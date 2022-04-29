ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

With inflation having escalated to new highs, and the Federal Reserve hiking rates more aggressively, the macroeconomic environment has become unstable. For those who want to stay invested, there is a need to select a resilient stock to navigate through highly volatile market conditions. In this case, Bentley (NASDAQ:BSY) which is an information technology stock and not the Bentley Motors we are more familiar with, has delivered a better performance than the S&P 500 as well as the tech sector represented by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) as shown below.

Considering that this performance has been achieved during a high inflation period synonymous with volatility for both equity and bonds, I consider that the market views Bentley as being more prone to resist inflationary pressures. Thus, this thesis aims to confirm its attractiveness as an inflation-proof stock and I start by assessing the topline of the infrastructure and engineering software and solutions company.

The revenues

The company has been able to sustainably increment revenues by double digits since the December 2019 quarter except during Covid when year-on-year growth fell to 6.2% mostly due to Civil Engineers not being able to attend work. There are two reasons for this sustainable performance.

First, there is increased demand for Bentley's Seequent product which is used for 3D modeling in mining activities and to locate geothermal energy sources, all as part of the secular trend towards renewables. The second is NRR growth, which is the rate at which retained revenues from existing customers are growing, being constantly above 100% as shown in the blue chart below. This shows that Bentley is able to squeeze more "stable" sales out of its client base, especially when viewed in the context of depressed economic conditions where it becomes difficult to sign up new customers.

NRR and ARR (www.seekingalpha.com)

Second, the ARR metric (green chart above) which measures the annual recurring revenue from existing subscriptions is at 13%, lower than for ServiceNow (NOW), but, is progressing rapidly (from 8% in 2020) as the company adds more applications to its product portfolio, either through in-house development or acquisitions. For 2022, an ARR growth of 14% to 16% is expected.

Investigating further, in the same way as software as a service ("SaaS") plays, the company has been able to transform its revenue model with more than 85% of sales being subscription-based, which is more predictable than yearly perpetual licenses. However, unlike the majority of SaaS stocks which I have covered on SA, Bentley is profitable.

The profitability

One noteworthy point is that despite growth falling during Covid, Bentley remained profitable and this shows that the business model remains resilient to adverse conditions. Another reason for this resiliency is the high gross margins of 77.6%, synonymous with the platform necessitating relatively fewer man-hours of software development work.

Second, in contrast to ServiceNow which is spending more on go-to-market at the expense of operating margins, Bentley's strategy is more disciplined and compatible with the value strategy. Thus its EBIT margins are nearly three times higher as shown in the table below.

Comparison with peers (www.seekingalpha.com)

More importantly, Bentley's executives are committed to a 1% margin expansion every year and project a normalized adjusted EBITDA of around 33%, or 1% up from the 32% in 2021.

This is feasible when looking at Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) operating margins of 16.93% with the latter also producing software like AutoCad which is used by Engineers when designing infrastructure. The comparison with Autodesk's gross margins of above 90% also shows the potential for Bentley to improve on profitability as it scales further and derives more revenues on which to spread its fixed production costs.

For this purpose, there are opportunities to increase sales volume as Bentley's software suite is viewed as an antidote to the galloping wage inflation in many parts of the world.

Product appeal as an inflation antidote

Blessed with more design works as governments spend more on infrastructure plans but faced with talent shortages in a tight labor market, design engineering firms are faced with an unprecedented dilemma. To help them, there are applications like Bentley's E365 which improves productivity and enables the accomplishment of more projects without necessarily recruiting more people.

There is also Digital Twin infrastructure, which is about using software simulation to geospatially visualize large physical infrastructures like buildings or bridges rather than having to travel to a site. Now, the application of computers in infrastructure design is not something new, but, Digital Twin takes it a step further by incorporating new technologies like augmented reality and the internet of things thereby rendering the experience more immersive.

Consequently, Bentley got a boost from pandemic-induced social distancing measures in the same way as physical office work was digitally transformed for millions of employees. This temporary boost is now becoming more permanent with employees now capable of designing remote buildings with less need to travel. Sticking up with the profitability rationale, Bentley has a partnership with Microsoft's Azure for its iTwin cloud platform which enables it to scale up without spending too much on sales and marketing.

Investors Presentation (www.seekingalpha.com)

Moreover, with top Engineering News-Record ("ENR") firms continuously adopting Bentley's products as evidenced by the run rate's progression (figure above), the outlook for 2022 is for revenues of $1.125 billion or a 30% progression over 2021.

This may appear to be an ambitious target in view of the shrinking of the U.S. economy at a 1.4% annualized pace in Q1-2022.

Risks and valuations

Furthermore, Bentley had a debt load of $1.159 billion as of the end of December 2021, contracted to finance its acquisition of Seequent in March 2021 to the tune of $1.05 billion. For this purpose, the company issued convertible notes with an annual interest payment obligation of $3 million. Looking deeper, the company had total cash of $329 million and receivables of $235.6 million with the executives talking about reducing share repurchases in 2022 and instead, paying down debt. Consequently, there is no risk of financial distress. Moreover, with its software used by 90% of the top 250 design firms and benefiting from a faster growth rate than competitor Autodesk (as per the peer comparison table above), this means that Bentley has pricing power.

Pursuing further, in the worst-case scenario that inflation turns out to be an ugly beast devouring part of the growth expectations of 30%, there is always the $550 billion federal infrastructure stimulus over the next five years which covers items like bridges, roads, energy, and water systems. Assuming that Bentley manages to capture just 0.1% of $550 billion in 2022, it would signify additional yearly sales of $110 million (550/5 x 0.1%) over the next five years. This constitutes nearly 13% of its sales for 2021.

Therefore, with 30% of expected growth and positioned to benefit from infrastructure spending, the company deserves better valuations. Adjusting its trailing Price to Sales metric to the same level as fast-growing Service Now or 15.67x (as per the peer comparison table above), I obtain a target of $52.3 (15.67/13.04 x 43.5) based on the current share price of $45.3.

Conclusion

Therefore, Bentley is a buy, but this remains a moderate target, both in view of higher valuations with respect to the IT sector and the fact that volatility persists. This said the stock could benefit from investors' enthusiasm in a stock market that seems to have shifted away from the broader value strategy which determined the stock market's performance since November 2021 after it became more evident that the Federal Reserve would have to raise interest rates.

Moreover, as seen by the performance of the Nasdaq during the last two days, investors seemed to have regained confidence in tech, but, it is important to be selective and choose those stocks which can face adverse economic conditions more resiliently. Bentley is one of those due to several of its inflation-proof features as I have summarized in the table below.

Inflation-proof Features (www.seekingalpha.com)

To be realistic, Bentley's price performance is less than the energy sector, but I remind investors that with a higher consumer price index comes the specter of stagflation or high inflation accompanied by sluggish economic growth where the demand for commodities tends to fall drastically.

Along the same lines, many investors turn to REITs due to the ability of landlords to raise rents to counter inflation and pay hefty dividends, but, increasing mobility and working-from-home both appear to have changed perspectives for the residential real estate sector. Also, with supply chain challenges and commodity-related uncertainty due to the East European conflict, these are unprecedented times and there is a need to think differently.

Finally, taking the above factors into consideration, even with its dividend yields of only 0.29%, but with the capacity to pay more, Bentley remains a better bet against inflation.