BDC Weekly Review: Are BDC Income Hikes Priced In?

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of April.

Market Action

It was another tough week for the income space, and BDCs did not escape unscathed, with a return of around -1%.

Year-to-date about two-thirds of the sector is in the green. Among the worst-performing names are idiosyncratic ones like Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) (under pressure from lock-up expirations), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) (from a recent public offering), poorly-performing names like First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) and Monroe Capital (MRCC), and higher-valuation names like Capital Southwest (CSWC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

With the Q1 BDC earnings season almost upon us, we expect the NAV growth trend to continue to move lower, under pressure from worsening valuations, and lower prepayment fees due to fewer portfolio company exits like M&A and IPOs.

BDC valuations are in the meaty part of the range of the past year. We don't expect valuations to break out much above the current level, though we would consider adding on a move lower towards 100%. This is because sector net income is likely to keep growing in the near term, as the Fed is now likely to move even faster than planned with, possibly, 2 50bp hikes in short order.

Market Themes

A comment that we saw recently was that BDCs were fully priced for the recent rise in short-term rates and their expected positive impact on income levels. Unfortunately, no evidence was presented for this statement.

It is true that some market dynamics do become fully priced very quickly, and this frequent behavior has given rise to the market adage "buy the rumor, sell the news."

At the same time, many markets, such as commodities, are heavily impacted by the marginal impact of supply and demand as much as expectations which tend to dominate markets like equities. So, just because a certain expectation exists among some market participants doesn't always mean the price of the given market variable will remain unaffected as the expectation becomes reality. The "market" is also far from a monolith, with participants often having different views on a particular development. In short, the line between being an expectation and being fully priced in is less clear-cut.

This week, we try to gauge whether the expected rise in BDC income levels due to the continuing rise in short-term rates is really in the price or not. Specifically, should investors expect a further rally in the BDC market as the rise in short-term rates boosts BDC income levels, all else equal? For a refresher of the relationship between BDC income and short-term rates, have a look at our earlier discussions here and here.

If we had to argue that the expected rise in BDC income levels over the coming months is already in the price, we would point to two things. First, we would highlight the fact that BDCs have appeared to diverge from the broader equity market, as the following chart shows. This chart suggests that BDC performance has been buoyed by expectations of higher income levels, and, in their absence, BDCs would have moved lower in line with stocks.

Another perspective of the same dynamic is to highlight the fact that, across the broader income space, the BDC sector has held up surprisingly well so far and is one of only three other income sectors in the green. This also suggests that BDCs are being supported by expectations of higher income levels, without which, we would expect BDCs to be in the red, especially given their higher-beta profile.

Another reason to think that BDC income hikes are already in the price is that many BDCs have actually hiked their dividends very recently as part of their Q4 earnings releases, though it should be said that the amount of recent increases doesn't cover the full extent of the expected income increase.

However, if we wanted to argue that the dividend hikes are not in the price, we would point to the actual Q4 results and their impact on BDC prices. The typical pattern we have seen is for BDC prices to rally sharply on dividend hike news. Arguably, if expected dividend increases were already in the price, we wouldn't have seen the price rallies on the hikes.

For example, Fidus Investment (FDUS) rallied strongly on its recent dividend increase.

As did Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN).

And as did PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT).

Overall, it's hard to say this information is conclusive, since a dividend hike also coincided with very good overall earnings and NAV numbers, which could have driven the prices higher. And it's also true that some companies didn't react a whole lot to their dividend hikes, such as ARCC and HTGC.

The right answer to the question of whether the expected BDC income and dividend hikes are fully priced in is probably a middle-of-the-road one. Some of the coming income increases are probably priced in and some are not. In our view, it makes sense to watch valuations carefully, as higher-valuation BDCs likely have less room to see price gains, as well as focus on those BDCs with a higher income beta to short-term rates, which vary from basically zero to more than 20%. Of course, it is also important to keep an eye on some of the other quality factors given BDCs are total return vehicles.

Market Commentary

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) is issuing up to $100m of 6% 2027 bonds. These will be exchange-traded under ticker SAT and will be used to refinance the 7.25% bonds (SAK).

The median yield of the BDC baby bond sector is 5.4%, so at 6% it will be worth a look. The 6% coupon is among the highest-coupon BDC bond issues for some time, and double what some other BDCs were able to achieve in 2021. Such a high coupon is a function of a couple of things - intermediate maturity of 5Y, lack of big rating-agency rating (they have a BBB from Egan Jones for what it's worth), and bad luck on the timing, given 5Y Treasury yields are 1.5% higher since the start of the year.

It's little surprise that there was a ton of BDC bond issuance in 2021, which has almost completely dried up this year. SAR should have probably bit the bullet and issued earlier when yields were lower, even at the cost of having to pay two bonds for 6 months, though they may have been constrained by leverage or other considerations.

There are some portfolio updates from BDCs leading up to Q1 reporting. Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) has closed $73m of new loans in Q1 against $12m of prepayments. It's not clear how much the sales were, but the $61m net number looks very healthy. The average of the previous 3 quarters was less than half this. It is possible they are not counting actual fundings, so the real bottom line number could be lower. However, if it's accurate, it's a good sign that BDCs may be able to find attractive opportunities to put capital to work in this environment, hopefully at better yields.

We also updated BDC insider trades in the investor BDC Tool.

There has been quite a bit of HTGC and MAIN selling, which may be linked to zero-cost acquisitions around the same time (perhaps bonuses, share vestings, or option exercises). Both companies are trading at pretty elevated valuations, so it's not surprising if insiders don't want to keep holding more shares at current levels.

Stance and Takeaways

Given the volatility and diminished risk sentiment during the Q1 reporting period, we wouldn't be shocked to see some negative earnings surprises. If we see significant pullbacks in the BDC sector, we would consider increasing the BDC allocation of the High Income Portfolio as well as adding new holdings in the Core Income Portfolio. This is because the health of the corporate sector remains strong, with a low level of expected defaults over the medium term. The likely income and dividend increases should keep prices well supported as well.

We continue to like Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) (formerly TCG BDC), trading at an 85% valuation and 11.17% total dividend yield, and the BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC), trading at a 97% valuation and 8.58% dividend yield (coverage for both is >100%), and would consider adding if valuations improve further.