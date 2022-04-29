TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Seeking Alpha sent me an invitation to participate in their contributing author competition, "Top Stock For A High Inflation Environment." This caused me to look at the gold miners as a sector that could benefit, which led me to EQX. Those who follow me know I have been recommending natural resources producers since 2020, well before inflation took off (see Natural Resources Equities: Preparing for Reflation and a Dollar Decline and Load up GUNR To Defend Against Reflation And A Dollar Decline).

I normally don't buy individual stocks, but what I learned about EQX impressed me enough to take an initial position as a satellite component of my natural resources-related holdings. A word of caution: I am not a professional stock picker. It's tough to outsmart the market. EQX is intriguing, but as you will see below, it carries significant risks. Investors should perform their own due diligence and carefully consider all the facts before making any investment decisions.

My high-level thesis for EQX is:

Gold benefits from inflation, and even more so in an environment of excessive monetary growth - prevalent today and likely in the future.

Gold enhances overall portfolio performance more effectively than other traditional inflation hedges.

Gold mining stocks are more volatile and rise (or fall) faster than gold; therefore they carry more risk.

EQX is a mining stock with attributes that present a favorable reward-risk ratio for more adventurous investors

I'll cover each of these items in depth below. This article is longer than what the casual reader might prefer. But I wanted to satisfy serious investors who want all the details before trading EQX. However, for those who want a faster read, for convenience I've provided key takeaways at the beginning of each section.

The Overriding Factor Supporting EQX - A Favorable View of Gold

Key Takeaways:

The performance of EQX depends largely on gold, for which I am long-term bullish.

Gold is a top performing asset during sustained periods of high CPI.

Gold provides some inflation protection, but the greater determinant of its performance is money supply growth, which I believe will continue to support the price in coming years.

As a macro investor, I take a top down view. If you don't believe in gold or gold equities as part of your portfolio, then you won't be interested in EQX. No degree of superior mining company performance will overcome a gold bear market.

A complete discussion of the case for gold is beyond the scope of this article. But I would point investors to my recent SA piece, "The Case for $5,000 Gold" and a Reuters piece, "Beyond CPI: Gold as a Strategic Inflation Hedge."

The latter article shows (chart below) that gold performs well in inflationary periods based on a blend of sensitivity, consistency, cost and portfolio diversification criteria. Its overall rank is higher than all other inflation protection vehicles, except TIPs, which are equal.

Gold Performance vs Other Assets During High Inflation (Reuters, Beyond CPI: Gold as a Strategic Inflation Hedge)

Sensitivity: Average annualised returns during phase. Consistency = hit rate of positive phase returns; Cost = annualised returns outside of inflation phases; Portfolio = correlation with 60/40 portfolio over entire window. The traffic lights indicate the ranking, with green being best and red worst for each metric. Analysis on monthly data from Jan 1998 to Dec 2020. Source: Bloomberg, World Gold Council

Also, as Evanson notes, "another study by Dimson et al looked at gold returns in 19 countries for 112 years and found that when inflation was in the bottom 5% (periods of deflation), gold returned 12.2%, below bonds and well above equities. When inflation was in the top 5% (strong inflation), gold had a real return close to zero but far above all other asset classes."

The Reuters article also lends support for my previous article's analysis of the ratio of gold to the money supply. The study demonstrates that money supply growth, rather than inflation, is the biggest driver of gold's performance:

"From a long-run return perspective and a valuation perspective, we believe M2 better reflects gold's 'inflation' credentials as well as its ties to economic growth and risk not reflected by the CPI."

Gold has some correlation with inflation, although at times it can be weak or non-existent. Since 1971, only 16% of the variation in gold prices can be explained by changes in CPI inflation.

So the case for gold and EQX doesn't depend as much on high inflation as it does on high monetary growth, which in my view will continue. Put another way, gold and the miners can do well, even if inflation subsides, which makes EQX even more compelling than other pure inflation plays.

Why EQX Offers Favorable Reward-Risk

Key Takeaways:

I chose EQX based on a screening process of all the gold miners contained in two popular ETFs, GDX and GDXJ

EQX has attractive value, excellent growth prospects, a solid business, insider confidence and strong upside potential

If you are bullish on gold and are ready to take on more risk for higher reward, then consider the miners. GDX and GDXJ are reasonable, well-diversified ways to do that. But the right individual mining stocks can further turbocharge performance.

Advanced investors know that gold mining stocks outperform the metal, due to the leveraged effect of gold price movements on earnings. For example, "Why Gold Mining Stocks Outperform Gold in Bull Markets" shows the miners gained 180% over the period November 2015-2020 while gold gained about 80%.

EQX has key attributes that present a compelling case to outperform the sector. I began by screening stocks within the GDX and GDXJ portfolios, looking for the following attributes:

Attractive value and recent underperformance

Proven business with demonstrated profitability and strong financial health

Excellent growth prospects

Favorable insider trading and insider ownership trends

Strong upside price appreciation potential with reasonable risk

I will delve into each of these below.

EQX Overview

Key Takeaway:

EQX is a growth-oriented mining company with plans to become the premier producer in the Americas.

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused Canadian mining company with a strategy of building the premier Americas gold producer. The company is on a path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects. Equinox Gold operates entirely in the Americas with properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Brazil. In its first four years the Company grew from a single-asset developer to a multi-asset gold producer with seven operating gold mines. The company has a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and a strong growth profile from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

Highlights:

Seven operating mines and four growth projects

16 million ounces of gold reserves

Estimated 670,000 ounces of production in 2022, with All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) of $1,330- $1,415/oz.

Market cap of $2.24B

2021 Revenue of $1.08B with net income of $555M

The company's leadership team has led the construction of 50 mines and brings 500 years of cumulative experience

Since its inception in 2017, the company has been focused on M&A to acquire mining assets. But the focus going forward will be on execution, as CEO Christian Milau stated at the BMO Mining Conference in February:

M&A is definitely taking a little bit of a backseat for us now. We're focused on delivering these and executing on these construction projects. Heads are down, and we're really focused on that at the moment. So we're not really looking hard for M&A."

EQX is a Beaten Down Stock

Key Takeaways:

EQX has outperformed gold and its mining peers since its inception in 2017

However the recent weakness has resulted in a decline of about 20% over the past 12 months

The chart below shows EQX down 13% over the past 12 months. That's a gaping underperformance compared to GLD, up 6% and the GDX mining ETF,-0.1%. GDXJ, the junior mining ETF, EQX was comparable with a loss of 11.5%.

EQX vs GDXJ, GDX and GLD (Seeking Alpha)

Why?

The major reason is that the junior miners are more volatile than gold. Weakness in GDX can be reflected in very poor performance by the juniors like EQX. Much of the weakness can be traced to gold's underwhelming performance and rising production costs.

Specific to EQX, on the February investor call, the CEO cited a disruption (blockade) at their Los Filos mine in Mexico and high costs to develop their new Greenstone mine in Ontario, Canada as possible reasons. However, the company had strong production and revenue growth, along with a whopping increase in earnings in 2021. They also provided a solid operational report card, delivering on many objectives.

EQX Company Presentation, January 2022

Revenue in the period soared to $1.082B, up 28% from 2020. Gold production increased 26% to 602,110 ounces. EPS and net income surged to $1.95/share and $555M, respectively, in the period from $0.10 and $22M in 2020.

However, more than half the gains were driven by investment property transactions and reclassifications. Earnings from mine operations were down to $230M from $290M in the previous year. Nonetheless one shouldn't punish management for generating investment gains of $325M that led to overall company net profit margin of 51% - well above even the most senior miners.

The company doesn't have a long track record - 2020 was its first profitable year. And operating profits in 2021 significantly lagged the industry averages with a 21% margin from mine operations and adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%. By comparison, Eldorado Gold generated $940M in metal sales on 475K ounces of gold. Adjusted EBITDA was $413M, with a margin of 47%. At the elite producer level, Newmont (NEM) generated $5,537M adjusted EBITDA on revenue of $12,222 for a margin of 45%. Low cost producer Barrick Gold generated a 63% EBITDA margin in 2021 on gold production of 1.2M ounces.

Clearly EQX is a higher cost producer, which is a significant concern (more on this below). Lagging margins combined with its short history may have contributed to recent share underperformance. Another reason, perhaps the simplest and biggest: changing investor sentiment after a big runup in EQX and the sector overall.

Indeed, the chart below from the company's inception in 2017 until the end of 2020 shows a different picture. EQX trounced its peers, including GDXJ, GDX and gold.

EQX Share Performance vs Peers (EQX Company Presentation, April 2022)

The longer term chart shows gold has been moving sideways and EQX has given back some of its enormous gains. The stock is up 71% over the period, well ahead of GDXJ +39%, GDX +67% and GLD +54%.

Seeking Alpha

The year started out positively for gold and the miners, with the Russian invasion on February 24th sparking additional support. EQX and the gold sector hit its high for the year in mid-April and since has broken sharply lower.

Seeking Alpha

The most commonly cited reason is the Fed signaling an acceleration of its tightening efforts. Since the April 14 peak of $8.90, EQX has been bludgeoned, down 18%. Yet, YTD EQX has performed well, up 9.8% compared to GDXJ +6.4%, GDX +13.3% and GLD +5.1%.

These price movements demonstrate the inherent volatility and risk in EQX. They also demonstrate the potential for outsized gains and the benefits of low correlation with the major equity indexes. SPY is down YTD 11.9%. EQX is not for the faint of heart.

EQX: A Value Stock That Ben Graham Would Like

Key Takeaways:

EQX is priced below Net Asset Value and below its peers

The company's profitability, growth prospects and business outlook don't justify a lower valuation and suggest significant upside

If you are a value investor, EQX should be of interest. The chart below, taken from CEO Christian Milau's presentation shows the stock trading at only 0.7 of NAV, near the bottom of the pack of comparable miners.

EQX Company Presentation, April 2022

Officially, EQX trades for a paltry 3.7x trailing, as-reported earnings. However, as noted above, EQX's P/E includes investment gains and accounting recharacterizations totaling $507M. If we take those out to arrive at a number more representative of ongoing operations, reported adjusted net income is $0.25 per share. That gives a much less attractive TTM P/E of 29x.

I don't place much weight on analysts' earnings estimates due to their poor track record, but the average estimate for 2022 is $0.56/share. That results in a modest forward P/E of 13x. This again compares favorably with EQX's peers.

By comparison, GDX trades at a TTM P/E of 23x and the more comparable GDXJ comes in at 18x. This suggests enormous upside for EQX.

What might change the stock valuation? I believe there are several drivers:

Overall production growth (35%) in accordance with the company's plan - on pace to reach 1M ounces per year with 16.1M reserves

Continued demonstrated profitability, with AISC trending modestly lower towards industry averages (see below)

Management actions to stabilize the Los Filos shutdown and reach reliable, continuous production

The company executing on de-risking the Greenstone mine

Improving investor sentiment

Based on these factors, it's reasonable to see the stock moving to a Price/NAV of 0.9x or better, which would still provide a factor of safety to investors.

EQX Offers Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP)

Key Takeaways:

The company expects to increase production by 50% by 2025, outpacing its peers, with lower costs

The company's chart below summarizes the growth and revaluation story very nicely.

EQX Corporate presentation, April 2022

Besides a lower valuation, EQX has higher growth potential than its peers. According to Morningstar, GDXJ's long term sales and earnings growth were 8% and 14.9% respectively. Yet EQX trounced this with a 26% gain in production in 2021. And management's guidance is for 50% production growth (602K oz in 2021 to approximately 900K in 2025), which barring margin erosion, should translate into superior earnings growth versus its peers. This further supports the revaluation thesis above.

Financial Health

Key Takeaways:

The company had fantastic profitability in 2021, in part fueled by winning investments, which were one-time contributors

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are subpar and present a crucial element of the stock's performance, in my opinion

AISC should trend down over time, but will likely remain above the industry average for some time

The company has a strong and liquid financial position with well diversified revenue sources. There is $305M in unrestricted cash and total liquidity of approximately $505M.

Management has demonstrated the ability to make winning investments, as evidenced by production performance and capital gains on acquired assets. In my view, assuming reasonable gold price performance, the single biggest factor affecting the company's financial performance is cost. Hence, I will focus on that here, specifically AISC.

The chart below shows comparable miners with average AISC of about $1,000-1,100/oz. EQX management has given guidance for 2022 of $1330-1415/oz. This is clearly at the high end vs. its peers.

DRD Gold investor presentation April 2022

According to the company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended 2021 year end:

"Cash costs for 2022 reflect inflationary pressures across all operations, with approximately 15% cost escalation for fuel and other major consumables. AISC for 2022 includes $195 million of sustaining capital investment focused primarily on stripping campaigns at Mesquite, Aurizona and Santa Luz to open up new ore sources, and both open-pit stripping and underground development work at Los Filos that was in part delayed during 2021."

What will be EQX's trend in the future?

EQX management says first half 2022 AISC will be higher, at about $1540/oz, with an expected improvement to $1295/oz in the second half. Factors that may reduce AISC are lower anticipated investments, stabilization of Los Filos operations and a global purchasing initiative for volume purchase arrangements.

Looking out past 2022, at the February investor Q&A, CEO Christian Milau addressed the AISC question:

"And I think Greenstone will be the next phase of lower cost production again. So getting towards that 1 million ounces, the run rate of 1 million ounces might be hit at the end of 2024. It might be '25 as Greenstone's ramping up there. Our costs, I don't have an exact number, and that's quite far out in the future. But moving towards $1,100 mark, maybe is a reasonable estimate for this stage, give or take, as we get towards that 1 million ounces and we diversify the portfolio into those longer life, better quality, lower cost assets."

My take is that AISC will continue to be pressured by inflating input costs and as the company optimizes its acquired investments. Since inflation may get worse and persist for a long time, the company will likely continue to have above average AISC for some time. However management's guidance on lower 2H AISC with a continued downtrend in coming years is plausible. Therefore I expect demonstrated improvements in AISC to be a contributor to the revaluation of the stock.

Insider Ownership and Transactions

Key Takeaways:

Insider ownership is second highest among its peers, reflecting management confidence in the company.

Although financial media reports conflict, the definitive source of insider transaction data shows steady accumulation of the shares over the 12 months.

The chart below shows EQX has strong insider ownership, demonstrating management's belief and commitment to the company. Most of that lies with Ross Beaty, the company's Chairman.

EQX Company presentation January 2022

I looked at insider transaction data from several sources, but they were inconsistent:

Yahoo reported that over the past 12 months insiders purchased C$4.5M and sold CA$956K. The biggest transaction was a purchase of C$2.0M by Chairman Ross Beaty. Over the past three months, two insiders bought C$2.1M while others sold shares worth C$290K.

MarketBeat shows five insiders bought shares over the past 12 months totaling C$255.65 and one insider sold stock worth C$1.44M. Contrary to Yahoo, MarketBeat shows net sales in Q1 2022.

According to the Canadian Insider, insiders were net sellers of the shares since early March. The last purchases were in late January with the stock trading around $7.00. Insiders also bought at this level back in December.

TipRanks shows buyers outnumbering the sellers in the past two months. In February there were 12 insiders who bought and 5 who sold. In March there were 9 who bought and 4 who sold.

Given these inconsistencies, I consulted raw transaction data at the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI). It is Canada's on-line service for the filing and viewing of insider trading reports as required by various provincial securities rules and regulations. Over the past 12 months, 18 of 20 insiders with trading activity had a net accumulation of shares. Note that much of this is compensation related shares, e.g. options and rights accumulation. But the bottom line is that insiders continue to expand their holdings, a sign of confidence.

EQX Has Reasonable Institutional Ownership, But Relatively Low Liquidity

Key Takeaways:

Institutional ownership is solid and appropriate for this class of mining share

The stock's relatively low liquidity presents risk and potential upside

According to Morningstar, the top 20 funds own 26% of EQX and the top 20 institutions own 23%. There is room for institutional ownership increases. Van Eck is the largest institutional investor via GDX and GDXJ. EQX is also held by Vanguard (2.7%), Sprott (1.7%) and Invesco (1.5%).

The stock doesn't have a lot of liquidity. EQX trades about $15M per day on each of the Canadian and US exchanges. To put that in perspective, industry giant Newmont (NEM) trades an average of $554M per day. To be fair, the comparable Eldorado Gold (EGO), with market cap of $1.9B, has average trading volume of $27M.

This can be a pro or con: right now larger institutions will have difficulty establishing big positions but there is upside for greater ownership and commensurate share price impact if the company continues to drive towards intermediate producer status.

EQX Has Upside Potential of 45-81% Within Two to Three Years

Key Takeaway:

There are two factors that can drive shares higher: a gold price increase and revaluation.

Gold Price Increase:

Historical price movements of the miners demonstrate that they are correlated with gold, but are more volatile due to the leverage effects. However to be conservative, we will use the expected change in the price of gold as a foundational element of the base return we might expect from EQX. Since the dollar was removed from the gold standard in 1971 gold has appreciated by 8.1% per year. The CPI during this period was 3.9% per year. During this century gold has returned 9.5%/yr. In my investing models, I utilize a gold price increase of 8% per year (nominal) for the next ten years, which is what we will apply to EQX as the "foundational return."

Revaluation:

Recapping from above, I would look for a reasonable revaluation of the Price/NAV from the current 0.7x to 0.9x. That represents a gain of 29%. If EQX can gain parity with its better performing peers, a move to 1.1x or higher is feasible. That would put the gain at 57%. My guesstimate is that a revaluation could happen over the course of two-three years.

Adding it all up, over the next 2-3 years, EQX could gain 16-24% from gold price movement and another 29-57% from revaluation, for a total gain of 45-81%. This wide range is commensurate with the uncertainty of gold's price and the inherent volatility in mining stocks (not to mention the perils of stock forecasting). A midpoint gain would be 63%, with a share price of $11.90. EQX reached its all-time high of $13.66 in 2020, so this wouldn't be unfamiliar territory.

Another way to value the stock is based on estimated EPS and the P/E. If EQX can earn the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56 for 2022, then grow earnings a modest 10% the following year, EPS in 2023 would be $0.62. If we apply the GDXJ P/E of 18x, the price would be $11.16, a gain of 53%.

Further upside is very possible if 1) gold appreciates by more than its historical average, 2) EQX moves at a multiple of gold price increases, or 3) the company revaluation moves to the top of its peer group. For example, if we apply item 1) with $3000 gold and 2) revaluation to 1.2X NAV the gain is (58% + 71%) = 129%.

Entry Point

Key Takeaway:

The stock is attractively priced now, but could move lower on further weakness in gold and the mining sector.

Investors may wish to see the earnings report next week before deciding.

Earlier in the quarter, the company's CEO signaled softness in the first half followed by a stronger second half. So Q1 results may disappoint investors, presenting a better buying opportunity.

Those who follow me know I don't do technical analysis. Market timing is fraught with difficulties. Recent market volatility has created greater uncertainty - and opportunity. The stock is down 7.3% over the past five days alone. Nonetheless, if you utilize technical analysis, you may wish to consult Avi Gilburt's Elliott Wave Trader.

Another consideration is whether to buy before or after the company's earnings release after the close on May 3rd. The response to an investor query in February by CEO Christian Milau provides some clues. Milau said the quarter was "tracking along the lines of lower production and higher cost." He indicated that is an annual trend, expecting "a bit better" second half. Tepid results combined with the overall market backdrop of "sell everything" could depress the shares near term.

My view as a long-term, value-oriented investor is that the stock has been on sale for some time. And it has gotten even cheaper this week. That's why I took an initial position earlier this week.

I will reevaluate and consider buying more after the earnings release.

Risks

Key Takeaway:

Uncertainties and risks are very substantial. The stock isn't for the faint of heart.

As demonstrated above, the stock is volatile and risky. The company's Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended 2021 has 14 pages on risks and uncertainties. I encourage investors to carefully read it and other research to determine if this stock is appropriate for you. It is clearly not for the faint of heart.

Based on my analysis, I see the following key risks:

Gold could crash in a deflationary recession or depression

Inflation input costs are already affecting costs and could get worse, further raising AISC and eroding profitability

The company has a short track record; uncertainty surrounding future results is high

Company growth forecasts and major investments may not pan out as planned

ESG scores are troublesome according to Morningstar Sustainalytics which rates it severe; this can manifest in disruptions such those at the Los Filos mine.

Conclusion

EQX is an intriguing investment. It's a solid company with excellent prospects. In my view, the balance of evidence presents a favorable reward-risk picture that may appeal to aggressive, more adventurous investors. The stock has high risk, but a Ben Graham-like factor of safety. If you want to turbocharge an investment portfolio while taking on more risk, EQX is a reasonable speculative vehicle. The stock isn't for the faint of heart. Widows and orphans should prefer TIPs.