6% and its forward ROEs above 40% (as mentioned in the preceding section).

Is UPS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

UPS stock is a Buy. There is room for valuation multiple expansion for United Parcel Service, as the company delivers on its plans to return excess capital to shareholders and increase ROIC.